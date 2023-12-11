Top 10 Best orbit 2-port digital hose faucet timer Reviews

Top 10 Best orbit 2-port digital hose faucet timer in 2023 Comparison Table
- EASIEST TIMER TO USE: Works just like an egg timer. Set the perfect time for your watering needs, anywhere from 15 to 120 minutes
- Durable high impact construction
- Oversized dial with comfort grip for easy use
- No batteries required
- Saves water in drought conditions
- Watering frequency from every 6 hrs up to every 7th day
- Watering duration from 1 to 240 minutes
- Rain delay options of 24, 48, or 72 hours
- Manual watering without interrupting programing
- Install quickly with swivel connection; Durable, weather resistant construction
- COMPLETE CONTROL: The B-hyve app is fully functional for android, iOS or web devices and gives you control wherever you need it, from anywhere in the world, program the timer using the app, or let the weather-based software create it for you
- SMART WATERING: Weather sense technology provides watering based on site conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, historical et and live weather feeds it automatically adjusts your controller to deliver the right amount of water to your plants
- CERTIFIED TO SAVE WATER: B-hyve is certified for the rigorous Water-Sense testing protocols, ensuring it will save you water
- KNOW THE FLOW: The built-in flow meter allows you to track water usage, and can be measured by gallons or by time ideal for all kinds of applications, including watering plants, gardening, washing your car, filling your pool, and greenhouse/hydroponics
- EASY TO INSTALL AND USE: Setup is very straightforward and simple just download the B-hyve app and create an account, then install your timer at your hose faucet, then program your timer in minutes
- WELCOME TO B-HYVE: Looking to get a smart sprinkler controller? If this is out of stock, or if you want the best, check out the CES Innovation Award-winning B-hyve XR smart controller
- CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE: The B-hyve app is fully functional for android, iOS or web devices and gives you control wherever you need it program your timer on the app, at the timer, or let the weather-based software create a program for you
- SMART WATERING: WeatherSense technology provides watering based on site conditions such as slope, soil type, sun/shade, historical et and live weather feeds, it automatically adjusts your controller to deliver the right amount of water to your plants
- EASY TO INSTALL AND USE: Utilize the swing panel for easy access to the angled wiring terminals, which makes wiring simple and convenient and the plug-and-go line cord that can also be cut for hardwired applications
- CERTIFIED TO SAVE WATER AND MONEY: B-hyve is EPA WaterSense approved and certified, ensuring it will save you water and energy; this can also make your B-hyve timer eligible for local rebates, which can save up to 100% of the cost on your timer
- CONSERVE WATER: never forget to turn your water off again, this timer will shut the water off for you
- EASY-TO-USE DIAL: ergonomic dial cycles easily between set clock, start time, how long, how often, auto, and off
- LARGE DIGITAL DISPLAY: easy to read display can be seen at a distance
- RAIN DELAY: save water by skipping watering cycles after it rains without interrupting your set program; set the delay to last from 1 to 3 days
- INTERVAL PROGRAMMING: set your timer to water every 6 hours, 12 hours, or from once a day up to once every 7 days
- High-flow design allows 20 Percent more water flow than standard mechanical timers, helping you water your plants with much greater ease and efficiency
- Only metal mechanical timer on the market - built with heavy-duty metal materials for durability, strength and years of reliable watering
- Timed watering up to 120 minutes, with manual water override capability, to fit a wide variety of watering needs for your lawn, plants and gardens
- Oversized dial (colors may vary: red or green) with comfort grip for easy use and a large, ergonomic swivel for easy faucet attachment
- No batteries required - simply turn the dial to set the watering duration and let it go. Timer will stop watering after the set duration
- EVERYTHING YOU NEED: Sprinkler System Kit contains digital timer, 12 high-efficiency sprinklers, Blu-Lock tubing and fittings, tubing cutter, and 200 lb. pressure gauge
- FAST AND EASY INSTALLATION: Blu-Lock has reduced required insertion force by half of traditional barb fittings, making installations faster and easier on your hands
- WATER MULTIPLE AREAS: The digital timer waters up to two watering areas
- FAST AND EASY INSTALLATION: Blu-Lock has reduced required insertion force by half of traditional barb fittings, making installation faster and easier on your hands
- ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Blu-Lock requires no glue or plumbers tape, protecting the environment from harmful chemicals used with traditional PVC fittings
- HYPER-LOCAL PRECISION: When paired with the (not included) Wi-Fi Hub, XD controls watering based on your property attributes and the current high-precision local weather data
- HYBRID DEVICE CONTROL: You can program the XD directly on the device, locally via Bluetooth or remotely through Wi-Fi
- WEATHERPROOF: XD is IP60 Certified and can withstand extreme weather making it perfect to live outdoors in your yard or garden all summer long
- DROUGHT-TOLERANT: XD understands the levels of drought in your area and adjusts automatically, and you can customize drought settings as well; XD also makes it easy to implement local watering restrictions
- EPA CERTIFIED: All B-hyve timers and controllers are WeatherSense-certified by the EPA, the nation’s environmental protection authority
- EASY AND FLEXIBLE PROGRAMMING: Operates up to 4 stations, with up to 8 start times, and can be run from 1-240 minutes. Set for days of the week, odd/even days, or intervals (between 1-30 days).
- RAIN SENSOR COMPATIBLE: Connect with a rain sensor to delay watering for a set time after storms.
- BATTERY OPERATED: Works great for sprinkler boxes without a power outlet nearby (Requires 3 AA batteriesnot included). Low battery warning will alert you when to replace batteries.
- DETACHABLE TIMER: Easily remove timer from housing for programming.
- DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Weatherproof housing protects timer from the elements, and every valve connection is sealed with a water-tight O-ring.
- Fully automatic yard watering kit turns your hose faucet into a 4-Station sprinkler system
- No digging is required to easily install this watering system. MULTIPLE DURATIONS: Select from eight watering duration options from 1 to 240 minutes.
- One dial controls all basic programming
- Rain delay for 24-, 48- and 72-hour settings
- Orbit 58911 complete yard watering kit
Our Best Choice: IRRIGOLD Bluetooth Sprinkler Timer, IP55 Waterproof Hose Timer Manual Rain delay with Detailed Irrigation Record, 15 Separate Programmable Water Timer for Garden Hose/Lawn/Greenhouse
IRRIGOLD Bluetooth Good Sprinkler Timer
The moment you set the software, the IRRIGOLD hose faucet timer will run routinely whether or not Bluetooth is related or not.
Fast Start Tutorial:
1. Insert 2 AA Batteries(Not Include) into the h2o timer.
2. Set up the sensible sprinkler timer on your hose faucet.
3. Scan the QR code on the consumer handbook or look for for “Clever Everyday living” in the app store, and down load for cost-free.
4. Change on Bluetooth on your cellphone. Pair the timer in the application.
5. Then you can start out location your watering plan.
SPECIFICATION:
◆Doesn’t Aid Alexa and Google Assistant(Only the WiFi Model Assistance)
◆Bluetooth: Support Bluetooth higher than 4.2
◆Pressure running vary: 2.9-116 psi
◆Waterproof and Dustproof: IP55
◆Watering Length: 1min – 24hrs.
◆Watering Frequency: 1 min – 24hrs and Mon-Sunlight.
◆Auto Watering: 15 unique water systems.
◆Manual Watering: Guide watering without the need of interrupting the programmable watering plan.
◆Rain Hold off: Manual rain hold off 24hrs/48hrs/72hrs or incorporate automobile rain hold off by the automation method in the good app.
◆Additional Irrigold Timer: Increase up to 32 timers regulate in the similar app.
Notice:
✔Please alter the battery if it is lower.
✔A 3 decades exchange or return offers to every person.
✔IMPORTANT Recommendations:
The timer will transform into rest mode for electrical power conserving soon after you change off the app.
Be sure to You should not clicks the “re-relationship” reminder when you open up the app.
Be sure to stay on the app household web site and reconnect Bluetooth. The drinking water timer will quickly reconnect following 5-10 seconds.
[15 Customized Watering Options] The h2o hose timer can established at runtime concerning 1 minute and 24 several hours with a frequency every single 1 minute to 24 hours or Monday to Sunday. Moreover, you can set a broad assortment of up to 15 independent watering selections for your garden watering, lawn sprinkler system, patio cooling technique, or drip irrigation.
[Simple Intuitive App Panel] With the uncomplicated Wise Lifestyle application, you will never have to be concerned about waste time on placing a watering software ever once again. And the yard timer features a durable solenoid valve that can exact comply with the begin and shut off time and without any leaking challenge.
[Irrigation Record and Save Water] The faucet timer correct information your irrigation date and time, which is excellent for you to keep an eye on and conserve water. With the rain delay operate, you can postpone the watering prepare up to 72 several hours depends on the weather conditions forecast in scenario the crops or flower mattress above-watering.
[Waterproof and Multi-function] The Bluetooth drinking water timer reaches an IP55 water-proof standard. It is really a best out of doors h2o timer for drip irrigation, h2o sprinkler, hose faucet or rain barrels. In addition to, you can manually handle the valve for irrigation no make a difference bluetooth link or not. The faucet timer with 2 1.5V AA batteries can run up to 6 months.