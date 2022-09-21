Top 10 Best oil rubbed bronze bathroom vanity light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Winslow 30″ 4 mild self-importance light-weight features a traditional search with its Olde Bronze® complete and apparent seeded glass. Winslow vainness gentle is fantastic in several aesthetic environments, together with classic and transitional. The obvious seeded glass provides a lovely, ambient lighting to the total home. Feel of it as a basis or a canvas upon which to paint a exclusive lighting picture. It’s a lovely light source in your living room.Total the appear by including coordinating items these types of as the WInslow Chandelier Olde Bronze® (44029OZ, 44030OZ, 44031OZ), Winslow Semi Flush Olde Bronze® (44033OZ), Winslow Wall Sconce Olde Bronze® (45910OZ).

Very clear seeded glass and linear arms comprise the modern elegance of the Winslow collection

Out there in brushed nickel and Olde Bronze finishes, a fixture from the Winslow selection will seamlessly healthy into your home’s conventional or transitional décor

Capabilities an Olde Bronze complete and clear seeded glass

Actions 30″ wide and 9.25″ body top

Normally takes four medium E26 up to 75W bulb equivalent

Excellent more than a vanity mirror in a rest room or powder space