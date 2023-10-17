Top 10 Best oral b kids electric toothbrush Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Vekkia- V200

Vekkia V200- Give children a confident smile

Vekkia V200 with vibration sonic technology, moving up to 324,000 times per minute to protect gums, deep cleaning . The high speed movements of the soft bristles cause dynamic fluid flow to remove up to 100% more plaque.

Good investment for the small mouth creating great habits



90% more effective than manual toothbrushes

Sorry, this is just an electric toothbrush that focuses on your child’s teeth and gums. There is no good music, fun app, just help your kids make brush more efficient and simple.

Gentle and thorough cleaning for health smile.

Teaching good brushing habits with smart 2-minute+5s kids timer.

Separate buttons for power and mode easy to use and brushing themselves.

Mini head specially designed brush head to fit the teeth, gum and mouth of kids.

IPX7 the whole body waterproof.

Usb Rechargeable Design, Long-Lasting Use.

Vekkia V200 is not only suitable for children , but also fit for sensitive teeth.

PRESSURE SENSOR TECHNOLOGY MAKE GOOD BRUSHING HABITS.

You may not notice if your kids are brushing too hard, but this toothbrush will. If you start taking it out on your gums, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound as a reminder to ease off on the pressure.

It vibrates 324,000 per minute, as it produces the sonic flowing water cleaning the inter-dental areas. Make kids feel like cleaning teeth with the help of parent and dentist.

THREE MODES SATISFY CHILD’S BRUSHING NEEDS

Clean-soft-massage, soft for ages 3+ other modes for 6+ and up, a truly targeted electric toothbrush for the child’s growing age.

If your kids never use elctronic toothbrush before, the soft mode is a better choice.

CONVENIENT USB RECHARGEABLE DESIGN

4 power modes to choose from, USB ports, Laptop, Power banks, and 5V phone charger (not included), No worries , you can use at home or traveling.

DURABLE BATTERY LIFE

Worried about forgetting to put the toothbrush charging base into your travel bag? Travel morning brush teeth suddenly stop? Lost expensive base needs to be re-purchased? This upgrade travel toothbrush 3-4 hours of charging for up to 21 days. With low battery reminder (Charging indicator flashes). Great for a wonderful trip with your friends, family. Each toothbrush head With hygienic protection cover to help you better protect the brush head clean, No more dust and bacteria.

2-MINUTE SMART TIMER + 5S CLEANING TIMER

Our teeth are divided into four sides: Upper side, lower side, the left side and the right side, suggested by the Stomatology.Our electric toothbrush has the internal, which allows the interval pauser per 30 seconds.seconds so as to prompt to replace to clean the another area.

After 2-minute brushing, there is 5s cleaning time to clean your toothbrush.

MINI HEAD WITH “W” SHAPE SOFT BRISTLES

specially designed brush head to fit the teeth, gum and mouth of kids, make brushing easier.

“W” Shape Soft Bristles suits teeth topography, reaches to deep area and has a deep cleaning.

Color

Red&Blue

Red

Rose Red&Green

Rose Red

Safe On Teeth and Gums

✓

✓

✓

✓

Cleaning in Hard-to-Reach Areas

✓

✓

✓

✓

Product Dimensions‏:‎1.33 x 1.23 x 8.66 inches; 3.8 Ounces

Batteries‏:‎1 Lithium ion batteries required. (included)

UPC‏:‎762360128557

Manufacturer‏:‎Vekkia

ASIN‏:‎B07NVBJLSC

【Teaching Good Brushing Habits With Smart 2-Minute+5s Kids Timer】 The brush is equipped with a 2-minite dentist’s recommended brushing time and extra 5s cleaning time. SMART 30 SECONDS PAUSE REMINDER signal its time to move on to the next quadrant of the mouth to ensure a thorough cleaning. the flashing indicator light and the frequent vibration means too much pressure is applied, which is the special designed for children- PRESSURE SENSOR TECHNOLOGY to teach kids healthy brushing habits.

【Easy To Use And Brushing Themselves】 SEPARATE BUTTONS for power and mode are designed for your little ones to master the brushing faster. THREE MODES, Clean-soft-massage, soft for ages 3+ other modes for 6+ and up, a truly targeted electric toothbrush for the child’s growing age. Plus Perfect MEMORY FUNCTION help kids need not to cycle again to select mode for next use. Non-slip soft rubber & ergonomic design ultra-light handle, Multi-grip for kids easier holding and brushing.

【Usb Rechargeable Design, Long-Lasting Use】This advanced electric toothbrush 3-4 hours of charging for up to 21 days, no more worried when you brushing teeth on the business trip/travel morning. (low battery reminder). NOT like other types of toothbrush users, not only need carry the heavy charging base but also to easily lose it.

【Fun To Use】MINI HEAD specially designed brush head to fit the teeth, gum and mouth of kids. IPX7 THE WHOLE BODY WATERPROOF, Easily and safely enjoy the brushing even in the shower. Brush longer and happy. YOU WILL LOVE OUR BEST SELLING KIDS ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH AND OUTSTANDING CUSTOMER SERVICE – Give it a try – CLICK THE ‘ADD TO CART’ BUTTON NOW AND GRAB IT AT THIS SALE PRICE. SHIPS FROM THE USA.

So you had known what is the best oral b kids electric toothbrush in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.