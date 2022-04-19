Top 10 Best outdoor solar string lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Make sure it’s south-facing and exposed to direct sunlight

Make sure it’s at 90 degree angle To sun at noon

Shade or cloudy weather may decrease the run time

Decorate your house, your garden and your life



This solar powered light chain automatically lights up at night, ideal for decorating gardens, home, patio, lawn, yard, fence, Christmas tree and more. It creates a warm, festive atmosphere at parties, weddings, Valentine’s Day, Christmas or other festivities.

Notes:

1. These lights are not fully charged upon arrival, please put them under the sun for direct sun exposure to get fully charged. Make sure get them charged for no less than 6 hrs of direct sun light during the day.

2. Panel must be in dark/ dim environment to turn on the lights. The light will turn on automatically when the environment brightness is less than 10 Lux.

Specifications:

Light color: Warm White

LED quantity: 30 LED

Overall Length: 6M /20FT

Charging time: 6-8 hours

Working hours:8-10 hours

Rechargeable Ni-MH battery: 600mAh, Solar panel: 2V 100mA

Auto On/Off

Auto on at dark and auto off at daytime. Comes with a stake for conveniently fixing on the lawn to absorb sunshine in daylight. OxyLED garden lights are widely used in your party, hall, stage, walls, windows, doors, floors, ceilings, garden.

8 Different Modes

Press mode button selects 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs. 60 crystal bubbly glass look lights on 25 ft cable, these solar string lights create a romantic and fantastic lighting atmosphere at night, perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations.

Waterproof & Memory Function

The solar globe lights can withstand all kind of weather, including heavy rain and snow.

The globe string lights build in Memory chip save your last modes setting and no need to reset mode every day.

Easy to install

Comes with a stake for conveniently fixing on the lawn to absorb sunshine in daylight. No tools required, easy installation, ready to use. OxyLED garden lights are widely used in your shops, hall, stage, walls, windows, doors, floors, ceilings, grasses.

Solar Powered & Smart Control: The solar light string is powered by the built-in 1.2V 600mah rechargeable battery, which can be charged through the solar panel. Boasting an on / off switch and a light mode switch, this solar panel itself can be turned on or off manually to avoid overloading the light. Watch this curtain come to life with 8 stunning light modes. Choose between waves sequential, slo-glo, flash, slow fade, twinkling, and steady glow.

High-Efficient Absorption: The solar fairy lights garden designed with adjustable solar panel, which can absorb direct sunlight in summer and winter, the lighting of the solar chain can last for more than 8 hour when the solar panel absorbs 6-8 hours of sunlight in the daytime.

IP65 Waterproof: With IP65 waterproof grade, and premium ABS crystal strings, the OxyLED crystal balls string lights is heat-resistant, cold resistant, and can withstand all weather conditions, including heavy rain and snow.

Easy Installation & Wide Application: Super easy to install on the grass with no tool needed. OxyLED’s wonderful light lights up automatically at night, adding warm and charming atmosphere to your garden, terrace, lawn, balcony, gate, etc.