Top 10 Best outdoor solar spotlights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Are solar garden spotlights waterproof? —— A: Yes, they are waterproof and can withstand weather changes that include snow, frost and rain. VIRIDI solar powered disk lights are designed and constructed to last for a long time and for the changing weather conditions.

How to install and use? —— A: These solar disk lights are wireless, so you don’t need wiring’s to install them. You can choose to install them anywhere provided the area be with enough sunlight to charge them. And, VIRIDI solar outdoor garden lights come with stakes that make them easier to set up.

How to care & maintain? —— A: VIRIDI solar garden lights require little to no maintenance. Once installed, you don’t need to think about any heavy maintenance. After all, these solar garden lights are also designed and made to deal with outdoor elements and weather conditions.

What about the light range? —— A: VIRIDI solar garden light can light a distance of 8 to 10 feet. Place our solar disk lights around your property to maximize their usage of illuminating your outdoor areas.

What about the Light Brightness? —— A: Our solar garden spotlights about 100-150 lumens, they come with 16 smd 5050 leds. The warm light is ideal for accent lighting on decks, porches, and gazebos, as well as for plant sculptures, fountains and other landscape design elements.

How long the recharge time and run time? —– A: VIRIDI solar boasts with a high conversion rate since it comes with 2 volts and 0.6 watts, so only 4-6 hours can charge full. Thanks to the increased battery capacity (600mah), it can work from 8-12 hours.

Does the materials are durable construction? —- A: VIRIDI solar garden spotlights are made of stainless steel and the high quality ABS plastic. We known that solar outdoor light is vulnerable to natural elements outside. We use rust-resistant, lightweight, anti-scratch and heavy-duty material so you can be confident that your light will not be easily damaged.

Conclusion:

These solar garden sopt lights are from VIRIDI that are committed and reliable to offer you with only durable and quality solar outdoor lights. Buy your disk lights for the lawn, patio, driveway and outdoor spaces today!

Choose the VIRIDI solar powered disk lights outdoor if you’re looking for a solar outdoor landscape lighting disk light that has smart and innovative features. Decorate and protect your home with our solar garden lights outdoor spotlights.The warm lights that it emits also add a cozier ambiance to your home. Each solar garden lights outdoor contains 10 ultra-bright 5050 LEDs that last over 10 years, ideal for outdoor use whether it is for adding security to your house or enhance the landscape of your outdoor spaces.Solar garden outdoor spot lights are attractive outdoor lights that it only requires sunlight to power,so it does not add anything to your electricity bill. Don’t need to worry about wires and extensions going everywhere around your house also.VIRIDI solar garden landscape lights is very convenient for people who living in areas without a reliable power grid and usually experiences a power outage.VIRIDI solar disk accent lights is ideal for security purposes to ward off potential intruders. Lighting the steps and walkways will make your property safer to stroll and will increase the protection of your home as it eliminates gloomy areas that could hide trespassers that like to lurk in the dark spots.The solar ground lights is with a light sensor that makes it smart to turn on and off automatically. It will turn on when it is nighttime and off when it is daytime. With that said, you can have peace of mind that it is convenient and can offer a no-hassle operation.

What’s in the package?

This solar outdoor garden accent lights includes all the things you need to set it up including 8 mounting stakes and four stainless steel lights. They’re also designed with four corners for added stability. The design also makes sure of no accidental dislodging of the product even if there are children or pets around.

Speification:

Bulb type: 16 Super Bright SMD 5050 LEDsQuality Material: Stainless Steel and ABS PlasticColor temperature : 3800K Warm LightSolar panel power: 2V/100mALight Lumen: 100-150 lumensFull Charging Time: 4- 6 hoursWorking Time: 8 -12 hoursWaterproof Rating: IP65Battery required: 1 x 1.2V 600mAh Ni-MH AAA rechargeable battery (included)

Our solar garden landscape lights is IP65 waterproof. You don’t need to worry about our outdoor solar lights for yard being damaged by frost, rain, snow and sleet.

The solar garden ground landscape lights are wireless,it with a light sensor that makes it smart to turn on and off automatically. There are no danger to your kids and pet.

Our solar garden lights is an updated design.They are waterproof, durable, made of stainless steel and tough enough to be run over by a lawn mower.

Solar garden lights outdoor In-Ground spotlights come with stakes attached to it that you just simply push flat on the ground. Installing a solar garden Outdoor In-Ground Lights is completed with only a few simple steps and under five minutes.

🌞 Easy installation and Sturdy construction — The solar lights come in a pack of four lights, each housing 16 LED bulbs, each outdoor solar garden landscape lights comes with a pair of ABS plastic spikes for secure fixation. Whether it’s gravel, mulch, sand or soil, installation is quick, easy and pain-free. Solar lights are equipped with a smart light sensing system that automatically turns the lights on at dusk and turns them off at dawn. This system automatically charges it come daytime

🌞 IP65 Waterproof and Energy Saving — Solar-powered landscape spot lights are a great way to save money while adding color to your home, you will forever free electricity bill because it is solar powered. They are water-resistant, heat-proof and corrosion-resistant as well as resistant to rust and dust. Regardless of exposure to the weather elements, like snow, rain and frost, the solar garden lights can keep up because they’re constructed with high quality stainless steel and ABS materials

🌞 The Elements of a Modern Backyard — Have you ever wondered why, during an evening walk in the neighborhood, what usually captures ones attention is a home adorned with perfect lighting? This is because even without the sunlight, you can still appreciate the overall look of the house. With our innovative LED outdoor solar powered in-ground landscape spot lights can provide a calm and cozy atmosphere of a modern backyard and will truly enhances the curb appeal of your garden or patio

🌞 Excellent Customer Service — In case, you are not satisfied with the solar accent lights, you can just contact us and we will be happy to assist you. Decorating your lawn, walkway, driveway, garden or patio with the best brightnest solar disk lights is one of the simplest ways on how to make it lovelier and more interesting. You can relax at night watching the stunning light arrangements in your place, it’s not just to make your home alive at night but to give you a sense of security too

So you had known what is the best outdoor solar spotlights in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.