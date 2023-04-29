Top 10 Best outdoor solar post lights Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]1 x Kemeco photo voltaic submit gentle ST4224Q-W3 x Rechargeable battery1 x Consumer guidebookColor: WhiteLED shade: Heat whitePhoto voltaic cells: Monocrystalline photo voltaic cellsRechargeable Ni-MH battery: 1.2v 1300mAhSwap: ON/OFFMounting base dimensions: 3.12 (peak )x 5.5 x 5.5 sq. (inner duration)This solution will have a far better functionality when you established it in a sunny place with entire sunlight. The quantity of several hours the light stays on depends on your geographical area, temperature circumstances and seasonal daylight availability, ordinarily are 5-7 hours. Intense cold weather also has a marked impression on battery capability.Make sure you demand your solar ligh for 24 hours just before turning on for the initial time use.This item ensures one 12 months warranty.

Automatic Solar-Run: 1 pack 17.8(H) x 6.1(L) x 6.1(W) inches. Slide the swap beneath the solar panel to ON position. This lamp will flip on automatically at dusk, billed by 3x Ni-MH 1300mah rechargeable batteries

Easy Set up: this solution is built for uncomplicated assembly, no wire wanted. Be guaranteed the light-weight is in a spot where by it can get whole daylight

Utilized Broadly: simply place this merchandise on a 3-inch spherical submit (not integrated) or fix it with the mounting base involved (3.12″ top x 5.5″ x 5.5″ sq.). The variety of several hours the light stays on depends on your geographical area, weather conditions ailments and seasonal daylight availability

WHITE Version: light warm white LED shines at 70 lumens, cast-aluminum metallic condition and apparent glass require tiny to no maintenance. Just wipe the photo voltaic panel top often with a moist fabric to make certain it receives utmost daylight

One Yr Warranty: this products is confirmed to be cost-free from problems in materials and workmanship for 1 year subsequent the day of acquire (excluding the battery/batteries). If you have any problem, please get hold of us through shopper support

