Top 10 Best oral b electric toothbrush Reviews

- Clinically proven superior 3D cleaning oscillates and pulsates to break up and remove up to 300 percentage more plaque along the gum line than a regular manual toothbrush
- The pressure sensor stops the pulsation movement if you brush too hard and the in handle timer helps you brush for a dentist recommended 2 minutes
- 1 Mode, Daily Clean, rotates to break up and sweep away plaque
- Included in pack: 1 Oral B Professional Handle, 1 CrossAction Brush head and 1 charger
- Compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: CrossAction, 3D White, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, FlossAction, Deep Sweep, Ortho and Dual Clean. Does not fit iO brush heads
- Removes 500% more plaque vs a regular manual toothbrush
- 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque
- 360 Degree visible pressure sensor ensures that you don't press too hard on gums
- Compatible with Oral-B brush heads for every oral care need: CrossAction, FlossAction, Precision Clean, 3D White, Sensitive Gum Care, Deep Sweep, Dual Clean
- Oral-B is the #1 dentist-recommended toothbrush brand worldwide
- Healthier gums, stronger teeth for life when used as directed with a fluoride toothpaste
- Programmable 360 SmartRing with LED lights to customize your brushing experience
- 3D Cleaning Action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque
- Rechargeable with 5 modes: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, and Pro Clean
- In-handle timer pulses every 30 seconds to let you know when to switch areas of the mouth
- Oral-B Genius X Limited with artificial intelligence has learned from thousands of human brushing behaviors and instantly recognizes your brushing style
- Gives you daily personal coaching to cover all areas evenly, with the right amount of pressure for the right time
- Bluetooth technology to connect it to your smartphone
- Includes: Rechargeable handle, 1 brush head, a charger and a travel case (color may vary)
- Product packing may vary.
- 100% better gum health vs. a regular manual toothbrush
- 3D Cleaning Action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque
- Pressure Sensor stops pulsation movements when you brush too hard, helping protect your gums
- Compatible with Oral-B Brush Heads for every Oral Care need: CrossAction, FlossAction, Precision Clean, 3D White, Sensitive Gum Care, Deep Sweep, Dual Clean
- COMPATIBLE ONLY WITH ORAL-B iO REFILL HEADS
- You Will Receive 1 Oral-B iO Series 9 Black Onyx electric toothbrush, 3 Oral-B iO Ultimate Clean replacement brush heads, and a powerful charging travel case
- PERFECT PRESSURE: Signals red when brushing too hard and green when brushing just right
- PERSONALIZED BRUSHING: Display screen helps motivate you and enables you to customize your brushing experience
- SENSATIONAL CLEAN: Redesigned dentist-inspired round brush head with twisted bristles reach every contour for a deep clean
- Removes up to 100% more plaque vs. a regular manual toothbrush
- 2D cleaning electric toothbrush head oscillates and rotates to break up and remove plaque
- 2 Minute Pro Timer: signals every 30 seconds to help brush all areas of the mouth thoroughly
- Compatible with Oral-B Brush Heads for every Oral Care need: CrossAction, FlossAction, Precision Clean, 3D White, Sensitive Gum Care, Deep Sweep, Dual Clean
- Oral-B is the #1 dentist-recommended toothbrush brand worldwide
- Includes rechargeable handle, charger and one FlossAction brush head
- Micro pulse bristles clean deep between teeth for outstanding plaque removal versus a manual toothbrush does not replace flossing
- Round brush head is inspired by Dental professional tools for a tooth-by-tooth clean
- 2 minute timer signals after two minutes to help you brush for the recommended brushing time
- Compatible with the following replacement toothbrush heads: CrossAction, 3D White, Sensitive Clean, Precision Clean, FlossAction, Deep Sweep, Ortho, Power Tip, and Dual cCean
- Healthier gums, stronger teeth for life when used as directed with a fluoride toothpaste
- Position detection helps you brush every area for the right amount of time, to never miss a zone
- 3D cleaning action oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to break up and remove plaque
- 6 cleaning modes allow you to brush based on your needs: Daily Clean, Gum Care, Sensitive, Whitening, Tongue Cleaning and Pro-Clean Mode
- The smart travel case allows you to charge your toothbrush and your smartphone at the same time
Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, Black
[ad_1] The Oral-B Pro 1000 rechargeable electric toothbrush supplies a clinically confirmed top-quality clean up vs. a common guide toothbrush. The skillfully influenced design of the CrossAction brush head (Refill Color May Vary) surrounds each tooth with bristles angled at 16 levels, and 3D cleaning motion oscillates, rotates, and pulsates to split up and take out up to 300% more plaque together the gumline vs. a common handbook toothbrush. The stress sensor stops the pulsation motion if you brush way too tough and there is 1 mode, moreover an in-take care of timer to assistance you brush for a dentist-recommended 2 minutes. Best of all, it’s introduced to you by Oral-B – the #1 brand name applied by dentists all over the world*. Suitable with the pursuing substitution toothbrush heads: CrossAction, 3D White, Sensitive Thoroughly clean, Precision Thoroughly clean, FlossAction, TriZone, Deep Sweep, ProWhite, Ortho, PowerTip, and Twin Clean. *Centered on surveys of a agent globally sample of dentists carried out for P&G routinely. If the charge indicator mild is not flashing promptly, continue on charging. It will surface in 10–15 minutes Rechargeable with 1 mode: Daily Clear.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Item Dimensions:2.17 x 4.37 x 9.96 inches 12.17 Ounces
Item design number:Pro 1000 Black
Batteries:1 Lithium Polymer batteries needed. (integrated)
Date Initially Available:January 16, 2016
Manufacturer:Procter & Gamble
ASIN:B01AKGRTUM
Region of Origin:Germany
Domestic Transport:At the moment, product can be delivered only inside of the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, make sure you check with the maker with regards to guarantee and help issues.Intercontinental Shipping and delivery:This merchandise can be delivered to choose nations around the world outside of the U.S. Understand A lot more
The force sensor stops the pulsation movement if you brush also really hard and the in manage timer assists you brush for a dentist encouraged 2 minutes
1 Mode, Day by day Clean up, rotates to crack up and sweep absent plaque
Included in pack: 1 Oral B Qualified Cope with, 1 CrossAction Brush head and 1 charger
Suitable with the following alternative toothbrush heads: CrossAction, 3D White, Delicate Clear, Precision Cleanse, FlossAction, Deep Sweep, Ortho and Dual Clear
Packaging might vary, Refill colour may differ
