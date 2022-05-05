Top 10 Best oily rag safety can Reviews

Top 10 Rated oily rag safety can in 2022 Comparison Table
Justrite Just Rite 6 Gallon Oily Waste Can, Red
- Lead-free, galvanized steel construction with elevated bottom for circulation of air
- Self-closing lid is operated with the included foot lever and opens no more than 60 degrees
- Powder-coat paint finish
- Red; 6-gallon capacity
- OSHA-compliant
Justrite SoundGuard 09708 Steel Oily Waste Can with Foot Operated Cover, 21 Gallon Capacity, Red
- OSHA compliant oily waste cans are essential whenever solvent soaked cloths and wiping rags are used
- Rags and cloths soaked with solvents, thinners, linseed oil, combustible adhesives and other flammable liquids present a serious fire risk when improperly discarded
- Round construction and elevated bottom encourage circulation of air around can to disperse heat and reduce moisture buildup and rusting
- FM global Tested and Approved and underwriters laboratories listed
- Measures 18-3/8-inches outer diameter by 23-7/16-inches height
Justrite 9300 10 Gallon Red Galvanized Steel Oily Waste Can with Foot Lever Opening Device
- Self-Closing Cover
- Solvents, thinners, linseed oil, combustible adhesives
- Elevated bottom encourage circulation of air around can to disperse heat and reduce moisture buildup and rusting.
- Treadle style pedal for easy opening
- Included components: Unit, Instruction Guide
Justrite SoundGuard 09108 Galvanized Steel Oily Waste Safety Can with Foot Operated Cover, 6 Gallon Capacity, Red
- OSHA compliant oily waste cans are essential whenever solvent soaked cloths and wiping rags are used
- Rags and cloths soaked with solvents, thinners, linseed oil, combustible adhesives and other flammable liquids present a serious fire risk when improperly discarded
- The specially designed lid opens no more than 60 degrees and stays closed when not in use
- FM, UL, TUV Approved
- Measures 11-7/8-inches outside diameter by 15-7/8-inches height
Justrite 9500 Galvanized Steel Oily Waste Safety Can with Foot Lever, 14 Gallons Capacity, Red
- Galvanized steel oily waste safety can for disposal of fabric soaked with solvents, thinners, and other flammable liquids
- Self-closing lid opens no more than 60 degrees and closes tightly to help prevent accidental ignition and spontaneous combustion
- Round shape and ventilated, elevated bottom allow air to circulate around the can to disperse heat, and help prevent moisture buildup and rust
- Foot-operated treadle-style pedal provides hands-free opening and carrying handle allows can to be moved easily
- Meets Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations and is certified by FM Global (FM) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL)
Justrite 09508 SoundGuard Galvanized Steel Oily Waste Safety Can with Foot Operated Cover, 14 Gallon Capacity, Red, 16-1/16" OD x 20-1/4" H
- OSHA compliant oily waste cans are essential whenever solvent soaked cloths and wiping rags are used
- Rags and cloths soaked with solvents, thinners, linseed oil, combustible adhesives and other flammable liquids present a serious fire risk when improperly discarded
- The specially designed lid opens no more than 60 degrees and stays closed when not in use
- FM, UL, TUV Approved
- Measures 16-1/16-inches outer diameter by 20-1/4-inches height
Eagle 937-FLY Oily Waste Polyethylene Safety Can with Foot Lever, 14 Gallon Capacity, Yellow
- Oily waste safety can for the temporary storage of solvents, waste rags, or other combustible materials
- Foot pedal lifts lid to enable hands-free operation
- Made of HDPE, which is resistant to rust, dents, and certain chemicals
- Meets OSHA Standard 1910.1030 on blood-borne pathogens for the safe containment of infectious waste
- FM Approved
JUSTRITE 09100 Oily Waste Can, 6 gal, Red
- Protect your facility from disastrous fires
- Foot-operated cover opens only up to 60 degrees, stays closed when not in use
- Galvanized steel body
Justrite 2 Gallon Red Galvanized Steel Countertop Oily Waste Can with Hand Operated Opening Device
- Safety Cabinets & Cans
- Manufacturer: Justrite Safety Group
- Made in: United States
Justrite 09300 Red Galvanized Steel Oily Waste Safety Can - 10 Gallon Capacity
- Galvanized steel oily waste safety can for disposal of fabric soaked with solvents, thinners, and other flammable liquids
- Self-closing lid opens no more than 60 degrees and closes tightly to help prevent accidental ignition and spontaneous combustion
- Round shape and ventilated, elevated bottom allows air to circulate around the can to disperse heat, and helps prevent moisture build-up and rust
- Foot-operated treadle-style pedal provides hands-free opening and carrying handle allows can to be moved easily
- Meets Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) regulations and is certified by FM global (FM) and Underwriters Laboratories (UL)
Our Best Choice: Eagle 933-FLY Oily Waste Polyethylene Safety Can with Foot Lever, 6 Gallon Capacity, Yellow
Our rating: (4.3 / 5)
The Eagle polyethylene oily waste safety can is used to temporarily store solvents, waste rags, or other combustible materials and has a foot pedal that lifts the lid for hands-free operation. The can is made of HDPE (high-density polyethylene), which is resistant to rust, dents, and certain chemicals. This product complies with Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) Standard 1910.1030 on blood-borne pathogens for the safe containment of infectious waste. It is FM Approved.
Hazardous storage cans are used to safely store, transport, and dispense flammable or hazardous liquids. They are typically made of polyethylene, 24-gauge galvanized steel, or 24-gauge stainless steel. (Gauge is a measure of thickness; the lower the gauge, the thicker the material.) Hazardous storage cans come in a variety of styles, such as Type I cans, which have a single spout for filling and pouring, and Type II cans, which have a flexible metal hose for pouring and a second opening for filling. They are often color-coded for different liquids (for instance, red cans for gasoline, blue cans for kerosene, yellow cans for diesel fuel, or green cans for oil). Other common features include flame arrestors, which help prevent the liquid inside the can from igniting, and seam welds, which help prevent leaks. Certain hazardous storage cans are FM Approved, and many meet National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards for the storage and handling of flammable liquids. Hazardous storage cans are used in a variety of commercial and industrial environments and can also be suitable for home use.
Eagle Manufacturing Company manufactures industrial safety, haz-mat, and storage products that meet International Organization for Standardization (ISO) standards for quality assurance. The company, founded in 1894, is headquartered in Wellsburg, VA.
