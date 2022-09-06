Top 10 Best oil rubbed bronze bathroom light fixtures Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product or service Description

Lights on the Sq. 21″ Large Bronze Tub Wall Light



This three-light-weight bathroom wall light-weight features smooth lines for a modern day attractiveness. The rectangular shades of opal glass are positioned to enhance the geometric variety of this layout. A wonderful fashionable update your for elegant bathtub. This is an ADA compliant bath light.

Opal glass and a bronze end include pizazz to this present-day 3-light-weight vainness from the Lighting on the Sq. Selection by Possini Euro Design.

21″ extensive x 8″ high. Extends 4″ from the wall. Backplate is 4 1/2″ square.Employs three utmost 40 watt normal-medium foundation A15 bulbs (not provided).3-gentle bathtub mild from the Lights on the Square Collection by Possini Euro Layout.Bronze finish. Steel building. Sq. opal glass.ADA compliant design and style. Can be mounted with lights facing up or down.

