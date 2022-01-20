Top 10 Best outdoor sinks with faucet for hose Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Outsunny Outdoor Durable Portable Folding Fishing Camp Table with Faucet



This convenient fold out wash station makes cleaning fish or other catches, cleaning food, or washing hands quick and easy. Built from durable HDPE, this table features a quick-connect faucet that can be hooked onto a hose. The cleaning table is easy to transport and set-up making it the perfect accessory for any BBQ, hunting, fishing, or camping trip.

Convenient Camping Utility

This is the perfect folding cleaning station for your next BBQ, fishing, camping, or hunting trip. A quick connect faucet can be easily hooked in to a hose and sits atop the table for quick and easy cleaning.

Rugged Durability

A solid HDPE and steel framework together to create sturdy and durable camp table that will be a lasting part of your camping adventures.

Ample Wash Space

2 separate water basins make cleaning or soaking quick and easy and with a slot for a garbage bag and a clamp to hold a hose or fishing rod so all of your needs are covered.

Easy Cleaning

A quick connect faucet can be easily hooked in to a hose and sits atop the table for quick and easy cleaning. The HDPE surface is waterproof and will wash clean with soap and water.

Built from durable HDPE and steelFeatures a quick-connect faucetFaucet can be hooked to a hose for convenient waterSupports up to 132 lbs.Features 2 basins for better cleaningFoldable for easy transport

Color: White, GreyMaterials: HDPE, SteelWeight Capacity: 132 lbs.Overall Size: 40″ L x 26″ W x 32.25″ HBasin Size: 12.25″ L x 12″ W x 4.5″ H/ 15.5″ L x 12″ W x 2.25″ HWaste Hose Size: Dia. 1.5″ x 12″- 30″ LCountertop Size: 40″ L x 26″ WFaucet Connector Size: 1″Folded Size: 40″ L x 26″ W x 2.5″ HNet Weight: 22.5 lbs.

Picnic Table

Picnic Table

Camping Table

Camping Table

Fish Cleaning Table

Fish Fillet Cleaning Table

Color

Blue

Green

White Board,Silver Frame

Silver

White

White

Material

Aluminum, PP

Aluminum, PP

Aluminum, MDF

Aluminum, MDF

HDPE, Steel

HDPE, Steel

Folded Dimension

33.25″L x 15.25″W x 4″H

33.25″L x 15.25″W x 4″H

23.5″L x 23.5″ W x 3″ H

24″ L x 18″ W x 10.8″ / 18.7″ / 25.2″ H

49.75″ L x 25.5″ W x 3″ H

47.5″ L x 23.5″ W x 5″ H

Weight Capacity

(Table) 66lbs, (Per Chair) 176 lbs

(Table) 66lbs, (Per Chair) 176 lbs

30 lbs (evenly distributed)

66 lbs (evenly distributed)

220 lbs

220 lbs

