Top 10 Best oil rubbed bronze shower faucet set Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Shower Moxer Valve Command



Concealed Set up sound brass mixer valve handle rain shower head/hand shower+sizzling cold handle.

Developed-in ceramic cartriage, open up and close 500,000 situations,Solid Brass Body, Ceramic Valve.

Model Identify:

Saeuwtowy

Item Title:

Shower Process Wall Mounted

Product Products:

Brass

Shade:

Oil Rubbed Bronze

Valve Form:

Ceramic Valve

Set up process:

Wall Mounted

Model:

Contemporary

Cold and incredibly hot drinking water:

Of course

Link Diameter:

NPT 1/2

❤【SHOWER Technique INCLUDE】12 inch shower procedure (304 stainless metal) for bathroom,8 inch hand shower (304 stainless steel),13.78 inch shower arm(304 stainless steel), wall mounted mixer valve (Brass).

❤【FINISH& MATERIAL】Oil rubbed bronze end resist scratches and corrosion with good brass design for durability performance,the large-distinction Brushed Nickel complete provides a touch of attractive to your decor, multiple-layer plating approach resists corrosion and tarnishing by every day use on the humid atmosphere, ceramic Valve.Saeuwtowy decide on the copper product,and material is in accordance with European and American intercontinental specifications,NO dangerous to overall health.

❤【DUAL Features MIXER VALVE】12 Inch oversized adjustable sq. Rainfall Shower Head gives you utmost physique protection for a magnificent shower. simulating a all-natural SPA rain in your tub.Two way Mixer Valve,cold and incredibly hot water mixing,total with mounting fittings,Reliable Brass Stress Balancing Shower Mixer Valve and Contain Trim and tough-in valve, 12 inch significant h2o stress shower head.One tackle structure it truly is straightforward for you to manage the drinking water circulation.

❤【DETAIL】NPT 1/2″ plumbing connection matches American domestic pipe standard,Will come with all required accessories for uncomplicated set up. Set up is really basic, you can be installed according to the set up guide independently.

❤【SERVICE】Saeuwtowy offers you with a 3-calendar year guarantee. If you have any other queries,make sure you experience cost-free to make contact with with me by means of Amazon E mail,we will resolve the problem with you as before long as possible.