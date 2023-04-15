Top 10 Best on demand water heater propane Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

DOMINTY Tankless Water Heater Propane 12L Portable Gas Water Heater 3.2GPM 24 KW Instant Propane Tankless WaterHeater Stainless Steel



Attention:

Installation in the bathroom is prohibited!

The pressure relief valve is not included.

Propane gas cylinder and batteries are NOT INCLUDED!

Safety advice:

Read the operating instructions carefully before installation!

The device must be used under ventilation conditions.

Please check the gas connection regularly to ensure that there is no risk of leakage.

NOTE: 1. This water heater can only be installed in an outdoor ventilated place, and it is strictly forbidden to use it in a confined space. 2. Please confirm the type of gas used at home (liquefied gas or natural gas) before purchasing, and pay attention to the model you purchased.

Advantages:



No pilot flame! No power connection required! 1: Automatic ignition by two D batteries (not included)

2: Heat-resistant metal housing

3: Start at low water pressure

4: Overheating protection, No water storage required.

5: Comes with the shower head and shower hose.

6: 20-minute timer (must be properly equipped)

Stepless adjustable amount of water and temperature

Scope of delivery:

1x white water heater

1x shower head and shower hose

1x English operating manual

Technical specifications:



Operation

rotary knob

Power

24KW

Hot water volume

12L / min (12 kg / min)

Flow rate

3.2 GPM

Gas type

Liquid Propane Gas (LPG)

Rate gas pressure

2800Pa

Fire -extinguishing

Automatic fire extinguishing with electrical pulses

Exhaust options

Automatic exhaust gas

Exhaust outlet diameter

12kg F110

Applicable water pressure

Min.0.02MPa, Max.0.8MPa, Starting pressure: 0.015MPa

Gas line (inner diameter)

F 95mm oil-resistant rubber hose

Cold water pipe

short pipe or G 1/2 steel pipe

Hot water pipe

Long pipe or G 1/2 steel pipe

Dimensions

530 x 330 x 140 mm (H * L * W)

Packing size

640 x 380 x 200mm (H * L * W)

Display

LED digital display

[PREMIUM QUALITY] Power: 24 KW; Hot Water Output: 12 L/min(3.2 GPM); Gas Supply: LPG(Liquid Petroleum Gas); Water Temperature: 50 °F -140 °F; Use high-quality stainless steel material as the case, wire drawing process, waterproof and anti-rust. The copper internal components are resistant to high temperatures and are not easy to scale, which can ensure the efficiency of the gas water heater to convert heat energy, and have a long service life and durability.[MULTI-LEVEL PROTECTION] The gas water heater has a low water pressure start function to ensure safe use. The product design has multiple protection functions, such as low water pressure protection and 75-degree high temperature protection, and so on. In the event of unexpected flame failure, the gas power supply is automatically turned off to ensure safety during use.[SAVING MORE ENERGY] Our products have higher gas combustion efficiency-using liquid propane gas as the main energy source, rated at 3.2 GPM that activates only when in use, making it more energy saving. It should be noted that the product must be installed outdoors or in a ventilated place. Please do not install the product in the bathroom or enclosed environment.[EFFORTLESS CONTROL] The temperature of hot water can be easily set through the LED screen that can display the water temperature in real-time, and the knobs that control the air supply and the water outlet. And provides summer/winter mode to save energy.[COMPACT DESIGN] Small size and lightweight, easy to carry and install. Ideal for showering, washing hands, and washing sinks. In addition to installing it on the RV for bathing, you can also use this product to clean your pet in your yard. Use the mounting bracket to hang it on the wall. The installation process only takes a few minutes to complete. Instructions are attached to the product.