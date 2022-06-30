Top 10 Best outdoor solar lights for fence Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Auto Charge during the Days

Solar Deck Lights Outdoor:Fast Charging in the direct sunlight

Charging time: 4-6hours

Work Time: 8-10H

Lumens: 30LM

Light color: Warm White

Color: Silver

Solar Panel: 79 * 28.5mm Polycrystalline

Dimension: 100 * 82 * 30mm

Material: Stainless steel + ABS + PC

Solar Step Lights to light up your outdoor stairs, deck, fence, pathway or decorate your beautiful garden!



Save money and decorate your beautiful garden,illuminate your safety!

1.Solar Pathway Lights Outdoor: Waterproof and durable design, solid stainless steel construction for withstanding years of rain, snow and wind.

2.Solar Deck Lights Outdoor: Mini size add great security and convenience for the edge of the installed place.

3.Solar Step Lights: Upgraded 3 LED beads & lager size panel to gather more sun,brighter and longer working time.

4.Solar Walkway Lights: Widely used For illuminating outdoor staircases, docks, lawn, paths, road.

1. For the first time use, please press the on/off switch and then put the solar panel under direct sunshine for 6-8 hours.

2. Please make the solar panel be faced with the sunlight directly without any shelter or glass.

Solar Deck Lights

Solar Stair Lights

Solar Fence Lights

Solar Panel Material

Monocrystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Unit LED

22

22

60

12

Light Color

Cool White

Colorful

Warm White

Cool White / Warm White

Installation Type

In-Ground/ Wall Mount

In-Ground/ Wall Mount

Hanging

In-Ground/ Wall Mount

Waterproof and Heatproof

✓

✓

✓

✓

☀【Outdoor Solar Lights Upgrade Solar Panel】The solar lights come with upgraded 0.3W solar panel, solar conversion rate is higher than other solar deck lights, ensure faster and more fully charged.Thickened version with 31° design outdoor solar lights make the power charged from more angle and make the light effect better than before,light is accompanied by you.

☀【Energy Save & Friendly Environment】As the solar stairway lights are completely solar powered, not only saving much money but also protecting environment.3 LED solar light with powerful 700mah rechargeable battery for up to 8-10 hours of illumination in full charge ,provides a more bright level of illumination than other similar 2 LED solar lights in the market, Safety with you.

☀【Auto Working Mode】Outdoor solar step lights build with automatic light sensor function, the solar walkway light automatically ON at night and OFF during day. Perfect for illuminating stairs, paths, decks, gardens, lawns or decorate your home,it is decorate good choice for Thanksgiving Day,Halloween,Christmas.

☀【Two Mounting Options】You can screw the solar path lights onto the surface with included screws,or simply use the double side tape(NOT INCULUDED) to stick it on flat surface where it will receive plenty of sunlight.Effectively save your precious time in installing the electrical wire.Perfect for stairs, walls, fence, decks, patio, garden, pathway

☀【IP44 Waterproof&100% Quality Service】Solar disk lights with IP44 Waterproof stainless steel & poly-crystalline silicon solar panel can withstand years of use.Improved switch button with waterproof silicone case avoid damage caused by soak in water for a long time,specially designed for outside weather conditions, perfect for walkway, fence and gutter,and can work for a long time.[ 24H CUSTOMER SERVICE]

