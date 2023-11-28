Top 10 Best oil rubber bronze bathroom accessories Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

HOMELODY Shower System with 8″ Rain Shower Head, Shower Faucet with Soap Dish,Oil Rubbed Bronze



NOTE



Please confirm whether this shower kit’s size is compatible with your existing shower before purchasing.Tools that may be needed for installation (not include):Phillips screwdriver, adjustable pliers, adjustable wrench, pex tube cutter, crimping tool, thread seal tape, 1/2″ female threaded to, 1/2″ PEX adapters, 1/2″ PEX and copper couplings crimp rings, 1/2″ copper and PEX tubing, torch and lead-free solder kit, plumber’s putty, caulk, tape measure, thermometer, safety glasses

HOMELODY Rainfall Shower System Oil-Rubbed Bronze



HOMELODY Retrofit Shower System Oil-Rubbed Bronze



Material: stainless steel / Overall length: 38 inches / Extension length: 19 inches



HOMELODY Rainfall shower system offers you a high pressure, wonderful and gentle downpour shower with 8 inches rainfall shower head and 4 inches 5-spray function handheld shower head, which immerses yourself in the steady, intensely powerful or tender full body spray with to satisfy all of your showering needs.

Rainfall top spray shower: 8 inches Showerhead water surface: 4 inches

MORE DETAILS OF THIS SHOWER FAUCET SETS COMPLETE



8 Inches Rainfall Showerhead

8 Inch top spray brings you luxury rain downpour.

The water outlet is equipped with silica gel particles.Soft silicone nozzle is easy to clean, which can be remove calcification with your finger.

Adjustable Slide Bar and Soap Dish

Rail-mounted shower tube, soap basket can be adjusted up and down (maximum adjustment distance 22 inches）

To move the soap box,you need to use a hex screwdriver to unscrew the screws on the back.

90° Rotation to change

You can change the top spray to the hand-held shower head by rotate this knob 90° to switch simply . NOTE: Two shower heads cannot be opened at the same time.

With Valve

X

X

X

Finish

Oil-Rubbed Bronze

Brushed Nickel

Polished Chrome

Top spray

8 INCH

8 INCH

8 INCH

Handheld shower head

4 INCH

4 INCH

4 INCH

With soap dish

✓

✓

✓

DUAL SHOWER HEAD: 8″ Overhead rainfall shower head and 4″ handheld shower head. The 2 shower heads are both angle-adjustable, perfect for enjoying a multi-angle rain shower experience.

5 SPRAY OPTIONS: The hand shower includes 5 settings, full-body spray, massage spray, soft spray, high pressure jet spray, pause.NOTE:2 Shower heads can not use together.

EASY TO INSTALL: No need to contact a plumber and save your fees. Surface mounted:Connects to your current showerhead location and stay your existing hot/cold shower valve(not include in our package), retrofits your existing shower without a remodel.

UNIQUE DESIGN: Wire soap dish, 59″ stainless steel hose, adjustable height slide bar (max 22” up and down), luxurious look with all-surface finish, diverter and shower arm. Silicone spray holes on shower heads allow you easily to wipe away limescale build-up with the touch of a finger.

LONG-LASTING PERFORMANCE: Equipped with stainless steel and plating surface, the shower head with handheld is more anti-oxidation, corrosion and rust-resistant for a longer lifespan. For any questions or issues, welcome to contact HOMELODY service.