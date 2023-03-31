Top 10 Best outdoor sink station Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

✅ Foot pump allows for hands-free cleaning, making it more user friendly✅ Lower device sumped drain plug allows for quick draining and cleaning✅ Quick Fill Port easy plug removal with no tools required✅ Liquid Soap Dispenser and Paper Towel Dispenser included✅ 22.5 gallon freshwater tank lasts estimated 1,400 pumps of waterHeight – 54"Width – 18.5"Length – 31.5"Fresh Water Capacity- 22.5 gallonsGray/Waste Water Capacity – 24 gallonsEmpty Weight – 75 lbsProduct Dimensions‏:‎54 x 19 x 32 inches 75 PoundsDate First Available‏:‎November 30, 2020Manufacturer‏:‎Expel WellASIN‏:‎B08PCCMVHX

✅ Moveable HANDWASHING STATION: A intelligent way to let for hand washing in any location.

✅ Fantastic FOR Outside USE: A crucial characteristic that sets this moveable handwashing station aside is the foot water pump so you you should not have to touch the sink.

✅ Industrial AND Residential USE: Use this portable washing station for educational facilities, situations, and other business enterprise / industrial use. This tiny hand sink is also fantastic for family members gatherings, get togethers with good friends, and property faculty pods.

✅ Lengthy Lasting: 22.5 gallon freshwater tank lasts an estimated 1,400 pumps of water.