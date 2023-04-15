Top 10 Best outdoor solar fan Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The enthusiast operates when plugged to the photo voltaic panel. And it can be used by itself by plugged into computer USB port.

When plugged to the photo voltaic panel, how the fan works depends on the sunlight. When the sunlight is solid, the enthusiast performs quick. When the sunshine is not solid adequate, the lover may function minimal.

Feature

– Colour: black

– Product: plastic

– Size: 18 x 18 x 19cm

– Electric power: 3W

– Voltage: 5V

– Solar Driven Admirer Ventilator for Pet residence, Hen residence, Tree property, Doggy property, Greenhouse, RV, Touring Automobile, Tenting and and many others

– Quick portable, Environmentally friendly strength, Environmentally pleasant

– The 5V photo voltaic panel has USB output, which can be linked to the USB lover or any USB product or service for charging. Also, the fan runs when plugged to the solar panel. Make positive the photo voltaic panel is put vertical to the sunshine, which generates strongest electrical power. Whats far more, you can even use your cell phone to charge it.

– The admirer head rotates 360 degrees so you can level it upwards or downwards. And it delivers you a continuous stream of amazing and peaceful air

– Terrific for Home Business in the summer season Time or pet aeration

Package deal Like

1 x USB Lover

