Top 10 Best oil rubbed bronze vanity lights for bathroom Reviews

Product Description

This 3 Light Wall light fixtures is hardwired product, features dual shade (outer clear glass and inner frosted glass), minimal detailing and in dark bronze finish.

Sconce light fixtures is easy to install and can be mounted as either up light or downlight. Its transitional design will be added rich ambience to your rooms, of which is suitable for bathrooms, bedrooms, corridors, entryways, kitchen, restaurant, dinning and living areas

Product Specification



Dimension: W: 24-3/8″ x H: 9″ x D: 6-1/4″

Finish: Dark Bronze

Shade Material: Clear Glass and Frosted Glass

Shade Dimensions: Clear Glass: W: 4-3/4″ x H: 6-1/8″ Frosted Glass: W: 3-1/2″ x H: 5-1/8″

Bulb and Wattage: Required 3 of Medium base Bulb (Bulb Not Included)

Max Wattage: 3x60W

Compatible with Variety of Bulbs



This wall light is suggest to use “A” Type Max. 3x60W bulbs for medium base (E26 socket) (incandescent bulb or equivalent CFL / LED bulbs)

The fixture is dimmable when using the dimmable bulb with compatible dimmer switch.

MEDIUM BASE SOCKET: Suggest to take three maximum 60 watt Medium base bulbs (incandescent, CFL or LED compatible). Bulbs not included

FEATURE: Hardwired, Dark Bronze vanity light fixture with dual glass shade; Fixtures can be mounted as either up light or downlight

TRANSITIONAL DESIGN: Structure of Wall light fixtures is simple of which is perfect for bathrooms, bedrooms, corridors, entryways, kitchen, restaurant, dinning and living areas

ETL LISTED. With 1 Year Functional manufacturer’s Warranty. For any question on replacement glass, just feel free to contact us.