Top 10 Best outdoor solar lights string Reviews

- 【Large&High Efficient Solar Panel】The first solar string light which has built-in tempered glass for solar panel to ensure excellent charging performance in low-light. the 5W Monocrystalline silicon which is up to 20.5% Conversion Rate,it's more durable and suitable for long-term use.
- 【Auto Turn on/off】Baxstel outdoor solar string lights has built-in light sensor which control the light automatically to turns on at night and off at dawn.
- 【Perfect shatterproof Led Bulbs】Baxstel 50Ft outdoor string lights for patio are crafted with heavy-duty weathertight technology + SHATTERPROOF PLASTIC 16 hanging LED bulbs. These lights are waterproof and the rubberized, flexible cord is thicker than a traditional cord.
- 【IP65 Waterproof】Baxstel solar string lights are solidly engineered to stand any weather - either rain, sun, or snow. All the components are IP65 waterproof, making it suitable for outdoor usage without any worry of short circuit or weather damage.
- 【18 Months Warranty】We offer 18months quality guarantee for Baxstel solar led string lights. Please feel free to contact us if have any quality problem or have some advice, we will supply you with a satisfactory solution.
- "Italian Cafe" Lights Use Vintage Edison Bulbs to Create Great Ambience on Your Patio: Install Brightech's solar powered pergola lights as a canopy over your porch or gazebo for a retro bistro look and a pleasant party ambience. The Ambience Pros are bright enough to grill and eat, without being overpowering. Enjoy until late: They last 5-6 hours on a full charge, i.e. 6 hours of direct sunlight. Indirect sunlight works too, per reviews, but provides less charge/hour.
- Commercial Grade WeatherProof Bistro Lights with Shatterproof S14 Bulbs:Customer reviews say Brightech’s Ambience Pros - with our own WeatherTite technology - withstood winds up to 50MPH, rain & snow. The bulbs are shatterproof plastic shells, with heat resistance up to 122 degrees Fahrenheit.
- Install Flexibility Makes this the Best Carnival Light Strand for Weddings, Birthdays and Parties: Place the solar panel almost anywhere with the included stake and clip. Solar string lights don't need an outlet, so even spaces far from a building can be well lit. The ring over each bulb takes hooks or guide wire - connect all for a straight-line look or just some of the rings for a scalloped look.
- LED Solar Outdoor String Lights Specs: String includes 12 replaceable LED bulbs and detachable solar panel with on/off switch located on the back. LED bulbs last 20,000 hours and solar panel is rated at 1,000 charge lifespan (can last approximately 2.5 years). Direct sunlight is best for full charge, though you can get some use from charging in indirect light. Length: 27 feet. 20" between bulbs, 6' from solar panel to first bulb. The lighted portion is 20 feet. Light color:3000K soft white.
- Brightech's 2 Year Solar Warranty: We proudly stand behind all of our products 100% and offer a full 2 year warranty for all our solar powered products. This will cover if the product stops working within 2 years or if there are any defects within those 2 years.
- 【 Super-Long 8-in-1 Solar Outdoor String Lights】: ( 4-Pack Total 288FT, Each String is 72FT ) Solar Lights Outdoor String with Upgraded LED Bulbs. 8 Lighting Modes & Auto On/Off & Memory Function, Higher Solar Powered Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery(1800mah).
- 【Widely Used Solar Christmas Lights Outdoor Waterproof】: This solar patio lights is a great choice for Porch, Roof, Tree, Backyard, Deck, Barbecue, Umbrella, Fence, Pergola, Bistro, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping Center, Dinner, Birthday, Christmas, New Year Party and more.
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- 【Quick Charging Technology & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: This outdoor balcony lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (6-8 hours).
- NOTES* : 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will be charged automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces the sun.
- High quality solar gazebo lights: The factory equipped sophisticated and 180 degree adjustable monocrystalline silicon solar panel plus the inbuilt 800mAh rechargeable battery, which can be recharged without sockets and wires. When the built in NiMH battery saves enough solar energy in the daytime, the string lights can automatically work for 8 to10 hours at night
- IP 65 waterproof: Solar powered fairy light is made of solid materials and has IP65 waterproof function. This feature enables it to work continuously for 365 days and be suitable for outdoor use, creating a pleasant atmosphere for courtyard, lawn and tent
- Energy saving led lights: 35.6 feet long string with 60 super bright led bulbs, powered by solar energy, can save electricity and money which enable your life to practice the concept of sustainable development and improve the quality of life. It can still be touched safely after it has been working for some time, which is a friendly product
- Multifunctional 8 lighting modes: Beautiful and brilliant lighting modes include waves, combination, sequential, gradual, chasing flash, slow fade, twinkle flash and steady on. 8 lighting modes can meet all your requirements for different lights
- Widely used: These outdoor balcony lights are the perfect decoration for terrace, pergola, bistro, backyard, deck, barbecue, umbrella, dinner, birthday, Christmas, New Year party and more
- 【2022 New Upgraded Solar Outdoor String Lights】: 2-Pack Total 64FT 100 LED, Larger Size Crystal Globe, Unique 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Larger Capacity Built-in Battery, IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Widely Used Outdoor String Lights】: This solar outdoor lights is a great choice for Porch, Roof, Tree, Backyard, Deck, Barbecue, Umbrella, Fence, Pergola, Bistro, Restaurant, Hotel, Commercial building, Shopping Center, Dinner, Birthday, Christmas, New Year Party and more.
- 【8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off】: These solar twinkle lights have the On/Off button and mode button. You can select 8 different modes to satisfy your diverse needs by pressing the mode button.And the built-in memory chip saves your last modes setting, so there is no need to reset it again.
- 【Quick Charging Technology & Energy-Saving & High Efficiency】: This outdoor balcony lights charging by solar energy, have no extra utility electric cost, and no need to replace the battery. it can work up to 10-12 hours after being fully charged (6-8 hours).
- NOTES* : 1. Please power ON first before charging, and it will be charged automatically. 2. Be sure the solar panel is in a sunny location – not in a shady area – and the solar panel faces the sun.
- ❤【Newest Globe String Lights with Remote Controls】Different from other G40 string lights in the market, our 2-pack LED solar string lights come with 2 remote controls, allowing you to remotely turn on/off the lights, dim it and switch lighting modes from a distance up to 49ft. (The length of each strand of string light is 50ft, adding up to 100ft for 2 strands. These strands are not connectable.)
- ❤【Solar-powered & USB Rechargeable】The solar panels can be recharged anytime when exposed to sunlight and run for 8-12 hours after fully charged. Incredibly energy-saving and spare you the hassle of finding a wall outlet when lights are installed outdoor. The USB rechargeable feature makes recharge so much easier even when it comes to rainy days without enough daylight.
- ❤【Dimmable String Lights with 3 Light Modes】With 50 clear LED Edison bulbs and 2 spares included, the warm white 2700K globe hanging lights are super bright with each bulb consuming only 1W. You can use the remotes to freely adjust the brightness level from 10% to 100%. No need to purchase dimmer anymore. Meanwhile there are 3 light modes available for different occasions: regular lighting, flash and breath.
- ❤【Weather-resistant & Shatterproof】Our LED solar light strings are made of strong rubber strands with durable shatterproof plastic bulbs, able to withstand all weather conditions like rainy, windy, snowy, frozen and damp climates.
- ❤【Extremely Versatile】These commercial-grade LED light strings are perfect decorative lights all year round for both indoor and outdoor space such as bedroom, living room, bistro, balcony, garden, backyard, tent, porch, patio and pool area.
- ✅【Unique 3-Color In 1 Dimmable Solar String Lights】Here is 2700K warm white/4000K neutral white/5000K daylight white--3 in 1 solar string lights outdoor. 4 Level timer function(30min/60min/120min/240min), will auto-off as you need. Besides, these outdoor string lights solar powered provide smooth 4-level brightness dimming experience from 25% to 100%, create a great ambiance for all your needs. Just using the included remote controllers, no need to buy dimmers anymore!
- ✅【4400mAh Large-Capacity Solar Panel & USB Charging】Our solar outdoor patio string lights can last 8-10 hours i.e. 8 hours of direct sunlight. 6 hours charging via USB can be complementary when there is no sufficient sunlight(2 USB cables included). A 180-degree adjustable panel allows you to get the maximum sun exposure. Absolutely, these solar patio lights will auto off at dawn and auto on at night. Attention: please do FIRST press the main power switch on the back of solar panel before using.
- ✅【Commercial Grade IP65 Weather-Resist】The solar yard string lights are IP65 shatterproof & waterproof, made of durable plastic Edison bulbs much safer than glass bulbs. The bulbs are S14 shaped, E26 standard base, 3.19feet bulb spacing; Bulbs lifespan: 25000+ hours, can withstand extreme temperatures, rainy, windy, or damp climates, perfect for long-time indoor/outdoor use. Each bulb light always stays cool to touch even after hours of use.
- ✅【Widely Indoor & Outdoor Application】Package contains 2 pack 48ft solar string lights outdoor; Each strand with 15 LED hanging bulbs; 2pcs solar panels with 2 stakes & 2 clips,3pcs remote controllers; 5 Extra bulbs; 2 USB charing cables and user manual. Our solar power string lights don't need an outlet, just freely decorate your backyard, patio, garden, bistro, porch, balcony, also perfect for any holiday celebration, wedding, birthday, Christmas, New Year, party, family reunion, etc.
- ✅【Flexible Installation & 2-Year Free Warranty】You can place the solar panel anywhere with the included stake and clamp. The ring over each bulb takes hooks or guide wire -connect all for a straight-line look or just for a scalloped look. If any problems with the solar patio lights outdoor, please contact us via your order, we will arrange the new replacement solar string lights outdoor/or full refund for your satisfaction.
- 【2021 New Upgraded 4-Pack Super Bright Solar String Lights】: Super Bright 4-Pack Total 160FT 400 LED with Upgraded Larger LED Beads, Unique 8 Lighting Modes & Memory Function & Auto On/Off, Higher Conversion with Larger Size Solar Panel, Larger Capacity Battery, IP65 Waterproof Performance.
- 【Auto On/Off】: It automatically charge at daytime and light up at night. set-in memory chip, save the last use mode automatically, no need to reset.
- 【Solar Powered & Energy-Saving】: These string lights are solar powered, “0”electricity cost. Just place the battery panel in sunny area, and the light will automatically turn on at night.(If use Fairy light in daytime, Please cover the solar panel completely .)
- 【8 Lighting Modes】: Press the button, 8 lighting modes for casually choose to satisfy your diverse needs, include Combination, In Waves, Sequential, Slo-glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade, Twinkle/Flash, Steady On.
- 【Widely Used Solar Christmas Lights】:These solar lights outdoor is a great decor choice for Patio, Garden, Yard, Porch, Tree, Wedding, Party, Restaurant, Hotel, Buildings, etc.
- Super brilliant solar powered led string lights: 2 pack 33 feet long string with 100 super bright led bulbs, with steady 360 degree viewing angle which illuminate in every direction. Led string lights produce a warm white soft glow which lend a festive touch to varied areas such as lamp box, porch, garden, yard, patio, balcony and more
- IP65 waterproof functionality: These solar twinkle lights are solidly engineered to stand any weather, either rain, sun, or snow. All the components are IP65 waterproof enabled, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage without any worry of short circuit or weather damage(can't be immersed in water)
- 8 impressive lighting modes: Beautiful, bright, and brilliant lighting modes which include combination, waves, sequential, slow glow, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady-on are exceptional in creating different aesthetic atmosphere within your environment. Decorate anywhere without harmful extension cords
- High efficiency solar powered fairy lights: the factory equipped sophisticated and adjustable solar panel plus the inbuilt rechargeable battery makes it highly efficient without the need for battery or electricity. Powered by solar energy, this light will lights up automatically at night and off during the day, work up to 8 to 10 hours after full charge
- Diy copper lights string: Flexible and shapable copper wire can be properly twisted and shaped to the patterns you desired, or wrapped around greenery, plants, flowers and shrubs, come with gift box, a wonderful gift for friend or yourself
SPRKLINLIN 2 Pack Solar String Lights Outdoor, 42ft 100 LED 8 Modes Waterproof Fairy Lights, Decoration for Garden Tree Patio Yard Wedding Party (Multicolor)
[ad_1] 2 Packs 100LED Multi Colour Solar Driven String Lights Outside,Water-proof 8 Modes Photo voltaic String Lights for Xmas, Garden, Patio, Lawn, Social gathering, Marriage ceremony
Requirements:
Bulbs: 100LED
Light Color: Multicolor
Total Length: 13m/ 42ft
Wire With Light-weight: 10m/32.8ft
Direct Wire Without the need of Light-weight: 3m/ 9.84ft
House between LEDs:10 cm/3.94 inch
Feature:
Operating on photo voltaic power, electricity preserving and environmental security. Each the string lights and the solar panel are IP44 Water-proof. 8 Modes: Combination, in wave, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and continuous on.
Heat Suggestions
1. Before use, please take out the protective movie from the solar panel.
2. These lights ended up not thoroughly charged upon arrival. Preserve them in the sunshine for 2-3 days to fully charge them for the initial time.
3. When charging the battery, make absolutely sure the battery is on.
4. Be sure to stay clear of immersing the photo voltaic battery box in h2o.
What You Get:
2 x 100LED Multi Coloration Photo voltaic String Lights, 2 Solar panel battery with On/Off and manner button, 2 swap buttons with On/Off button and method button, 2 plastic floor stake
8 Modes: Mixture, In Waves, Sequential, Slo-Glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade, Twinkle/Flash, and Regular on. These lights have the On/Off button and method button
Specification: 2 pack, 42ft length, 2 x 100pcs LED string lights. Tough watertight products can go well with for any climate, which includes significant rain (IP44).
Set up: No tools expected, uncomplicated set up. The lead wire is 9.8ft, more than enough to set the panel in a appropriate location.
Power-Preserving: Recharged by photo voltaic run, no have to have to swap the battery, doing work additional than 10h for each . The photo voltaic panel can be turned on or off manually to protect against overuse of the lights.
Multipurpose: The fairy lights are perfect for backyard, tree, property, fence, porch, roof, Xmas, celebration, wedding. Produce a intimate environment!
