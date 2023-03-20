Top 10 Best outdoor child safety gate Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Will need a wider outdoor gate? Incorporate 21¾” of width to your stairway unique outside basic safety gate (design SS 30OD BR C) with this extension, product BX2 BR C. The BX2 BR C functions completely with the stairway special outdoor safety gate (model SS 30OD BR C). Like the gate, this extension is made for outdoor use. It characteristics the same strong development, stainless metal components and powder coated end. The BX2 BR C is accessible in brown.

Product or service Dimensions‏:‎28.6 x 22 x 1.1 inches 3.97 Lbs .

Producer advised age‏:‎6 months – 2 several years

Product product number‏:‎BX2-BR-C

Department‏:‎Baby-girls

Date First Available‏:‎April 17, 2013

Manufacturer‏:‎Cardinal Gates

ASIN‏:‎B00CE8C7JI

Place/Area of origin‏:‎China

Domestic Shipping:Product can be shipped within U.S.International Transport:This merchandise can be shipped to find nations around the world outdoors of the U.S. Study Far more

Aluminum construction with all steel areas

Effortless to set up

Powder coated end

Optional extension not needed

