Top 10 Best oily rag safety can Reviews

The Eagle polyethylene oily waste safety can is used to temporarily store solvents, waste rags, or other combustible materials and has a foot pedal that lifts the lid for hands-free operation. The can is made of HDPE (high-density polyethylene), which is resistant to rust, dents, and certain chemicals. This product complies with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Standard 1910.1030 on blood-borne pathogens for the safe containment of infectious waste. It is FM Approved.

Hazardous storage cans are used to safely store, transport, and dispense flammable or hazardous liquids. They are typically made of polyethylene, 24-gauge galvanized steel, or 24-gauge stainless steel. (Gauge is a measure of thickness; the lower the gauge, the thicker the material.) Hazardous storage cans come in a variety of styles, such as Type I cans, which have a single spout for filling and pouring, and Type II cans, which have a flexible metal hose for pouring and a second opening for filling. They are often color-coded for different liquids (for instance, red cans for gasoline, blue cans for kerosene, yellow cans for diesel fuel, or green cans for oil). Other common features include flame arrestors, which help prevent the liquid inside the can from igniting, and seam welds, which help prevent leaks. Certain hazardous storage cans are FM Approved, and many meet National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards for the storage and handling of flammable liquids. Hazardous storage cans are used in a variety of commercial and industrial environments and can also be suitable for home use.

Eagle Manufacturing Company manufactures industrial safety, haz-mat, and storage products that meet International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards for quality assurance. The company, founded in 1894, is headquartered in Wellsburg, VA.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎13.5 x 16 x 16.5 inches; 9 Pounds

Item model number‏:‎933FLY

Date First Available‏:‎November 9, 2004

Manufacturer‏:‎Eagle Manufacturing

ASIN‏:‎B00182CUTS

Country of Origin‏:‎USA

