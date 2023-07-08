Top 10 Best on demand water pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

TDRFORCE Pressure Booster Pump



Was designed and intended to boost home water pressure or as a shallow well jet pump with an electronic control. Whether you’re in the shower or using the faucet, this powerful pressure booster will keep your water pressure going strong. Besides, it is also applied in irrigation for farmlands and garden, domestic well and water tower, as well as providing water for solar at high floors. Easy to carry with a handle; easy to install and use.The integrated electronic control which maintains pressure and flow can protect the pump from running dry.

Recommended for household water supply, water supply system, cooling system and boost system.

If you find that the water pump connection will leak, please wrap Teflon tape around the leak

JETS-60



Body Materials: Stainless steel, PPOVoltage: 115V Current: 5.4APower: 370W(1/2Hp) Max Pressure: 44PSIFrequency: 60Hz Speed: 2850rpmCapacitor: 20UFPipe Size: 1”×1”Max.Head: 32m(104ft)Product Weight: 9.1kg/20lbMax Flow(Liters/Min): 55L/Min(14.5GPM)CE, IP45 Protection, Insulation Class B

JETS-80



Body Materials: Stainless steel, PPOVoltage: 115V Current: 6.8APower: 550W(3/4Hp) Max Pressure: 52PSIFrequency: 60Hz Speed: 2850rpmCapacitor: 30UFPipe Size: 1”×1” Max.Head: 34m(111ft)Product Weight: 12.05kg/26.56lbMax Flow(Liters/Min): 65L/Min(17GPM)CE, IP45 Protection, Insulation Class B

JETS-100



Body Materials: Stainless steel, PPOVoltage: 115V Current: 9.2A Power: 750W(1 Hp) Max Pressure: 60PSIFrequency: 60Hz Speed: 2850rpmCapacitor: 30UF Pipe Size: 1”×1” Max.Head: 42m(137ft)Product Weight: 13.1kg/28.8lbMax Flow(Liters/Min): 65L/Min(17GPM)CE, IP45 Protection, Insulation Class B

CAUTION:

Liquid Requirements: Clean liquids without suspended solids, non-aggressive (Liquid temperature: -20℃~+40℃). Not recommended for sand point applications and please avoid sand pumped into pump body.If the pump remain unused for a long period of time, please empty it to prevent formation of deposits or increase of water volume due to frozen water, which could tear the fixing bolts or cracking the pump body.When starting the pump again, refill it and check that the shaft runs free by introducing a screw-driver into the slot on the shaft, on the fan side. Please carefully read over the operation manual before use for the sake of its proper application and optimum efficiency.

Package Content:



1 x Pressure Boost Pump with Automatic Pump Control1 x Valve 1 x Connector 1 x Teflon tape 1 x American standard thread adapterInstruction Book

Powerful 1/2 HP pressure booster pump delivering full flow and pressure, easy to prime

Auto-activation when water runs, great for continuous duty

Tighten the water inlet and outlet during use, otherwise the O-ring will run out and cause water leakage.

Since the controller is used to control the water flow, it cannot be forced to shut down automatically. If you want to turn off the water pump, you must manually unplug the power supply.

Ideal as a pressure booster or a conventional shallow well jet pump with an electronic control, recommended for residential use in homes, cottages, farms, gardens and solar