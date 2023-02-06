Top 10 Best outdoor solar flame light torch Reviews

Top 10 Best outdoor solar flame light torch in 2023 Comparison Table
Our Best Choice: Otdair Solar Lights Outdoor Upgraded,6 Pack 43″ Waterproof Flickering Flames Solar Torch Lights,Solar Tiki Torches Dusk to Dawn Auto On/Off Decoration Lighting for Garden Patio Driveway Pathway
Product Description
Weather Resistant
Solar Torch Light is weather resistant, waterproof and dustproof with an IP65 rating, and can withstand all weather conditions without worrying about rain, snow, hail and frost. It can be installed anywhere you like, such as deck, garden, patio, pathway, yard.
Easy to install
The concise design of the solar flame light body makes it very easy to install.Solar flame lights have a total of 2 extension poles, so you can adjust the height of the light to suit your needs. The maximum height is up to 43 inches.
Splendid flame dance effect
Each solar tiki torches comes with 96 LED bulbs and uniquely designed to simulate the effect of a realistic flame beating. Lampshade with hollowed-out flame pattern design. solar lights flickering flames is also suitable as a garden decoration.
Tips:
Prior to first use, charging the light for two sunny days.
If battery capacity reduces over time, switch the light off for 3-5 sunny days in order to boost the batteries.
Description:
Otdair torch light NEVER NEEDS BATTERIES. COMPLETELY RUNS ON SOLAR POWER.
Now you can have the warm torch light without ever having to light a match or throw a switch.
Best of all, there are realistic flames — 96LEDs in the light cast a safe, soft, mood-enhancing glow.
During the daytime, they are retracted, and absorbing solar energy. At dusk, they literally pop up and light up, giving you lights along a pathway, driveway, deck or dock that aren’t in your way during the day. Includes installation hardware, completely wireless. Powered by a rechargeable battery that’s solar powered. Up to 12 hours working time after fully charged.
Specifications:
LED: 96PCS
Size: 43*4.7*4.7 inch
Battery type: 2200 mAh
Solar panel: 0.88W, 17% efficiency
Charging Time: 8 hours
Working Time: Up to 12 hours after fully charged
Features:
Ambient lighting ideal for your patio, deck or garden
Automatically turns on at dusk and off at dawn
Normal operating time is 12 hours in summer
No wiring required — simply install and enjoy
Upgraded solar technology (powered by an integral mono crystalline solar panel)
Pack
8 PACK
12 PACK
4 PACK
6 PACK
4 PACK
6 PACK
Size
20.6*3.0*3.0 Inch
20.6*3.0*3.0 Inch
22.6*3.3*3.3 Inch
22.6*3.3*3.3 Inch
43*4.7*4.7 Inch
43*4.7*4.7 Inch
Battery
600mAh, Lithium
600mAh, Lithium
600mAh, Lithium
600mAh, Lithium
2200mAh, Li-ion
2200mAh, Li-ion
Solar Panel
Polycrystalline Silicon
Polycrystalline Silicon
Polycrystalline Silicon
Polycrystalline Silicon
Monocrystalline Silicon
Monocrystalline Silicon
Working Time
10 Hours
10 Hours
10 Hours
10 Hours
12 Hours
12 Hours
Charging Time
8 Hours
8 Hours
8 Hours
8 Hours
8 Hours
8 Hours
Waterproof Rating
IP65
IP65
IP65
IP65
IP65
IP65
Package
8 x LED Tiki Torch Solar Lights, 8 x Plastic Ground Spike, 8 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual
12 x LED Tiki Torch Solar Lights, 12 x Plastic Ground Spike, 12 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual
4 x LED Solar Torch Light, 4 x Connector, 4 x Plastic Ground Spike, 4 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual
6 x LED Solar Torch Light, 6 x Connector, 6 x Plastic Ground Spike, 6 x Longer Ground Stake, 1 x User Manual
4 x Solar Torch Lights, 8 x Extend Pipe 4 x Plastic Ground Spike, 4 x Plastic Connector, 1 x User Manual
6 x Solar Torch Lights, 12 x Extend Pipe 6 x Plastic Ground Spike, 6 x Plastic Connector, 1 x User Manual
Material
ABS
ABS
ABS
ABS
ABS
ABS
🔥GORGEOUS DANCING FLAMES DESIGN: A safe alternative to the real “flames” — 96 LEDs in the light cast a safe, soft, mood-enhancing glow. The free extra can meet your various requirements for the height of the solar torch – 30.7 inches to 43 inches.
🔥SOLAR POWERED: Completely runs on solar power, you never need to buy batteries for your lights, so you can place it anywhere under direct sunlight!
🔥WEATHER RESISTANCE: IP65 Waterproof and Durable. This Solar Tiki Torches With Flickering Flame was built to withstand all kinds of weather all round year.
🔥EASY TO INSTALL: No wiring or Screw required, simply install it anywhere you like. The warm torch flame light will Light up your garden, pathway, front gate or yard, creating a welcoming ambience
🔥LONG WORKING TIME: Installed with the upgrade solar panels, Built-in rechargeable Li-ion battery 2200mAh. Light up 12 hours after fully charged. Charging time: 8 hours