Top 10 Best on demand hot water heater Reviews

Product Description

THE MOST PROFESSIONAL TANKLESS WATER HEATER MANUFACTURER

Gasland Outdoors BS318 3.18GPM 12L outdoor portable tankless water heater has compact size and lightweight design allowing for a convenient carrying. Flame failure device, anti-freezing protection, over heating protection can ensure the family safety. Maximum power output 82,000BTU/Hr, low water pressure start up, just need 3.8 PSI of water pressure. The best solution for outdoor hot water, perfect for camping, RV life or anywhere you need hot water.

PROTECTION OF FAMILY SAFETY



Flame failure device, anti-freezing protection, over heating protection to ensure the family safety. Automatically decrease water pressure between 3.8-110PSI. The anti-freezing drain plug can discharge the residual water to avoid freezing in cold areas or in case of long time no use. High water temperature protection over 167 °F. Shut off gas supply automatically under unexpectable flameout.

ON DEMAND HOT WATER, ENJOY BATH



Maximum power output 82,000BTU/Hr, get instant endless hot water easily wherever you are. No need to preheat before using tankless water heater. As soon as you turn on the tap, the water ﬂows with your desired temperature. Low water pressure start up, just need 3.8 PSI of water pressure. 3.18 gallons per minute of on-demand hot water. Fully adjustable heat and water flow.

COMPACT, LIGHTWEIGHT DESIGN



Compact size and lightweight design for easily carry. It can bring a amazing hot shower for you when you are camping, to the beach, etc. Also you can wash your pets with this tankless water heater in outdoor. Hang it using the mounting bracket on the top/back of the gas water heater. It only takes you a few minutes to install it. Or you can install it according to the instructions.

SAVING ENERGY&MONEY



Compact and light weight structure with 11.5% energy saving technology. The propane water heater exchanger and main burner are desinged with advanced combustion technology to decrease gas consumption and burning noise. You will save a lot of money when you use our tankless water heater.

WARM TIPS



√ 1、When install the water heater please do not over tighten the connectors and pipes to prevent it from bursting and leaking.

√ 2、The exhaust and top will get hot, please check around area for flammables, especially gasoline or other vapors which may ignite. Please make sure there are no foreign objects around the portable tankless water heater or have fallen into the top.

√ 3、A gas leak detection is needed before use and please do not use flame for leak detection. Soapy solution, gas detectors, etc. are recommended to detect leaks.

√ 4、Please use only liquid propane as fuel and use it in a well-ventilated place.

√ 5、Please make sure there is enough water pressure. If the water pressure is below 3.8 PSI, the water heater cannot be ignited.

√ 6、If the outside temperature is around or below freezing(0℃/32℉), please ensure to drain out the water after each use to avoid internal damage to the heat exchanger.

√ 7、This water heater is not suitable for high altitude areas over 3300 feet and strong wind conditions.

SUITABLE APPLICATIONS



Outdoor Showers

Enjoying outdoor shower with endless hot water during camping trip.

On demand hot water

No need to preheat before using tankless water heater

Bathing Horses

Offering your horse with a relaxing shower in the afternoon.

Washing Dogs

Providing a comfortable sunbath for your pet dog.

PACKING LIST

1 x BS318 portable gas hot water system.

1 x instruction manual in English.

1 x 5 feet CSA approval regulator & gas hose.

1 x garden hose fitting: 1/2″ BSP Female X 3/4″ GHT Male.

1 x garden hose fitting: 1/2″ BSP Female x 3/4″ GHT Female.

1 x gas inlet connector: 1/2″ BSP Female x 5/8″ NPT Inverted Flare Male.

1 x ON/OFF chrome shower head and pedestal, includes 5 feet shower hose.

1 x accessories package(fixing kits includes water tape, wood screws, washers).

EASY TO USE



1、Attach the 3/4″ GHT garden hose adapter to the fitting marked “water input” and the shower head to the “Water Outlet”.

2、Install gas supply line and regulator to the portable tankless water heater and attach gas regulator with hose to the LP cylinder.

3、Install two fresh “D” cell batteries with correct direction and turn on water supply.

4、Turn your water output device to its “off” position while the gas valve on the cylinder all the way open.

5、 Set the water knob(blue one) to its highest setting(left position) and the gas knob(red one) to its minimum setting(left position).

6、 Turn on your water output device to the “on” position and adjust to the desired water flow.

7、 Open the drain valve to ensure draining of water upon completion of use or storage and turn off your gas supply.

KINDLY NOTE



Please make sure there is enough water pressure. If the water pressure is below 3.8 PSI, the water heater cannot be ignited.

When install the water heater please do not over tighten the connectors and pipes to prevent it from bursting and leaking.

