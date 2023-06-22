Top 10 Best one handle kitchen faucet with sprayer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Pack List:

✔ DAYOEN Kitchen Faucet

✔ User Manual

✔ 2x 1/2″ Adapter

✔ Gravity Ball

✔ Deck Plate

ANTIQUE & PATENTED DESIGN KITCHEN FAUCET



DAYOEN Kitchen Faucet is a Perfect Combination of Beauty and Practicality

2-Function Spray Head (Spray/Stream): meet your different needs.Single Handle Control: easy to operate temperature and water flow.Multi-layer Filter: filters impurities to provide healthy and fresh water.Oil Rubbed Bronze Finish: stain-resistant, fingerprints, oil, always as new.No require plumber, finish DIY installation less than 30 minutes.

Pull-down & 360 Degree Rotation & 1/3 Installation



Pull-down technology: 20-inch flexible retract hoses reach every areas of your kitchen sink, with maximum flexibility, meaning you can easily complete tasks in the kitchen. Less time cleaning, more time having fun with your family.

360 degree rotation: 360° flexible rotation faucet can complete a wider range of cleaning. More convenient to work in the kitchen.

1 or 3 hole install:1 hole: Without escutcheon installation. 3 hole: Will cover 2 useless side holes to make faucet more elegant. 10″ deck plate is included in this pull down kitchen faucet.

2 Spray Modes(Stream/Spray)



Spray Mode for rinsing fruit, vegetables and cleaning dishes. Stream Mode perfect for filling pots and pans.

2 functional spray heads provide you with more cleaning options to complete the kitchen cleaning faster and easier.

Single Handle Design

More easier and precise to control hot and cold water. You can control the temperature and flow by one handle.

Spot-resist Finish

Oil rubbed bronze finish resists waterproof stains, gleasy or fingerprint, it can be cleaned up easily, always as new.

High Quality Alloy & Brass Materials

Kitchen sink faucets are made of thick brass-durable and resistant to corrosion.

Lead-free solid brass body is healthier.

How to Install the Kitchen Faucet Correctly?



