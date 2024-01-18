Top 10 Best orbit iris hose faucet water timer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Bring ease to you!

At RESTMO, we’re here to help you keep your garden thriving. We know how much joy beautiful plants can bring to your life.

Our mission is to deliver reliable and intelligent solutions for your watering and cleaning needs.

RESTMO Mini Water Hose Timer



Timer Set-up Made Easy

How many times your plants are dead because you forgot to water them? How many times your lawns are flooded because you forgot to turn the faucet off? How many times you purchase a complicated timer but never set it up successfully?

With RESTMO water timer, you’ll never worry about dehydrated flowers/plants when you are out and never come back to see a soggy yard. Easy to set up as ABC! In this summer, come with us to enjoy a green garden with less concerns and a low-cost watering bill.

One-Touch Control

Instinctive Set Up

Compact Size & Modern Design

Multiple Programs

Easy Installation

Fits into Standard 3/4” Garden Hose & Faucet

Stainless Steel Filter Washer

With a 360-degree rotatable inlet, this water timer is easy to attach on the faucet. The built-in metal filter washer can effectively prevent dirty, sediment and other larger particles, making the entering water cleaner.

It is recommended to clean the filter regularly to avoid blockage.

Fits All Standard Hoses and Faucets

Threaded with the 3/4” Garden Hose Thread (GHT), this sprinkler timer fits all standard outdoor faucets and garden hoses.

Waterproof Battery Compartment

The battery features with anti-leaking design and the internal rubber ring around the case cover provides IP54 waterproof. Easy to replace batteries when the battery icon shows low.

One-Touch Control

Compared with other water timers, this water timer features with almost the easiest control method and the most straightforward operation panel. It can be set to 144 different programs and manual watering which can cover almost all your daily watering requirements.

Digital Programmable

With the most advance programming PCB, this hose timer will run with no time error. It is perfect for precise watering, like plants & flowers breeding, chicken drinking, etc.

Manual Watering

The manual button allows instant faucet use without interrupting the preset program.

Conserves Water

A programmed timer can save water and it is perfect for drought and non-drought conditions.

Singe Time Watering



Short press click button continuously and the blue indicator moves in the outer circle. Stop at your preferred watering duration, and the blue indicator blinks 4 times to confirm.

Then the indicator turns green and jumps to “Single Time” position in the inner circle. The green indicator also blinks 4 times to confirm.

After that the timer turns on and waters just one time.

Automatic Watering



Short press click button continuously and the blue indicator moves in the outer circle. Stop at your preferred watering duration, and the blue indicator blinks 4 times to confirm.

Then the indicator turns green and jumps to “Single Time” position in the inner circle. Continue to short press click button again and stop at your preferred watering frequency. The green indicator also blinks 4 times to confirm.

After that, the timer turns on and automatically operates your program.

Manual Watering



When the timer is off, long press click button will turn it on immediately. It will be always on if there is no operation. The manual watering will not interfere the preset watering program.

Stop Watering



When the timer is on, long press click button will turn it off immediately. Then the timer will go back to operate the preset program.

SPECIFICATIONS



Inlet/Outlet Thread

3/4” GHT

Watering Duration

1/2/3/5/10/15/30/45/60/90/120/180 minutes

Watering Frequency

Single Time or 1/2/3/4/6/8/12/24/48/72 hours or a week

Working Pressure

10-120 PSI (0.5-8.0 Bar)

Max. Flow Rate

10 Gal/Min (35L/Min)

Waterproof

IP54

Battery

3*AAA Alkaline Batteries (not included)

Battery Life

Approx. 1 Year

Temperature

38 to 120 ˚F (3 to 50 ˚C)

Size

4.5 x 3.7 x 2.5in (11.4 x 9.4 x 6.4cm)

Weight

6.1oz (173g)

ONE-TOUCH CONTROL: With intuitive operation and a straightforward panel, this hose timer is easy to control as ABC! It is all controlled by the central click button. Simply press the click button, you can set multiple programs and convert your watering system to automatic. The upgraded “HOW LONG” & “HOW OFTEN” can cover almost all your needs and the “Single Time” use offers more convenience when you water manually.

MINI WATER TIMER: Compared with most of other sprinkler timers, it featured with a compact design and elegant appearance, which makes it easy to carry and blend into your greenhouse and garden landscape.

EASY OPERATION: Short press the click button to set multi watering programs. Watering duration can be selected from 1 to 180 mins and watering frequency can be selected from single time or 1 to 72 hours or a week. Long press the click button to activate manual watering and the timer will be always on if there is no operation.

SPECIFICATIONS: Single outlet with solenoid valve, fitting for 3/4” hose and faucet, 1-10 gal/min flow rate, working with 10-120 psi water pressure, IP54 waterproof. It is powered by 3*AAA 1.5V batteries (not included) and can be run for over 1 year.

APPLICATION: This mini garden hose timer can apply to gravity drip irrigation, micro greenhouse irrigation, garden hose watering, lawn sprinkler controller, pool filling, mist system, birdbath dripper, rain barrels, pet drinking and other outdoor & indoor watering control systems.