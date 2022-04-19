Top 10 Best outdoor solar string lights Reviews

Top 10 Rated outdoor solar string lights in 2022 Comparison Table
- Ideal Solar Outdoor Lights: 27 ft long durable string lights with 12 LED lights and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. 20" between bulbs, 6' from solar panel to the first bulb. The lighted portion is 20 feet. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and solar panel is rated at 1,000 charge lifespan (can last approximately 2.5 years). Direct sunlight is best for a full charge, though you can get some use from charging in indirect light.
- Commercial Grade WeatherProof Patio Lights with Shatterproof S14 Bulbs: Brightech’s Ambience Pros hanging string light has our WeatherTite technology - withstood winds up to 50MPH, rain & snow. The bulbs are shatterproof plastic shells, with heat resistance up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit. Flexible heavy-duty cord withstands the wear of indoor and outdoor use.
- Flexible Installation & Widely used Patio Lights: Solar patio lights string don't need an outlet, place the solar panel almost anywhere with the included stake and clip. Brightech outdoor decorative bistro lights are the perfect decoration for balcony terrace, garden, Bistro, pergola, gazebo, tent, barbecue, city roof, market, cafe, umbrella, dinner, wedding, birthday, party etc.
- Elegant Romantic Ambiance: Brightech outdoor LED string lights use vintage Edison Bulbs. Install this hanging lights string as a canopy over your porch or gazebo for a retro bistro look and a pleasant party ambience. Make your outdoor space to be an enticing, relaxing and soothing retreat with Brightech LED outdoor lights. 3000K soft white lights are bright enough to grill and eat. Enjoy until late: They last 5-6 hours on a full charge, i.e. 6 hours of direct sunlight.
- Brightech's 2 Year Solar Warranty: We proudly stand behind all of our products 100% and offer a full 2-year warranty for all our solar powered string lights. This will cover you if the lights or solar panel stop working within 2 years or if there are any defects within those 2 years.
- SHATTERPROOF SOLAR STRING LIGTHS OUTDOOR CREATE DELIGHTFUL AMBIENCE - Outdoor solar string lights are made of durable plastic, for balcony gazebo to illuminate your party or other outside banquets. Shatterproof solar outdoor string lights create bistro cafe bars ambience for yard backyard garden deck pregola canopy when you drinking, dancing or singing. Solar edison string lights outdoor can be a gift to your friends and guests, commercial grade solar lights bring warmness and joyful to them.
- WEATHERPROOF SOLAR EDISON STRING LIGHTS OUTDOOR WITH REPLACEMENT BULBS - IP65 waterproof solar lights outdoor string with durable black strand can withstand cloudy, damp, windy, foggy, rainy, snowy and extreme temperature weather. Sufeimas outdoor string lights solar powered include 2 plastic replacement bulbs, please be sure to screw the string light bulbs into sockets tightly, this will prevent water from flowing into the joints between two strands of solar outdoor lights string.
- UP TO 8 HOURS WORKING TIME AFTER 8 HOURS CHARGING BY SUNLIGHT - 3W 5.5V solar panel with 3.7V 4400 mAh battery capacity, 500 times charge cycles. Solar panel can be charged in the sunshine no matter the switch is placed 'ON' or 'OFF'. When the environment brightness is less than 10 LUX, solor lights will light up automatically. Solar outdoor string lights include a light sensor, lights can be turned off at dawn and on at dark automatically. 90% energy saving than other outdoor string lights.
- INDOOR AND OUTDOOR STRING LIGHTS SOLAR WITH 4 LIGHTING MODES - Turn light on before pressing the 'MODE' button to cycle through the light settings, 'Continuous light - Slow strobe - Fast strobe - Heartbeat strobe'. LED Solar Outdoor String Lights have an ON/OFF switch, on the back of the solar panel. Solar panel works indirect sulight, but it's better to direct sunlight. All bulbs are replaceable, we provide 2pcs spare per set. Solar LED outdoor string lights can reduce maintenance costs.
- EASY TO INSTALL SOLAR POWERED OUTDOOR STRING LIGHTS DO NOT NEED AN OUTLET - No matter how far away from a building, the outdoor solar lights string can be well lit without an outlet. Please stick the stake into ground or steel tube or screw the solar panel with nails where can receive the sunlight first, then use ceiling hooks, cup hooks or zip ties hang the led solar string lights for fence, swimming pool, patio, tree or terrace, in clustered formations or straight across the space.
- LED OUTDOOR INDOOR LIGHTS: 50ft warm white patio string lights are composed of 30 + 3 (plus 3 spares) 1w LED bulbs and a detachable solar panel. G40 string lights have E12 socket bases, 1.6ft spacing between LED bulbs, 6ft from solar panel to the first bulb. Outdoor string party lights are bright enough and ideal to create a cozy atmosphere.
- ENERGY SAVING AND Multi-Charger MODES: The outside gazebo lights comes with solar-powered and USB charging methods. It only needs 8 hours to be fully charged by solar power and lasts up to 8-10 hours so that you can save on electricity bills. The light-sensitive design allows it to automatically turn off during the day and turn on at night.
- DIMMABLE AND REMOTE CONTROL: You can adjust the lighting effect with remote control. The backyard solar string light has 4 dimmable lighting modes (continuous lighting, slow flash, quick flash, breath) and can adjust the brightness from 1%-100%.
- DURABLE AND EASY TO INSTALL: The waterproof string lights for outside are UL certified, and safety is 100% guaranteed. IP 45 Waterproof and shatterproof design can be used in any weather. Each garden string lights socket has a hanging hook above, making it easy for hanging with guide wires, or zip ties.
- ATMOSPHERE AND SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: The solar camping string lights can decorate the patios, garden, balcony, backyard, bistro, porch, cafe bar, corridor, pool, etc. Widely applied for parties, holidays, celebrations, weddings, Halloween, Christmas, and other decoration scenes. We offer 30 days of 100% money back or a free exchange guarantee. Please contact us if there is any problem during your purchase, and we'll try our best to resolve it.
- ❤【Newest Globe String Lights with Remote Controls】Different from other G40 string lights in the market, our 2-pack LED solar string lights come with 2 remote controls, allowing you to remotely turn on/off the lights, dim it and switch lighting modes from a distance up to 49ft. (The length of each strand of string light is 50ft, adding up to 100ft for 2 strands. These strands are not connectable.)
- ❤【Solar-powered & USB Rechargeable】The solar panels can be recharged anytime when exposed to sunlight and run for 8-12 hours after fully charged. Incredibly energy-saving and spare you the hassle of finding a wall outlet when lights are installed outdoor. The USB rechargeable feature makes recharge so much easier even when it comes to rainy days without enough daylight.
- ❤【Dimmable String Lights with 3 Light Modes】With 50 clear LED Edison bulbs and 2 spares included, the warm white 2700K globe hanging lights are super bright with each bulb consuming only 1W. You can use the remotes to freely adjust the brightness level from 10% to 100%. No need to purchase dimmer anymore. Meanwhile there are 3 light modes available for different occasions: regular lighting, flash and breath.
- ❤【Weather-resistant & Shatterproof】Our LED solar light strings are made of strong rubber strands with durable shatterproof plastic bulbs, able to withstand all weather conditions like rainy, windy, snowy, frozen and damp climates.
- ❤【Extremely Versatile】These commercial-grade LED light strings are perfect decorative lights all year round for both indoor and outdoor space such as bedroom, living room, bistro, balcony, garden, backyard, tent, porch, patio and pool area.
- 【 Super-Long 8-in-1 Solar String Lights 】: ( 2-Pack Total 170FT, Each String is 85FT ) Solar Lights Outdoor String with Upgraded LED Bulbs. 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Higher Solar Powered Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery(1800mah)
- 【Widely Used Solar Outdoor Christmas Decorations】: This solar patio lights is a great choice for Porch, Roof, Tree, Backyard, Deck, Barbecue, Umbrella, Fence, Pergola, Bistro, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping Center, Dinner, Birthday, Christmas, New Year Party and more.
- 【Quick Charging Technology & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: This outdoor balcony lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (6-8 hours).
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- NOTES* : 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will be charged automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces the sun.
- High quality solar gazebo lights: The factory equipped sophisticated and 180 degree adjustable monocrystalline silicon solar panel plus the inbuilt 800mAh rechargeable battery, which can be recharged without sockets and wires. When the built in NiMH battery saves enough solar energy in the daytime, the string lights can automatically work for 8 to10 hours at night
- IP 65 waterproof: Solar powered fairy light is made of solid materials and has IP65 waterproof function. This feature enables it to work continuously for 365 days and be suitable for outdoor use, creating a pleasant atmosphere for courtyard, lawn and tent
- Energy saving led lights: 35.6 feet long string with 60 super bright led bulbs, powered by solar energy, can save electricity and money which enable your life to practice the concept of sustainable development and improve the quality of life. It can still be touched safely after it has been working for some time, which is a friendly product
- Multifunctional 8 lighting modes: Beautiful and brilliant lighting modes include waves, combination, sequential, gradual, chasing flash, slow fade, twinkle flash and steady on. 8 lighting modes can meet all your requirements for different lights
- Widely used: These outdoor balcony lights are the perfect decoration for terrace, pergola, bistro, backyard, deck, barbecue, umbrella, dinner, birthday, Christmas, New Year party and more
- ✅【Unique 3-Color In 1 Dimmable Solar String Lights】Here is 2700K warm white/4000K neutral white/5000K daylight white--3 in 1 solar string lights outdoor. 4 Level timer function(30min/60min/120min/240min), will auto-off as you need. Besides, these outdoor string lights solar powered provide smooth 4-level brightness dimming experience from 25% to 100%, create a great ambiance for all your needs. Just using the included remote controllers, no need to buy dimmers anymore!
- ✅【4400mAh Large-Capacity Solar Panel & USB Charging】Our solar outdoor patio string lights can last 8-10 hours i.e. 8 hours of direct sunlight. 6 hours charging via USB can be complementary when there is no sufficient sunlight(2 USB cables included). A 180-degree adjustable panel allows you to get the maximum sun exposure. Absolutely, these solar patio lights will auto off at dawn and auto on at night. Attention: please do FIRST press the main power switch on the back of solar panel before using.
- ✅【Commercial Grade IP65 Weather-Resist】The solar yard string lights are IP65 shatterproof & waterproof, made of durable plastic Edison bulbs much safer than glass bulbs. The bulbs are S14 shaped, E26 standard base, 3.19feet bulb spacing; Bulbs lifespan: 25000+ hours, can withstand extreme temperatures, rainy, windy, or damp climates, perfect for long-time indoor/outdoor use. Each bulb light always stays cool to touch even after hours of use.
- ✅【Widely Indoor & Outdoor Application】Package contains 2 pack 48ft solar string lights outdoor; Each strand with 15 LED hanging bulbs; 2pcs solar panels with 2 stakes & 2 clips,3pcs remote controllers; 5 Extra bulbs; 2 USB charing cables and user manual. Our solar power string lights don't need an outlet, just freely decorate your backyard, patio, garden, bistro, porch, balcony, also perfect for any holiday celebration, wedding, birthday, Christmas, New Year, party, family reunion, etc.
- ✅【Flexible Installation & 2-Year Free Warranty】You can place the solar panel anywhere with the included stake and clamp. The ring over each bulb takes hooks or guide wire -connect all for a straight-line look or just for a scalloped look. If any problems with the solar patio lights outdoor, please contact us via your order, we will arrange the new replacement solar string lights outdoor/or full refund for your satisfaction.
- 【Large&High Efficient Solar Panel】The first solar string light which has built-in tempered glass for solar panel to ensure excellent charging performance in low-light. the 5W Monocrystalline silicon which is up to 20.5% Conversion Rate,it's more durable and suitable for long-term use.
- 【Auto Turn on/off】Baxstel outdoor solar string lights has built-in light sensor which control the light automatically to turns on at night and off at dawn.
- 【Perfect shatterproof Led Bulbs】Baxstel 50Ft outdoor string lights for patio are crafted with heavy-duty weathertight technology + SHATTERPROOF PLASTIC 16 hanging LED bulbs. These lights are waterproof and the rubberized, flexible cord is thicker than a traditional cord.
- 【IP65 Waterproof】Baxstel solar string lights are solidly engineered to stand any weather - either rain, sun, or snow. All the components are IP65 waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor usage without any worry of short circuit or weather damage.
- 【18 Months Warranty】We offer 18months quality guarantee for Baxstel solar led string lights. Please feel free to contact us if have any quality problem or have some advice, we will supply you with a satisfactory solution.
- 【For Your Halloween Decoration】Happy Halloween !! Our 30 LEDs Solar Pumpkin String Lights are perfect for you to decorate the Halloween party and Let your family and friends can enjoy a fantastic holiday
- 【Rechargeable Solar Panel】Powered by solar energy, working up to 10 hours after fully charged. Lights up automatically at night and off during the day.Just plug the solar panel under the sunshine,then here you go!
- 【IP65 Waterproof】This string light is IP65 waterproof and heat-resistant, making it perfect for both indoor and outdoor without any worry of moisture or weather damage or short circuit.
- 【Product Dimension】The total length is about 6M/20ft, the space between each LED Light is about 6.5inch/16cm, the length of power cord is 5ft/1.5M.
- 【Wide Application】These wonderful string lights illuminate during night, add warm and charming atmosphere to your garden, patio, lawn, porch, gate, fence, yard. Perfect for Halloween, Christmas and holiday party decoration
- 【Extra-Long Solar String Lights & Much More Crystal Globe】: Much More Crystal Globe( 2-Pack 160 Larger Size Crystal Globe ), Extra-Long ( Each string lights is 46FT, Total 92FT ), Unique 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Larger Capacity Built-in Battery, IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Widely Used Solar Lights】: This solar lights outdoor is a great choice for Porch, Roof, Tree, Backyard, Deck, Barbecue, Umbrella, Fence, Pergola, Bistro, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping Center, Dinner, Birthday, Christmas, New Year Party and more.
- 【Quick Charging Technology & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: This outdoor balcony lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (6-8 hours).
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- NOTES*: 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will charge at daytime and light on at dawn automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces upwardly.
Our Best Choice: Solar String Lights Outdoor, 30 LED 20 Ft Fairy Crystal Ball String Lights, 8 Modes Solar Powered Globe String Lights Waterproof for Garden, Patio, Yard, Fence, Party, Wedding, Christmas (Warm White)
Product Description
Make sure it’s south-facing and exposed to direct sunlight
Make sure it’s at 90 degree angle To sun at noon
Shade or cloudy weather may decrease the run time
Decorate your house, your garden and your life
This solar powered light chain automatically lights up at night, ideal for decorating gardens, home, patio, lawn, yard, fence, Christmas tree and more. It creates a warm, festive atmosphere at parties, weddings, Valentine’s Day, Christmas or other festivities.
Notes:
1. These lights are not fully charged upon arrival, please put them under the sun for direct sun exposure to get fully charged. Make sure get them charged for no less than 6 hrs of direct sun light during the day.
2. Panel must be in dark/ dim environment to turn on the lights. The light will turn on automatically when the environment brightness is less than 10 Lux.
Specifications:
Light color: Warm White
LED quantity: 30 LED
Overall Length: 6M /20FT
Charging time: 6-8 hours
Working hours:8-10 hours
Rechargeable Ni-MH battery: 600mAh, Solar panel: 2V 100mA
Auto On/Off
Auto on at dark and auto off at daytime. Comes with a stake for conveniently fixing on the lawn to absorb sunshine in daylight. OxyLED garden lights are widely used in your party, hall, stage, walls, windows, doors, floors, ceilings, garden.
8 Different Modes
Press mode button selects 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs. 60 crystal bubbly glass look lights on 25 ft cable, these solar string lights create a romantic and fantastic lighting atmosphere at night, perfect for indoor and outdoor decorations.
Waterproof & Memory Function
The solar globe lights can withstand all kind of weather, including heavy rain and snow.
The globe string lights build in Memory chip save your last modes setting and no need to reset mode every day.
Easy to install
Comes with a stake for conveniently fixing on the lawn to absorb sunshine in daylight. No tools required, easy installation, ready to use. OxyLED garden lights are widely used in your shops, hall, stage, walls, windows, doors, floors, ceilings, grasses.
Solar Powered & Smart Control: The solar light string is powered by the built-in 1.2V 600mah rechargeable battery, which can be charged through the solar panel. Boasting an on / off switch and a light mode switch, this solar panel itself can be turned on or off manually to avoid overloading the light. Watch this curtain come to life with 8 stunning light modes. Choose between waves sequential, slo-glo, flash, slow fade, twinkling, and steady glow.
High-Efficient Absorption: The solar fairy lights garden designed with adjustable solar panel, which can absorb direct sunlight in summer and winter, the lighting of the solar chain can last for more than 8 hour when the solar panel absorbs 6-8 hours of sunlight in the daytime.
IP65 Waterproof: With IP65 waterproof grade, and premium ABS crystal strings, the OxyLED crystal balls string lights is heat-resistant, cold resistant, and can withstand all weather conditions, including heavy rain and snow.
Easy Installation & Wide Application: Super easy to install on the grass with no tool needed. OxyLED’s wonderful light lights up automatically at night, adding warm and charming atmosphere to your garden, terrace, lawn, balcony, gate, etc.