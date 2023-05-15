Top 10 Best oil rubbed bronze kitchen faucet with sprayer Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Color/Finish: Oil Rubbed Bronze

Dimensions:

Overall height: 17.32″ Spout Height: 10.23″ Spout Reach: 9.44″

Package Content:

Kitchen sink faucet Mounting hardware 23.6 inch (60 cm) long Hot & Cold Water Hoses Instruction

PRODUCT FEATURE & INSTALLATION



Valve: Ceramic valve Main body material: Brass Handle material: Stainless Steel

Installation:

Pre-drilled hole size requirement: 1-3/8″-1-1/2″(max) Max countertop thickness without deck plate: 1-1/2″(1 hole install) Max countertop thickness with deck plate: 1 (1,2 or 3 hole install)

— Product Details



360 Degree Rotation

360 degree rotation spout and nozzle meet all your needs.

Easy Clean Spray

The easy-clean rubber nozzle prevent hard water build-up.

Two Funtion Sprayer

2-function spray head features (Stream,Spray).

Pull Down Spray Wand

20″ flexible hose reach for ease of use.

SPECIFICATION — Overall Height:17.32″, Spout Reach: 9.44″, Spout Height:10.23″, Pull Out Hose: 20″.

HIGH QUALITY — Antique oil rubbed bronze finish resist scratches and corrosion with solid brass construction for durability performance.The ceramic disc cartridge can survive 500,000 times open & close test.

FEATURES — Single lever flow control, 2 ways setting Spray (STREAM,SPRAY),High-arch Spout and 360 Degree Rotation: offers more convenience for cleaning and washing.

EASY INSTALLATION —The faucet has a simple structure and can be installed after all the accessories are complete.The installation time is less than 30 minutes. All hardware needed for mounting and the instruction are included with faucet.

100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE — 90 days return and money back guarantee. Lifetime free replacement.If you need any help, please feel free to contact us.