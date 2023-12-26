Top 10 Best oil rubbed bronze light fixtures bathroom Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Products Description

Coloration

Oil-Rubbed Bronze End

Oil-Rubbed Bronze Complete

Matte Black End + Seeded Glass

Matte Black Complete

Matte Black End

Oil-Rubbed Bronze + Distinct Glass

Voltage

120V

120V

120V

120V

120V

120V

Watt

Max 60W

Max 60W

Max 60W

Max 60W

Max 60W

Max 60W

Lampshade Dimension

12”

12”

12”

12”

15”

13”

Bulb Required

2 E26 Bulb

2 E26 Bulb

2 E26 Bulb

2 E26 Bulb

4 E12 Bulbs Integrated

2 E26 Bulb

【Industrial Design】This metal cage flush mount ceiling light-weight fixture with industrial vintage style. The uncovered 2-light-weight style capabilities a bronze finish that offers it the antiqued look that will elevate and illuminate your house.

【Type of bulb】120V, Max 60W, E26 Based (Bulb not bundled). Kind of bulb: LED, CFL, Halogen, Edison, Incandescent (Propose working with Edison bulb for a improved vintage fashion).

【Dimensions & Installation】Height: 5 inch, Width: 12.2 inch. This farmhouse ceiling lighting fixture arrives with all of the important hardware to mount it speedily and effortlessly.

【Wide Application】A rustic near to ceiling mild fixture perfect for the Kitchen area, Laundry, Hallway, Lobby, Eating place, Residing place, Bed room, Entryway, Stairway, Farmhouse, Barn, and a lot more.

【Free-Worry Purchase】ETL listed. Really like it or your income again, 30 days return policy and 12 Months Warranty integrated. If there is any dilemma just truly feel no cost to get hold of us for quick and rapidly shopper provider!