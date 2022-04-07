Top 10 Best outdoor timer for pool pump Reviews

Top 10 Rated outdoor timer for pool pump in 2022 Comparison Table
- Heavy-Duty Digital Timer – The rain and rust proof metal construction is designed to withstand any weather forecast and is lockable tamper resistant and NEMA 3R-Rated
- Universal Voltage – Auto-sensing 120 VAC 240 VAC and 277 VAC compatibility adapts to required power to support a variety of equipment
- Programmed Settings – Up to nine ON/OFF timer settings are available including multiple weekday combinations single-day settings countdown or a summer time setting to personalize a 7-day cycle
- Variety and Convenience – This timer is compatible with single-pole single-throw and double-pole single-throw switches block terminals hold wires securely and has ½” and ¾” knockouts for easy wiring
- Ideal Use – Perfect for pool pumps water heaters outdoor lights fans AC units and other heavy-duty appliances this indoor/outdoor box timer is cUL Listed and recommended for certified electrician installation
- Direct 24-hour control of most loads
- Up to 12 ON/OFF operations each day with minimum ON/OFF times of one hour
- Manual override
- One ON and one OFF tripper included
- Programmable in 15 minute intervals with 48 setting options in a 24 hours period. Total 48 ON/OFF setting per day. Repeats schedule daily with personal setting.
- Waterproof for outdoor use: Cover provides protecting timer from weather conditions. Heavy duty material and two grounded outlet makes it safe and durable.
- Two 3-prong grounded outlets and 6.8 inch cord for use with devices like Christmas lights, fountain timers, patio and yard lights, as well as holiday decorations. (Not compatible with pool pumps)
- Simply press down all the pins for the range of time you would like your attached appliance to turn on. The programmed schedule will repeat every 24 hours, automatically turning on and off your device so you won't have to.
- Our outdoor dual 3-prong, grounded timer outlet is ETL listed, and conforms to UL Std. 917. Rate Voltage: 125V, 60Hz, 15A Max, 1875W Resistive or General Purpose, 8A Tungsten Lamp, 1/2HP, TV-5. Note: Compressors may affect the rating of your appliance when being used with our products. Please ensure the BTU/hr on your appliance is compatible with our product. Please refer to the application guide in the technical details.
- 【 Heavy Duty 40 AMP Pool Timer Switch 】 120 to 277 VAC, 40A Resistive, 1HP to 2HP capacity allows the timer box to be used to control high-power electric devices like pool filter pumps, fountains, water heaters, spas, Christmas holiday lights, patio/landscape lighting...; ETL Listed and conforms to UL STD.60730-1
- 【 Versatile Timer Function 】 Digital pool pump timer has up to 20 ON/OFF program setting, 15 day combinations, single-day settings, and Daylight Saving Time (DST) function; this 7-day repeat cycle timer with rich programming choices satisfies customers' most of needs easily
- 【 Built-in Battery Keeps Time and Settings 】 Rechargeable battery backup retains the time and settings for an estimated 3 months if the power backup is fully charged; Don't have to keep resetting it every time there's a power outage
- 【 Weatherproof for Outdoor Use 】 Raintight and rust-proof construction; Pool pump box timer is made of durable insulating and flame retardant material that resists abrasion, moisture, and direct sunlight; Lockable box cover protect the pool filter timer against rain, snow, and dust and resist tampering
- 【 Easy to Install and Program 】 This programmable pool pump timer is very easy to install; Once set up, it keeps your pool or other electric devices running on a regular schedule; avoids the inconvenience of turning it ON/OFF manually; Save yourself time, money, and hassle by getting this automatic outdoor digital timer switch; 1-Year limited warranty offered; Please feel free to contact us to get professional help for any problems
- ✓ VERSATILE & CUSTOMIZABLE: Easily set up to 8 on/off programs for the timer’s two grounded outlets. Outlets are controlled simultaneously, and settings can be as short as one minute.
- ✓ JUST SET & GO: Choose your own individual days or simply select one of the convenient pre-set combination days. Switch to Daylight Savings mode with a press of a button. Please Install one AA Battery(not include in package), the long-lasting backup battery keeps your settings even in the event of a power outage.
- ✓ PROTECT YOUR HOME: Activate the “Random” Vacation mode to randomize your programmed lights. Make your home look “lived in” even when you’re away.
- ✓ FOR OUTDOOR AND INDOOR USE: WEATHER PROOF construction for the outdoor Christmas/garden/landscape lights, pool pump, fountains and other electrical outlets.
- ✓ SAFE & RELIABLE: Heavy duty material, 18 inch cord, and two grounded outlet makes it safe and durable. Rating: 125V, 60 Hz, 15A/1875W Resistive, 8A/1000W Tungsten.
- Honeywell Industrial weekly/daily programmable indoor and outdoor timer (TI040)
- Designed specifically for outdoor applications, dynamic weather conditions and ease of use
- Controls pool pumps, water fountains, yard/patio/landscape/holiday/LED/CFL lighting, signs, fans, engine block heaters, heavy duty appliances and more
- To use, insert a green pin for the start time and a red pin for the end time
- Ships with 2 sets of pins for 2 ON/OFF settings per day, and a grounded 3-prong plug and receptacle
- Ratings: 15 A, 1, 800 W, 120 V, 60Hz - CSA Certified, 1 Year
- Double pole, single throw - 208-277 VAC, 60 Hz
- Beige NEMA 3R plastic enclosure
- Minimum on/off times of one hour
- One On and one Off tripper included
- Additional trippers (156T1978A) sold separately
Our Best Choice: GE Heavy-Duty 7-Day Digital Box Timer Switch, Metal, Tamper Resistant, Battery Backup, Universal Voltage, 120, 240, 277 VAC, NEMA 3R-Rated, Indoor/Outdoor, Ideal for Pool Pumps, Water Heaters, 46537
