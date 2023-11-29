Top 10 Best oil rubbed bronze waterfall bathroom faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

PACKAGE CONTENT

1 X Bathroom faucet2 X 3/8 inch Hot and Cold Flexible HosesMounting Hardware

Single Handle Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet



Type:One Handle Bathroom Faucet

Mounting:Deck-mounted/Single Hole

Finish:Oil Rubbed Bronze

Main Body Material:Brass

Handle Material:Zinc Alloy

BWE Oil Rubbed Bronze Bathroom Faucet Waterfall Bathroom Sink Faucet for sink 1 hole Single Handle Bronze Faucet Parts Supply Hoses Bath Vanity Basin Lavatory Sink Faucet Waterfall Spout Farmhouse

Finish—Oil Rubbed Bronze

Oil rubbed bronze finish creates an antique look

Waterfall Flowing

Waterfall flow is ideal for everyday bathroom tasks, like brushing teeth and washing hands

Easy to Control

1 Lever handles are designed for ease of use for water flow and temperature adjustments

Dimension

Spout Reach:4.2 inch;Spout Height:4.3 inch;Overall Height:6.7 inch

Summary of Installation 1

Remove the rubber washer,metal washer and locking nut from the faucet

Summary of Installation 2

Screw and hand tighten the hot and cold flexible hoses to the faucet.DO NOT use a wrench to tighten hoses as this may damage the hose and/or the hose threads

Summary of Installation 3

Install faucet through center hole

Summary of Installation 4

Re-install the rubber washer followed by the metal washer and lock-nut.Hand tighten then tighten further using a screw driver to tighten lock-nut screws

If your sink has spillway hole,please choose this faucet come with pop up drain with overflow

please check the ASIN:B07PYMWQDV

If your sink has no spillway hole,please choose this faucet come with pop up drain non-overflow

please check the ASIN:B08F9ZVKTF

Installation

Designed to be installed through 1 or 3 holes

Faucet Connectors

Provided high quality water supply lines x 2 Pcs (1 Pair). Original fits G3/8″ standard valve

if you want 1/2 hose,please you can purchase it choose: B07YWQRRSZ

if you want longer hose,please you can purchase it choose: B01A6M3864

Ceramic Valve

Reliable ceramic cartridge. The ceramic disc cartridge can survive 600,000 times open &close test. Sophisticated ceramic engineering provides both convenience and control precision.

Finish Type

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Copper

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Chrome

Brushed Nickel

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Number of Handle

1 Handle

1 Handle

1 Handle

1 Handle

2 Handles

1 Handle

Number of Hole

1 Hole

1 Hole

1 Hole

1 Hole

3 Holes

1 Hole

Installation Type

Deck-Mounted

Deck-Mounted

Deck-Mounted

Deck-Mounted

Widespread

Deck-Mounted

Cover Plate Included

Yes

No

No

Yes

No

Yes

Drain Included

✓

✓

✓

Premium Surfaces:Oil rubbed bronze bathroom faucet finish creates an antique look to any room,resists corrosion and tarnishing,and resist fingerprints and water spots for neat looking

High Quality:This single hole bathroom faucet all all made of high quality solid brass to ensure durable and reliable,and ceramic disc cartridge reduce water leakage

Unique Waterfall Flow Design:The wide waterfall spout delivers a gentle cascade into sink,This waterfall bathroom faucet provide you a wonderful view of the waterfall in your bathroom

Easy to use:Single handle bathroom faucet is designed for ease of use for water flow and temperature adjustment

Easy to Install:This bathroom sink faucet uses the standard universal ports,convenient and safe,brief design makes it possible to install it all by yourself using hardware