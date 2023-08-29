Top 10 Best oil rubbed bronze vanity lights for bathroom Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Rated oil rubbed bronze vanity lights for bathroom in 2023 Comparison Table
- 5 light chain chandelier
- Oil rubbed bronze finish
- Requires 5 vintage filament 60 Watt bulbs, Type C (not included)
- Monica 3 Bulb Chandelier adds style and warmth with its unique design and oil rubbed bronze finish with white shade and frosted glass diffuser
- Oil rubbed bronze finish - Uses 3 100W A bulbs (not included)
- Dimensions: 17 1/2" H 20 1/2" W 20 1/2" D
- Includes 5 foot chain with 6 foot cord
- White shade and frosted glass diffuser
- ✪CHOICE FOR BETTER LIFE-The Cord, Socket and Plug of Aooshine bedside table lamp are UL listed. By giving products the listed, you don’t have to worry about the material problem. This Nightstand lamp comes with ON/OFF switch control, easy to install and use. Please note not included bulb. Please use the LED bulb only.
- ✪MINIMALIST DESIGN-The elegant sleek look of this table lamp elevates the aesthetic of your home, an open-top cloth shade of beige linen hovers over a petite black base of solid wood. The size and the design make this accent lamp a splendid accoutrement for guest cottages and professional offices alike.
- ✪Comfortable Glow-Our small desk Lamp creates a nice and comforting feeling in the house when spending time with your family as the linen fabric shade softens the light. Lamps for nightstand is Not Dimmable.
- ✪VERSATILE-With E26 universal standard base(Bulb not included), this minimalist rectangle table lamp is best for bedroom, living room, baby room, office, coffee table, college dorm, cafe, bookcase in your library or den. This night stand lights is also a great gift for your family and friend.(Please use the LED bulb, max watt of the LED bulb is 20W)
- ✪BUY WITH CONFIDENCE-Having adhered the most demanding quality control procedures. Any problems, please tell us directly, and we will provide best service as we can.
- HIGH-QUALITY & LATEST STYLE- HOLKPOILOT cabinet light is a high-quality product with a diameter of 3.5 in. From material to design, led puck lights with remote embody the highest level of craftsmanship. When you hold it in your hand, you will find what you get more than just one Lamp but a high-quality lifestyle. Do you have trouble finding things on your shelves/cabinets without a light source?
- THREE COLOR LIGHT MODES & PERFECT LIGHTING EXPERIENCE - The cabinet light has six LED lamp beads, in warm yellow, cool white, and neutral colors. Whether it is used as ambient light or illuminator, puck lights can provide you with the most perfect lighting experience. When the six lamp beads are fully lit, they will illuminate every dark corner for you, allowing you to enjoy warmth and comfort. Meanwhile, high-quality lampshade design makes the light bright but not dazzling.
- TWO CONTROL MODES & ADJUSTABLE BRIGHTNESS TIMING DEVICE - Cabinet lights are equipped with a remote control allowing you to control the lights remotely and set the color/brightness/timing. You can also press the lampshade to switch the light/adjust the color light, longer press can help you find the most suitable brightness. There are 4 kinds of brightness: 10%, 40%, 80%, 100%, and the timing function of 10min, 30min, 60min, 120min, allowing you to customize the lighting.
- BATTERY-POWERED & EASY TO INSTALL– HOLKPOILOT cabinet light is powered by three AA batteries, low power consumption, energy-saving, and environmental protection, just touch it directly, don't worry about the risk of electric shock for children. You can quickly and easily install the puck light to any place you need to illuminate by 3M tape (please keep the adhesive surface dry and clean). Applicable to: kitchens, wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, corridors, bedrooms, etc.
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEE -We provide 12-month warranty and service life technical support and do our best to make every custome100% satisfied with shopping.If you encounter any problems during use, please contact us at any time through the contact information in the user manual or Amazon. The package includes 4 LED Puck lights (without batteries), 1 remote controls (with button batteries), 4 powerful 3M types of glue, and 1user manual.
- Requires one A19 bulb rated up to 60-Watts Max. (not included)
- Designed to fit 6-inch recessed housings
- Trim measures 8-inches in diameter with a 5.25-inch aperture
- Includes Torsion V-Spring Clips for a Fast and Secure Installation
- Comes ready to install. No extra parts required.
- ✨【High Quality & Antique Design】2 light vanity light comes in a matte black finish, giving it a stylish contemporary look. Metal Back-plate advanced electroplate craft and sealing technology, rust-proof, fog-proof, anti-corrosion, and moisture-proof, which is suitable for humid environment. High quality thick clear glass shades well protects the bulb and maximizes its light, and increases the classic ambiance in any space. This wall sconce perfectly fit with any style, from modern to rustic.
- ✨【E26 Heat-Resistance Socket】Our luxurious indoor wall sconce supports any LED/CFL/or other E26 base bulbs (MAX 60W), you can update the look of the vanity fixture at any time simply by changing the bulb. With heat-resistant sockets, our elegant vanity light can maximize protecting the bulb and extend its lifespan. This 2-light wall lighting also could be fully dimmable when used with dimmable bulbs and compatible dimmer switch, to control the desired brightness.(★Bulbs NOT Included).
- ✨【Easy & Dual Installation】Industrial fireplace wall sconces comes with all mounting hardware accessions and direction for a quick and easy installation. Just need to connect the wire and assemble the shade only. you can install by yourself instead of hiring an electrician and spending more money. Besides, due to the simple appearance design of the bath wall light, it can be installed up or down direction as you like, it means that you could fully enjoy the fun of decorating your own house.
- ✨【Wide Applications】 Define your living space with the handsome farmhouse look of this exquisite iron bath light. The retro look will be an eye-catcher in whichever room placed. You can fit for Mirror Cabinets, Hallway, Closet, Powder Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Bedroom, Foyer, Entryway etc. Installed a 2-light bathroom vanity lighting in your house, enjoy the warmth and rustic charm them.
- ✨【Satisfaction Guaranteed】 For safe to use, the black vanity light has successfully passed multiple quality inspection before shipping. Our 2-year limited warranty will guarantee your complete satisfaction with your purchase. It is time to breathe new life into the mundane everyday with a refreshed lighting design. Make your purchase today to begin your journey to a whole new lighting experience.
- ❤Semi Flush-mount Design & Vintage Style: The semi-flush ceiling light (Glass Shade Diameter:8.66 inch /220mm, Canopy Diameter: 4.72inch /120mm, Lamp Height: 7.09inch /180mm ) featuring a unique seeded glass shade and classic black matte metal base, bringing a modern twist to its Avant-garde retro design.
- ❤Wide applications and perfect decoration: exquisite glass lampshade and retro matt base design, semi-recessed ceiling lights are ideal for corridors, entrances, porches, mud rooms, stairwells, kitchens, closets, children's rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, living rooms, Not only the household areas but also an ideal choice for commercial areas: bars, cafes, offices, hotels and restaurants.
- ❤Easy & Fast Installation for Convenient Use: The package includes all installation hardware and some spare screws to make your installation experience easier and faster. With step-by-step instructions, the installation of ceiling lighting is really simple, don't worry about it being difficult to install anymore.
- ❤E26 Medium Base Socket & Compatible with Various E26 Bulbs: The flush mount pendant light fixture with standard USA socket is compatible with E26 medium base bulb (Bulb NOT INCLUDED), such as incandescent, LED, CFL and halogen bulbs (bulb maximum wattage is 100W). Choose the bulb you like to decor your dream home.
- ❤100% Customer Satisfaction & No Worry to Buy: Our lights dedicated to rigorous standards of manufacturing excellence that result in the highest product quality and safety around the world. If any problems happen to the ceiling lights, please CONTACT US via Amazon message box.
- 【Industrial Style & Metal Cage Design】: 3-Light Bathroom Metal Vanity Lighting Fixture with black vintage cage look, adding a rustic farmhouse element to your indoor living aesthetic. The cage design can protect the bulbs and maximize its lighting effects at the same time.Good choices for home decoration!
- 【E26 Medium Base Bulbs Required】: Compatible with 60-watt max E26 based bulbs, including LED, CFL, incandescent and halogen bulbs. We recommend Edison bulbs for a better vintage style. Note: the bulbs shown in pictures are NOT included.
- 【Easy to Install & Durable Quality】: The package includes all mounting hardware for quick and easy installation. Built with premium materials and circuitry, this vintage edison vanity wall light fixture has been under strictly tested, it is super durable and safe to use.
- 【Wide Application】: 3-Light Industrial Lighting Fixture also can be used as wall sconce, perfect for bathroom, vanity, kitchen, powder room, dining room, dressing table, mirror cabinets, vanity table, living room, foyer, hallway, bar coffee shop etc.
- 【Purchase with Confidence】: We are committed to giving you premium quality products and great after-sales service. If any questions or issue, please feel free to contact us, we will make it right for you. Usually emails replied within 24hrs.
- New And Modern Design: Our lovely bathroom vanity lights are ideal for your other rooms and have an attractive appearance. With its classic contemporary style, the stylish 3-light vanity fixture illuminates any space
- Size: The vanity light fixture measures 24” in width, 8.5” in height, and 7” in depth. Requires three 100W (or equivalent) Type A light bulbs (LED, CFL, Halogen, or Incandescent) – not included
- Easy to Install: The package contains all the hardware required for installation; all you need to do is connect the wire and assemble your vanity bathroom light fixtures, which takes only a few minutes
- Wide Application: Depending on your needs, this bathroom vanity lighting can be hung with the light facing up or down. It can be the ideal decoration for your home and other locations
- Customer Service: If you have any questions about our products, please "Contact Seller" and share your comments with us. Our customer service will contact you and we will try our best to improve your shopping experience
- Tips: 1. It's not a battery powered wall sconce and requires hardwire. 2. Comes with any hardware needed for installation and 2 sets of wall sconces, bulbs not included.
- Hardwired Indoor Wall Lighting Dimensions: Overall Dimensions:20.86'' H x 6.7'' W. Shade:6.7'' H x 6.7'' W. Back Plate:4.72'' H x 4.72'' W. The perfect size is very suitable to be placed on both sides of the bathroom mirror, or installed beside the bed for reading at night.
- Indoor Wall Lighting Dimensions: Overall Dimensions:20.86'' H x 7.87'' W. Shade:6.7'' H x 6.7'' W. Back Plate:4.72'' H x 4.72'' W. The perfect size is very suitable to be placed on both sides of the bathroom mirror, or installed beside the bed for reading at night.
- Wall Sconces Bulb Requirements: The two-piece Bsmathom wall lamp set has passed ETL certification and can be used with confidence. It adopts E26 bulb base design, which can be matched with various bulbs, such as incandescent bulbs, LED bulbs, halogen bulbs or CFL bulbs.
- Easy Install Sconces Wall Lighting: This modern wall lamp comes with any hardware required for installation, and is easy to install. It only needs to connect the wires and it only takes a few minutes to install. (Bulb not included)
Our Best Choice: Wall Light 3 Light Bathroom Vanity Lighting with Dual Glass Shade in Dark Bronze Indoor Wall Mount Light XiNBEi-Lighting XB-W1195-3-DB
[ad_1]
Product Description
This 3 Light Wall light fixtures is hardwired product, features dual shade (outer clear glass and inner frosted glass), minimal detailing and in dark bronze finish.
Sconce light fixtures is easy to install and can be mounted as either up light or downlight. Its transitional design will be added rich ambience to your rooms, of which is suitable for bathrooms, bedrooms, corridors, entryways, kitchen, restaurant, dinning and living areas
Product Specification
Dimension: W: 24-3/8″ x H: 9″ x D: 6-1/4″
Finish: Dark Bronze
Shade Material: Clear Glass and Frosted Glass
Shade Dimensions: Clear Glass: W: 4-3/4″ x H: 6-1/8″ Frosted Glass: W: 3-1/2″ x H: 5-1/8″
Bulb and Wattage: Required 3 of Medium base Bulb (Bulb Not Included)
Max Wattage: 3x60W
Compatible with Variety of Bulbs
This wall light is suggest to use “A” Type Max. 3x60W bulbs for medium base (E26 socket) (incandescent bulb or equivalent CFL / LED bulbs)
The fixture is dimmable when using the dimmable bulb with compatible dimmer switch.
Dimension
W: 4-3/4″ x H: 9″ x D: 6″
W: 34-1/4″ x H: 9″ x D: 6-1/4″
W:4-7/8″ x H: 58-3/8″ Max Height – Includes Rods (3×12″+1×8″+1×4″)
Finish
Dark Bronze
Dark Bronze
Dark Bronze
Shade Material
Clear Glass and Frosted Glass
Clear Glass and Frosted Glass
Clear Glass and Frosted Glass
Shade Diamension
Clear Glass: W: 4-3/4″ x H: 6-1/8″ Frosted Glass: W: 3-1/2″ x H: 5-1/8″
Clear Glass: W: 4-3/4″ x H: 6-1/8″ Frosted Glass: W: 3-1/2″ x H: 5-1/8″
Clear Glass: W: 4-3/4″ x H: 6-1/8″ Frosted Glass: W: 3-1/2″ x H: 5-1/8″
Socket
E26
E26
E26
Wattage
1x60W (Bulb Not Included)
4x60W (Bulb Not Included)
1x60W (Bulb Not Included)
Dimension
W: 4-3/4″ x H: 9″ x D: 6″
W: 24-3/8″ x H: 9″ x D: 6-1/4″
W: 34-1/4″ x H: 9″ x D: 6-1/4″
W:4-7/8″ x H: 58-3/8″ Max Height – Includes Rods (3×12″+1×8″+1×4″)
Finish
Brushed Nickel
Brushed Nickel
Brushed Nickel
Brushed Nickel
Shade Material
Clear Glass and Frosted Glass
Clear Glass and Frosted Glass
Clear Glass and Frosted Glass
Clear Glass and Frosted Glass
Shade Diamension
Clear Glass: W: 4-3/4″ x H: 6-1/8″ Frosted Glass: W: 3-1/2″ x H: 5-1/8″
Clear Glass: W: 4-3/4″ x H: 6-1/8″ Frosted Glass: W: 3-1/2″ x H: 5-1/8″
Clear Glass: W: 4-3/4″ x H: 6-1/8″ Frosted Glass: W: 3-1/2″ x H: 5-1/8″
Clear Glass: W: 4-3/4″ x H: 6-1/8″ Frosted Glass: W: 3-1/2″ x H: 5-1/8″
Socket
E26
E26
E26
E26
Wattage
1x60W (Bulb Not Included)
3x60W (Bulb Not Included)
4x60W (Bulb Not Included)
1x60W (Bulb Not Included)
MEDIUM BASE SOCKET: Suggest to take three maximum 60 watt Medium base bulbs (incandescent, CFL or LED compatible). Bulbs not included
FEATURE: Hardwired, Dark Bronze vanity light fixture with dual glass shade; Fixtures can be mounted as either up light or downlight
TRANSITIONAL DESIGN: Structure of Wall light fixtures is simple of which is perfect for bathrooms, bedrooms, corridors, entryways, kitchen, restaurant, dinning and living areas
ETL LISTED. With 1 Year Functional manufacturer’s Warranty. For any question on replacement glass, just feel free to contact us.