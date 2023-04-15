Top 10 Best on demand water heater propane Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: DOMINTY Tankless Water Heater Propane 12L Portable Gas Water Heater 3.2GPM 24 KW Instant Propane Tankless WaterHeater Stainless Steel on Demand Water Heater Propane Fit for Home Outdoor RV Use, White
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Endless on-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 17 x 17 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used. Save up to 50% in water heating costs according to the Department of Energy
- EcoSmart ECO 27 Sizing; Refer to the sizing map. Requires 3x40 AMP Double Pole Breaker, 27-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for whole home applications; provides between 2.7 and 6.5 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
- Warranty and Certifications; Limited Lifetime Warranty on electronics, exchanger and element; UL-499 certified; ETL Listed
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
- The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater only heats when necessary to conserve energy; For the latest in non-condensing technology and a cleaner layout that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE160eP model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Propane Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 6.5 GPM (5 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Enhanced scale detection helps prevent serious, long-term damage to unit; Includes 15-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
- Can provide hot water for one sink at 0.5 GPM in warmer climates
- Requires 1 x 30 amp breaker and 10 AWG wire
- For one sink at 0.5 GPM in colder climates the POU 6 is recommended
- Amperage Draw 29 amp. kW - 3.5 kW
- Connection Fittings 1/2" NPT
- Lifetime warranty
- Save up to 60-percent on your water heating cost with an ECOSMART electric tankless water heater
- Never run out of hot water with an ECOSMART tankless water heater
- Patented Self Modulating Technology and design.Activation flow 0.3 GPM
- ECOSMART tankless water heaters are 99.8-percent energy efficient
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE180eN model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Tankless Gas Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 9.8 GPM (6 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
- Naturally vented outdoors: you don't need to buy a extra venting
- Serves to a variety of applications, since washing your car, windows cleaning, wash your horse or your dog and take a hot shower
- Perfect for campsites, cabins, remote areas or just around the house. BTU/h - 35000 BTU/h. Fuel Type - LPG(liquid propane gas). pipe fittings - 1/2 inch NPT, incoming/outgoing water and gas
- Provide endless hot water on demand only as needed
- No electrical connection is required
- Instant & Sufficient Hot Water---Instant hot water heater. The heating of the product is adjusted by the water flow regulating valve or the faucet switch. Large water flow means low temperature, and small water flow means high temperature. Applied with 3000W heating system, the electric water heater supplies instant, consistent and endless hot water shortly, no waiting for preheat nor terrible temp up & down, perfect companion for sinks.
- Easy to Install---The home water heater has a mini body, easy to install in the bathroom, kitchen, and under the sink. Standard G 1/2" interface(inflow or outflow), can be directly connected to household conventional hose connectors. NOTICE: plug current: 25-32A, the installation requires that the circuit breaker switch is greater than 32 A, and the wire is greater than 2.5 ㎡. On demand hot water heater.
- Application---Electric water heaters are suitable for different water pressures in different areas, and can be installed in the kitchen, bathroom and other places where you need it. Especially suitable for families with higher floors and low water pressure.
- Safe and Durable---Under sink tankless water heater. Applied with multiple protection devices, every piece goes through strict tests to ensure 100% safe. Inner water and electricity lines are designed to run separately so as to avoid leakage or harm of scale build up. Safe heater, electricity saving, water saving.The temperature is adjusted by the water flow regulating valve or the tap switch.
- After Sale Service---Electric water heater. We offer 24-hour customer service, any problems (whether it’s before or after buying the product) please feel free to contact us, we assure you a satisfied solution.
Our Best Choice: DOMINTY Tankless Water Heater Propane 12L Portable Gas Water Heater 3.2GPM 24 KW Instant Propane Tankless WaterHeater Stainless Steel on Demand Water Heater Propane Fit for Home Outdoor RV Use, White
Product Description
DOMINTY Tankless Water Heater Propane 12L Portable Gas Water Heater 3.2GPM 24 KW Instant Propane Tankless WaterHeater Stainless Steel
Attention:
Installation in the bathroom is prohibited!
The pressure relief valve is not included.
Propane gas cylinder and batteries are NOT INCLUDED!
Safety advice:
Read the operating instructions carefully before installation!
The device must be used under ventilation conditions.
Please check the gas connection regularly to ensure that there is no risk of leakage.
NOTE: 1. This water heater can only be installed in an outdoor ventilated place, and it is strictly forbidden to use it in a confined space. 2. Please confirm the type of gas used at home (liquefied gas or natural gas) before purchasing, and pay attention to the model you purchased.
Advantages:
No pilot flame! No power connection required! 1: Automatic ignition by two D batteries (not included)
2: Heat-resistant metal housing
3: Start at low water pressure
4: Overheating protection, No water storage required.
5: Comes with the shower head and shower hose.
6: 20-minute timer (must be properly equipped)
Stepless adjustable amount of water and temperature
Scope of delivery:
1x white water heater
1x shower head and shower hose
1x English operating manual
Technical specifications:
Operation
rotary knob
Power
24KW
Hot water volume
12L / min (12 kg / min)
Flow rate
3.2 GPM
Gas type
Liquid Propane Gas (LPG)
Rate gas pressure
2800Pa
Fire -extinguishing
Automatic fire extinguishing with electrical pulses
Exhaust options
Automatic exhaust gas
Exhaust outlet diameter
12kg F110
Applicable water pressure
Min.0.02MPa, Max.0.8MPa, Starting pressure: 0.015MPa
Gas line (inner diameter)
F 95mm oil-resistant rubber hose
Cold water pipe
short pipe or G 1/2 steel pipe
Hot water pipe
Long pipe or G 1/2 steel pipe
Dimensions
530 x 330 x 140 mm (H * L * W)
Packing size
640 x 380 x 200mm (H * L * W)
Display
LED digital display[PREMIUM QUALITY] Power: 24 KW; Hot Water Output: 12 L/min(3.2 GPM); Gas Supply: LPG(Liquid Petroleum Gas); Water Temperature: 50 °F -140 °F; Use high-quality stainless steel material as the case, wire drawing process, waterproof and anti-rust. The copper internal components are resistant to high temperatures and are not easy to scale, which can ensure the efficiency of the gas water heater to convert heat energy, and have a long service life and durability.
[MULTI-LEVEL PROTECTION] The gas water heater has a low water pressure start function to ensure safe use. The product design has multiple protection functions, such as low water pressure protection and 75-degree high temperature protection, and so on. In the event of unexpected flame failure, the gas power supply is automatically turned off to ensure safety during use.
[SAVING MORE ENERGY] Our products have higher gas combustion efficiency-using liquid propane gas as the main energy source, rated at 3.2 GPM that activates only when in use, making it more energy saving. It should be noted that the product must be installed outdoors or in a ventilated place. Please do not install the product in the bathroom or enclosed environment.
[EFFORTLESS CONTROL] The temperature of hot water can be easily set through the LED screen that can display the water temperature in real-time, and the knobs that control the air supply and the water outlet. And provides summer/winter mode to save energy.
[COMPACT DESIGN] Small size and lightweight, easy to carry and install. Ideal for showering, washing hands, and washing sinks. In addition to installing it on the RV for bathing, you can also use this product to clean your pet in your yard. Use the mounting bracket to hang it on the wall. The installation process only takes a few minutes to complete. Instructions are attached to the product.