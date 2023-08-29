Top 10 Best oil rubber bronze bathroom faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About us

We focus on creating Bathroom Sink Faucet that saves water and maintains the experience of use.

Believe that by choosing us, you will understand that Fransiton is creating products with heart.

Note:

Designed to fit 3-hole, 4-inch configurations.

Hole size:1.22-1.41 inches

Max deck thickness:1.3 inches

The overall size:

210mm H*120mm W*120mm D

Package:

high-end two-handle faucet x 1

Pop Up Drain lines x 1

Water Supply Hose x 2

Only 3 Steps Easy Installation



Insert the faucet

Tighten the mounting nuts.

Connect and tighten the supply hoses.

Turn on the water supplies. Check all connections for leaks.

☆Stylish And Intimate Design: The faucet has a special double-handle design with a stylish high-end streamlined structure. The lightweight knob provides with a smooth turning, the combination of the honeycomb outlet and the 360 rotation makes you hassle-free.

☆Easy to Install: The faucet set includes an elaborate 2 handle faucet, a push pop-up drain and two 60cm faucet supply lines for an easy installation.

☆360° Rotating Spout: The 2-handle bathroom faucet has a 360° rotation design for flexible use and increased cleaning area. Provide more space to clean your basin of every corner.

☆ Durability: The copper we carefully selected makes sure you get a quality product. The distinct oil cleared bronze casing design makes the faucet more durable.

☆Quality Guarantee: 100% Money Back Guarantee. If you are not satisfied with our products, please feel free to contact us and we will be sure to offer you a full refund or a new replacement quickly and efficiently!