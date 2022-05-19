Top 10 Best outdoor solar security lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Numerous use and Wide Application



GONOTO 84 LEDS Closet gentle can be used any spot wherever is dark. and we solid want some mild there. Can operate as some emergency mild or perform light-weight, just like when we need fix our car, get the job done, or no reduce off electric power we have it on hand that is a excellent help for us

how our led closet gentle enable us



We have to have some property for no damage

Elements of using application



Remember to get pleasure from GONOTO’s led closet mild uased as led kitchen area lightwork light-weight/wardore light

USE To Uase Device-Totally free installation

Not like other individuals to set difficult and if not examine handbook then do not know how to use. GONOTO make that turn out to be use. any just press button ahead or backward to established Vehicle( Movement AND Light-weight SENSOR)/OFF/ AND ON

√ ：6-12 hours non-end use

√ ：<10lux dark place sensor √ ：non-water proof

84 LED Closet Light 4W Motion Sensor Closet Lights Rechargeable



The biggest and smartest led closet light Bring a surprise in darkness everywhere!

GONOTO Led closet lights instantly projects nice lights when we met dark where no light, how scare we are. Simple switch buttons to different function we use to controls easily on “ON/OFF/AUTO” fuctions . surely it is a unique way to light up closet, dinner room, warehouse, kitchen, room, parties, as well as your workspace, some romantic dinner or parties. It also works as a unique nightlight. An excellent gift for wife, family, adults and kids alike!

GONOTO is a R&D leader in lighting,

Powered only the highest quality and most quantity led chips

biggest sensor(Dia 17mm) to generate larggest sensor size

2500mah Battery and 1A faster charger to bring best client experiences

84 PCS LED Epistar chips 4w 400lm super lumen

How to set fuction

AUTO Mode : also can called Motion & Light Sensor Mode, GONOTO biggest and smartest led sensor light will just turn on automatically when sensor people coming in dark place or night time (<10LUX darkplace) within the 3-5m distance with 120 degree sensing range. will AUTO light up and last for around 20s. then close if not human move sensor again.OFF Mode : Once set the mode, all light can not work no lightON Mode : Once set the mode, all light Non-stop light up till battery run out off

Key Specifications:

2500mAh Large Battery + 84 leds 4w 400lm

Powered by top classic 2500mAh rechargeable Li-Battery, it can last at least 6 hrs -12 hours at “ON” Mode with lumen get lower step by step after full charge.

Make sure 5v Charger can not use 12v charger: Easy can chargeed on Computer, Power bank , laptop as well as some other 5v charger

·Under Charge : RED indicator lights·Charge full: Green indicator lights·Charging Time: 1A charge current, 2 times faster than others 500mA, 2-4 Hours is ok

Installtion ways:

Super Easy to install: Sets screw+ Magnetic strip

One way: driect by sets screw, we sepcial design two screw hole for hanging it easlyTwo: By Magnetic strip. we bulit a SUS 403 strip in our lights and attached a 3M Magnetic strip. by use strip to stick on any place you like. then can be magnet on our SUS403 Strip,. Ideal for closet,wardrobe, garage, cabinet, cupboard, basement, stairs, refrigerator, bedroom, storage room etc.

💚【 Much more brightness – Warm and Comfortable 】– This Motion Sensor rechargeable led Under Cabinet Lighting Powered by 84pcs LEDs and generate 4W 400lm Brightness VS others 240lm.lumen will lower during battery running

🧡【 Smartest motion detection- Larger and Durability】– Compared to Others wireless rechargeable motion sensor closet light Sold on Amazon, we use the Biggest and smartest Motion Sensor PIR( Dia.17mm 5M(15ft) VS Others Dia.10mm 3M(10ft) . It is a Luxury Aluminum Night bar Lighting for Kitchen Cabinet, Closet, Wardrobe etc.Please make sure use under dark place if not motion sensor can not work perfect

💛【 Powerful Battery – Rechargeable and longer time 】– Make sure charge full before using.Compared to Others Rechargeable LED closet light Sold on Amazon, we use the most powerful Battery( 2500mAh VS Others 500-1600mAh) to provide the longest and durability customer experience.

💙【 SUPER EASY TO INSTALL – Portable and Wireless 】– Adhere the 3M magnetic strip (included) to anyplace we want like Kitchen,Closet,Cabinet,Wardobe,Hallway etc OR installed by Screw. wireless and removable charging using.check install place firstly. som place cannot use 3M sticker

💜【 Why us 】 – As a factory before design, we bought and tested almost all similar items.Problems are: small sensor,not good sensor, short detection distance,lower power,lower use time,charge problem etc. So we must upgrade it INTO a big size: by big PIR Sensor,more powerful battery, fast charge USB. Best Quality and Customer Service.Pay much more attention on all key points

