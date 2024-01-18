Top 10 Best orbit iris hose faucet water timer Reviews

Contents
RESTMO Water Timer, Digital Programmable Hose Timer for Garden Lawn Sprinkler, Automatic Faucet Timer for Greenhouse, Auto/Manual Controller for Drip Irrigation and Outdoor Watering System
- EASIEST TIMER TO USE: Works just like an egg timer. Set the perfect time for your watering needs, anywhere from 15 to 120 minutes
- Durable high impact construction
- Oversized dial with comfort grip for easy use
- No batteries required
- Saves water in drought conditions
- Watering frequency from every 6 hrs up to every 7th day
- Watering duration from 1 to 240 minutes
- Rain delay options of 24, 48, or 72 hours
- Manual watering without interrupting programing
- Install quickly with swivel connection; Durable, weather resistant construction
- WELCOME TO B-HYVE: Looking to get a smart sprinkler controller? If this is out of stock, or if you want the best, check out the CES Innovation Award-winning B-hyve XR smart controller
- CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: The B-hyve app is fully functional for android, iOS or web devices and gives you control wherever you need it program your timer on the app, at the timer, or let the weather-based software create a program for you
- SMART WATERING: WeatherSense technology provides watering based on site conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, historical et and live weather feeds, it automatically adjusts your controller to deliver the right amount of water to your plants
- EASY TO INSTALL AND USE: Utilize the swing panel for easy access to the angled wiring terminals, which makes wiring simple and convenient and the plug-and-go line cord that can also be cut for hardwired applications
- CERTIFIED TO SAVE WATER AND MONEY: B-hyve is EPA WaterSense approved and certified, ensuring it will save you water and energy; this can also make your B-hyve timer eligible for local rebates, which can save up to 100% of the cost on your timer
- COMPLETE CONTROL: The B-hyve app is fully functional for android, iOS or web devices and gives you control wherever you need it, from anywhere in the world, program the timer using the app, or let the weather-based software create it for you
- SMART WATERING: Weather sense technology provides watering based on site conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, historical et and live weather feeds it automatically adjusts your controller to deliver the right amount of water to your plants
- CERTIFIED TO SAVE WATER: B-hyve is certified for the rigorous Water-Sense testing protocols, ensuring it will save you water
- KNOW THE FLOW: The built-in flow meter allows you to track water usage, and can be measured by gallons or by time ideal for all kinds of applications, including watering plants, gardening, washing your car, filling your pool, and greenhouse/hydroponics
- EASY TO INSTALL AND USE: Setup is very straightforward and simple just download the B-hyve app and create an account, then install your timer at your hose faucet, then program your timer in minutes
- 2-pack of quiet, dependable gear drive sprinkler heads with consistent and complete water coverage
- Ideal for medium to large lawn areas, with a spray that adjusts from a 25- 45 ft. radius in a part or full circle
- Easily accessible filter built in to protect nozzle from clogging
- Compatible with all major brands of gear drive rotors, including Rainbird, Hunter and Toro
- 4 inch pop-up height, with a standard 3/4 inch inlet thread
- CONSERVE WATER: never forget to turn your water off again, this timer will shut the water off for you
- EASY-TO-USE DIAL: ergonomic dial cycles easily between set clock, start time, how long, how often, auto, and off
- LARGE DIGITAL DISPLAY: easy to read display can be seen at a distance
- RAIN DELAY: save water by skipping watering cycles after it rains without interrupting your set program; set the delay to last from 1 to 3 days
- INTERVAL PROGRAMMING: set your timer to water every 6 hours, 12 hours, or from once a day up to once every 7 days
- Orbit 6-station outdoor swing panel sprinkler system time can be mounted either indoor or outdoor
- This sprinkler system timer has easy-set programming logic
- Includes 3 programs for flexible scheduling, and can program up to 6 separate zones in your yard
- Comes with a large LCD screen and dial
- Saves water in drought conditions
- High-flow design allows 20 Percent more water flow than standard mechanical timers, helping you water your plants with much greater ease and efficiency
- Only metal mechanical timer on the market - built with heavy-duty metal materials for durability, strength and years of reliable watering
- Timed watering up to 120 minutes, with manual water override capability, to fit a wide variety of watering needs for your lawn, plants and gardens
- Oversized dial (colors may vary: red or green) with comfort grip for easy use and a large, ergonomic swivel for easy faucet attachment
- No batteries required - simply turn the dial to set the watering duration and let it go. Timer will stop watering after the set duration
- EVERYTHING YOU NEED: Sprinkler System Kit contains digital timer, 12 high-efficiency sprinklers, Blu-Lock tubing and fittings, tubing cutter, and 200 lb. pressure gauge
- FAST AND EASY INSTALLATION: Blu-Lock has reduced required insertion force by half of traditional barb fittings, making installations faster and easier on your hands
- WATER MULTIPLE AREAS: The digital timer waters up to two watering areas
- FAST AND EASY INSTALLATION: Blu-Lock has reduced required insertion force by half of traditional barb fittings, making installation faster and easier on your hands
- ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Blu-Lock requires no glue or plumbers tape, protecting the environment from harmful chemicals used with traditional PVC fittings
- HYPER-LOCAL PRECISION: When paired with the (not included) Wi-Fi Hub, XD controls watering based on your property attributes and the current high-precision local weather data
- HYBRID DEVICE CONTROL: You can program the XD directly on the device, locally via Bluetooth or remotely through Wi-Fi
- WEATHERPROOF: XD is IP60 Certified and can withstand extreme weather making it perfect to live outdoors in your yard or garden all summer long
- DROUGHT-TOLERANT: XD understands the levels of drought in your area and adjusts automatically, and you can customize drought settings as well; XD also makes it easy to implement local watering restrictions
- EPA CERTIFIED: All B-hyve timers and controllers are WeatherSense-certified by the EPA, the nation’s environmental protection authority
Our Best Choice: RESTMO Water Timer, Digital Programmable Hose Timer for Garden Lawn Sprinkler, Automatic Faucet Timer for Greenhouse, Auto/Manual Controller for Drip Irrigation and Outdoor Watering System
Product Description
Bring ease to you!
At RESTMO, we’re here to help you keep your garden thriving. We know how much joy beautiful plants can bring to your life.
Our mission is to deliver reliable and intelligent solutions for your watering and cleaning needs.
RESTMO Mini Water Hose Timer
Timer Set-up Made Easy
How many times your plants are dead because you forgot to water them? How many times your lawns are flooded because you forgot to turn the faucet off? How many times you purchase a complicated timer but never set it up successfully?
With RESTMO water timer, you’ll never worry about dehydrated flowers/plants when you are out and never come back to see a soggy yard. Easy to set up as ABC! In this summer, come with us to enjoy a green garden with less concerns and a low-cost watering bill.
One-Touch Control
Instinctive Set Up
Compact Size & Modern Design
Multiple Programs
Easy Installation
Fits into Standard 3/4” Garden Hose & Faucet
Stainless Steel Filter Washer
With a 360-degree rotatable inlet, this water timer is easy to attach on the faucet. The built-in metal filter washer can effectively prevent dirty, sediment and other larger particles, making the entering water cleaner.
It is recommended to clean the filter regularly to avoid blockage.
Fits All Standard Hoses and Faucets
Threaded with the 3/4” Garden Hose Thread (GHT), this sprinkler timer fits all standard outdoor faucets and garden hoses.
Waterproof Battery Compartment
The battery features with anti-leaking design and the internal rubber ring around the case cover provides IP54 waterproof. Easy to replace batteries when the battery icon shows low.
One-Touch Control
Compared with other water timers, this water timer features with almost the easiest control method and the most straightforward operation panel. It can be set to 144 different programs and manual watering which can cover almost all your daily watering requirements.
Digital Programmable
With the most advance programming PCB, this hose timer will run with no time error. It is perfect for precise watering, like plants & flowers breeding, chicken drinking, etc.
Manual Watering
The manual button allows instant faucet use without interrupting the preset program.
Conserves Water
A programmed timer can save water and it is perfect for drought and non-drought conditions.
Singe Time Watering
Short press click button continuously and the blue indicator moves in the outer circle. Stop at your preferred watering duration, and the blue indicator blinks 4 times to confirm.
Then the indicator turns green and jumps to “Single Time” position in the inner circle. The green indicator also blinks 4 times to confirm.
After that the timer turns on and waters just one time.
Automatic Watering
Short press click button continuously and the blue indicator moves in the outer circle. Stop at your preferred watering duration, and the blue indicator blinks 4 times to confirm.
Then the indicator turns green and jumps to “Single Time” position in the inner circle. Continue to short press click button again and stop at your preferred watering frequency. The green indicator also blinks 4 times to confirm.
After that, the timer turns on and automatically operates your program.
Manual Watering
When the timer is off, long press click button will turn it on immediately. It will be always on if there is no operation. The manual watering will not interfere the preset watering program.
Stop Watering
When the timer is on, long press click button will turn it off immediately. Then the timer will go back to operate the preset program.
Singe Time Watering
Automatic Watering
Manual Watering
Stop Watering
Summer is coming!
SPECIFICATIONS
Inlet/Outlet Thread
3/4” GHT
Watering Duration
1/2/3/5/10/15/30/45/60/90/120/180 minutes
Watering Frequency
Single Time or 1/2/3/4/6/8/12/24/48/72 hours or a week
Working Pressure
10-120 PSI (0.5-8.0 Bar)
Max. Flow Rate
10 Gal/Min (35L/Min)
Waterproof
IP54
Battery
3*AAA Alkaline Batteries (not included)
Battery Life
Approx. 1 Year
Temperature
38 to 120 ˚F (3 to 50 ˚C)
Size
4.5 x 3.7 x 2.5in (11.4 x 9.4 x 6.4cm)
Weight
6.1oz (173g)
ONE-TOUCH CONTROL: With intuitive operation and a straightforward panel, this hose timer is easy to control as ABC! It is all controlled by the central click button. Simply press the click button, you can set multiple programs and convert your watering system to automatic. The upgraded “HOW LONG” & “HOW OFTEN” can cover almost all your needs and the “Single Time” use offers more convenience when you water manually.
MINI WATER TIMER: Compared with most of other sprinkler timers, it featured with a compact design and elegant appearance, which makes it easy to carry and blend into your greenhouse and garden landscape.
EASY OPERATION: Short press the click button to set multi watering programs. Watering duration can be selected from 1 to 180 mins and watering frequency can be selected from single time or 1 to 72 hours or a week. Long press the click button to activate manual watering and the timer will be always on if there is no operation.
SPECIFICATIONS: Single outlet with solenoid valve, fitting for 3/4” hose and faucet, 1-10 gal/min flow rate, working with 10-120 psi water pressure, IP54 waterproof. It is powered by 3*AAA 1.5V batteries (not included) and can be run for over 1 year.
APPLICATION: This mini garden hose timer can apply to gravity drip irrigation, micro greenhouse irrigation, garden hose watering, lawn sprinkler controller, pool filling, mist system, birdbath dripper, rain barrels, pet drinking and other outdoor & indoor watering control systems.