Top 10 Best outdoor solar lights string Reviews

Requirements:

Bulbs: 100LED

Light Color: Multicolor

Total Length: 13m/ 42ft

Wire With Light-weight: 10m/32.8ft

Direct Wire Without the need of Light-weight: 3m/ 9.84ft

House between LEDs:10 cm/3.94 inch

Feature:

Operating on photo voltaic power, electricity preserving and environmental security. Each the string lights and the solar panel are IP44 Water-proof. 8 Modes: Combination, in wave, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and continuous on.

Heat Suggestions

1. Before use, please take out the protective movie from the solar panel.

2. These lights ended up not thoroughly charged upon arrival. Preserve them in the sunshine for 2-3 days to fully charge them for the initial time.

3. When charging the battery, make absolutely sure the battery is on.

4. Be sure to stay clear of immersing the photo voltaic battery box in h2o.

What You Get:

2 x 100LED Multi Coloration Photo voltaic String Lights, 2 Solar panel battery with On/Off and manner button, 2 swap buttons with On/Off button and method button, 2 plastic floor stake

8 Modes: Mixture, In Waves, Sequential, Slo-Glo, Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade, Twinkle/Flash, and Regular on. These lights have the On/Off button and method button

Specification: 2 pack, 42ft length, 2 x 100pcs LED string lights. Tough watertight products can go well with for any climate, which includes significant rain (IP44).

Set up: No tools expected, uncomplicated set up. The lead wire is 9.8ft, more than enough to set the panel in a appropriate location.

Power-Preserving: Recharged by photo voltaic run, no have to have to swap the battery, doing work additional than 10h for each . The photo voltaic panel can be turned on or off manually to protect against overuse of the lights.

Multipurpose: The fairy lights are perfect for backyard, tree, property, fence, porch, roof, Xmas, celebration, wedding. Produce a intimate environment!

