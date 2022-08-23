Top 10 Best orbit 62056 one outlet single-dial hose faucet timer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Powered by 2 AA alkaline batteries (NOT incorporated), Instapark PWT-07 is a electronic programmable watering timer that attaches to any garden out of doors hose faucet with a conventional ¾" (GHS) thread, suitable for irrigation/household use. That includes a one outsized rotary dial, 4 self-explanatory pushbuttons, and a large uncomplicated-to-study Lcd display screen with a person-helpful interface. Just established the recent time, opt for your sought after watering length up to 6 several hours and commence time, select drinking water frequency among 16 various configurations from each 10 seconds to after a week. Also has a constructed in rain delay and handbook handle devoid of interrupting the timer's application.

Built of solid, temperature-resistant, top quality Abdominal muscles components and a water resistant ranking of IP66. These options include things like anti-slip grip, dust go over for the LED screen and a removable battery compartment. The Instapark PWT-07 is backed up by a conventional 1-12 months manufacturer’s warranty.

Technical specs:

Energy supply: 1.5V AA x 2 (Alkaline batteries only, NOT bundled)

Valve variety: Impulse solenoid valve

Working drinking water pressure: 14.5 to 116 psi

Standby recent: < 100 μA

Watering frequency settings: 10s, 30s, 1m, 3m, 5m, 1h, 2h, 4h, 12h, 1d, 2d, 3d, 4d, 5d, 6d, 7d

Watering duration settings: 5s, 10s, 15s, 20s, 25s, 30s, 35s, 40s, 45s, 50s, 55s, 1-360m

Time display format: 24-hr

Waterproof rating: IP66

What’s in the box:

PWT-07 water timer

User manual

Warranty card

Single-station digital programmable faucet water timer with impulse solenoid valve attaches to any garden outdoor hose faucet with a standard ¾” (GHS) thread and offers flexible and effective control of watering frequency and duration with simple, straightforward, fool-proof, and user-friendly programming

Weather-resistant, impact-resistance, premium ABS construction with dust cover ideal for irrigation applications in gardens, yards, greenhouses, flowerbeds, and etc., waterproof rated at IP66

Bright, vivid, and easy-to-read large 2.1” X 1” LED Display alternates between current time and timer status with bar-graph battery strength indicator

Duration selectable (24, 48, or 72 hours) rain delay and manual option ensure complete control and maximum water conservation without altering the timer’s program

Low power consumption, up to 4,000 on/off (equivalent to 12 months) cycle with 2 fresh batteries. Drawer-type detachable battery compartment for effortless battery replacement, 2 alkaline 1.5V AA batteries are required (NOT included)