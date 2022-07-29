Top 10 Best oil rubbed bronze bathroom faucet widespread Reviews

Contents
Widespread Bathroom Faucet Oil Rubbed Bronze Vanity 2-Handle 3 Holes with Pop up Drain Assembly Farmhouse Sink 8-16 Inch Water Stream Overflow Modern Supply Line Lead-Free by Homevacious
- MATTE BLACK SURFACE, BRASS CONNECTOR: exquisite black finish, retro bathroom style, the durability of a bathroom faucet is ensured, non-corrosion, non-rust, anti-scratch.
- CREATIVE QUICK INSTALL: unique "Y" shape quick connect hose construction, can quick-install pipe without wrench, save plumbing fee. And water-saving NEOPERL aerator is equipped.
- ADJUSTABLE WIDESPREAD DESIGN: 6 -16 inch widespread bathroom faucets 3-hole mount, the installing distance can be adjusted on requirements,comes with the pop up drain.
- TWO HANDLES 3 PIECES BASIN FAUCETS: double handle, 3 pieces design is convenient for precise controlling in both volume and water temperature. High sealing copper cartridge, have drip-free performance.
- WARRANTY, CUSTOMER SUPPORT: 5-year warranty and customer support are offered. It covered by 90-day return. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us.
- 【 All For Longer 】Our Bathroom Faucet made of Uzbekistan lead free brass, the purity is 50% higher than ordinary brass, is healthier and stronger. Reliability is the biggest significance of faucet.
- 【 All For Longer 】The high-quality ceramic & copper cartridge developed by FORIOUS has passed 500,000 cycles of water tightness test to ensure that the faucet is stable and will not leak water. CEC listed. Flow Rate: 1.2 Gallons Per Minute.
- 【 All For Longer 】The NEOPERL aerator imported from Germany strengthens the foaming effect of the dense honeycomb, the water flow is dense and soft without splashing, can save 35% of water consumption. Humanized detachable aerator, you can clear hard water blockage at any time.
- 【 Easy Installation 】Creative 3-head quick connection design can help you install by yourself with 15mins, without a plumber and save the fee, the box contains all you need (including supply hoses and pop up drain). Just do it yourself, let you be a Hero of your Family.
- 【 A Secured Future 】We offer lifetime warranty and replacement(same item same color), to feel this confidence and reliability.
- LONGSTANDING FLEXIBILITY: Built on the Moen M-PACT common valve system, allowing you to update the faucet style in the future without replacing any plumbing
- ORIGINAL EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURER: Authentic Moen replacement part
- CONNECTION SIZE: 1/2-inch IPS connections
- PEACE-OF-MIND: Designed for hassle-free installation
- INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 6-16-in. widespread bathroom sink faucet configurations
- PURCHASE SUPPLY LINES SEPARATELY: Standard bathroom faucet supply lines are required for installation and must be purchased separately to complete the unit
- DRAIN ASSEMBLY INCLUDED: A coordinating matte black pop-up bathroom sink drain assembly is conveniently included in the box
- WATERSENSE LABELED: Delta WaterSense labeled bathroom faucets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this bathroom faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- 【CREATIVE QUICK CONNECT TECHNOLOGY】—— Original creative fast connect construction is easy to install by yourself without a plumber! SAVE PLUMBING INSTALLTION FEE WITH PHIESTINA FAUCET!
- 【UPGRATE: METAL PUSH & SEAL POP UP DRAIN INCLUDED, WATER HOSE NOT INCLUDED】 —— The whole drain is made of copper to offer durable use without leaking. Updated pop up drain is easier to install and use than traditional lift rod drain.
- 【ROW MATERIALS HAVE CERTIFIED TO CUPC AND NSF 61 LEAD-FREE STANDARD】—— Phiestina offer you lead free faucet to protect you and your family’s healthy from daily use.
- 【CUSTOMER SUPPORT】 —— We offer lifetime warranty service please call customer support line or visit our website.
- 【DIMENSIONS】 —— Overall Heigh: 7.87 inch(200mm); Spout Reach:4.92 inch(125mm); Spout Heigh: 4.92 inch(125mm)
- Matte Black Finished, plate, not painting. Corrosion resistant. Color matching overflow pop up drain with built-in stopper included
- Solid Brass Body Construction, 360-Degree high-arc swivel spout offers more clearance and better access to your sink
- 3-Piece Complete set is ready for Installation. Quick connect fitting hose, and 23.6 inches cUPC water supply lines (US Standard 3/8 inch connector) are included
- 2 handle metal lever with modern design for precise control in both Volume and Water Temperature, quarter turn ceramic cartridges have drip-free performance after 300,000 times use
- Easy DIY Installation, 3 Mounting Holes Required, Widespread Installation on 8~16 inch Centers. Mounting hole size 1.14-1.41 inch, Maximum deck plate thickness 1.57 inch.
- Solid construction, Matte Black finish resist strong corrosion,scratch-resistant and match versatile bathroom style
- Matte Black pop-up drain with overflow included, made of solid brass without any plastic material
- Two handle control hot and cold water volume and Temperature separately, fit 8 inch and 4 inch three holes sink. quarter turn ceramic cartridges promise life time open and close drip-free
- 3-Piece Complete set is ready for Installation, widespread bathroom faucet, metal pop-up drain with overflow included, quick-connect water supply lines.
- EASY DIY INSTALLATION, three holes design for 4inch-16inch sink. Mounting hole size 1.14-1.41 inch. Maximum deck plate thickness 1.57 inch.
- LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: You can install with confidence, knowing this Delta bathroom faucet is backed by Delta Faucet's Lifetime Limited Warranty
- EASY INSTALLATION: Designed to fit 3-hole, 6-16-in. widespread bathroom faucet configurations
- PURCHASE SUPPLY LINES SEPARATELY: Standard bathroom faucet supply lines are required for installation and must be purchased separately to complete the unit
- DRAIN ASSEMBLY INCLUDED: A coordinating Champagne Bronze bathroom sink drain assembly is conveniently included in the box
- WATERSENSE LABELED: Delta WaterSense labeled bathroom faucets use at least 20% less water than the industry standard—saving you money without compromising performance
- COMPLETE FLEXIBILITY: The R2707 rough can be paired with any Delta 3-hole bathtub faucet, so you can easily upgrade or change your faucet above the deck later without altering the plumbing underneath
- FLEXIBLE MOUNTING: Designed to fit widespread 3-hole bath configurations with 8-16 inches between outer hole centers
- CARTRIDGE INCLUDED: Everything you need is together in one box including the required cartridge. Purchase a coordinating Delta bath faucet separately
- DECK THICKNESS: Can be installed on thin or thick surfaces up to 2.5 inches
- The water flow rate is 1.18GPM ,Two-handle widespread sink faucet for 8" - 16" adjustable centers
- Two Handle Metal Lever Design for Precise Control in Both Volume and Water Temperature
- Solid brass construction in a warm and soft Antique Brass finish resisting fingerprints and water spots
- Perfect hardware, 3/8" H & C hoses, hardware & US-standard fittings included.
- The faucet come with the same color pop up drain with overflow
Widespread Bathroom Faucet Oil Rubbed Bronze Vanity 2-Handle 3 Holes with Pop up Drain Assembly Farmhouse Sink 8-16 Inch Water Stream Overflow Modern Supply Line Lead-Free by Homevacious
Product Description
Widespread Bathroom Faucet Matte Black Waterfall 3 Hole 2-Handle 8-16 Inch
At a Glance:
Including 5 pcs waterlines, deck plate, pop up drain, hardware
Double lever handle design is made for maximum durability and effortless flow & temperature control.
Heavy Duty solid brass material construction
Oil Rubbed Bronze finish adds a touch of sophistication to any bathroom. From its durable, long-lasting construction to the contemporary and decor-complementing design
Oil Rubbed Bronze Widespread Bathroom Faucet Waterfall With Pop Up Drain Assembly
Type: Widespread Bathroom FaucetFinish: Oil Rubbed BronzeMounting: Deck-mounted/Three HoleBody Material: BrassHandle Material:Zinc AlloyWater Mode: Waterfall/Stream Water Feature: Mix Hot and ColdWater Pressures: Minimum 0.5 bar, 1.0 bar recommended
What’s in the box?
1 x Brand New Bathroom Faucet.
2 x G3/8” Standard water supply lines.
1 x User Manual.
1 x Pop up Drian With Overflow
Mounting Hardware
✔ High Quality
Homevacious always uses the best material to bring the best quality to our customers and we are constantly investigating new methods of quality improvement.
✔ ALL PARTS INCLUDED
All parts are ready for Installation of bathroom faucet. 1 pcs pop up drain with overflow,2 pcs standard G3/8″ water supply line, cover plate, hardware included, super easy to install and clean. Brief design makes it possible to install it all by yourself.
✔ Reliable ceramic cartridge
The ceramic disc cartridge can survive 600,000 times open & close test. Sophisticated ceramic engineering provides both convenience and control precision
✔cUPC Supply Hose
Stainless steel braiding for extra protection and for long lasting durability.The braided tube designed prevents kinking and breakage
Product Details
Installation Method
Deck Mounted
Maximum Deck Thickness
2.36 inch
Sink Holes Required
3 holes
Test
24h acid salt spray test and 100% pressure system test
Certifications
cUPC, NSF, AB1953, CE
Series/Collection
Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet
Widespread Sink Faucets
Fit 3-hole configuration on larger sinks with holes spread out morethan 4 inches(typically 8-16 inches)Widespread body with contemporary design, waterfall style. 3-hole mount, easy to install.
Widespread Installation
Easy To Install, 3 holes mount compatible with Widespread installations at any distance between 8 and 16 inches.
Faucet Connectors
Provided high quality water supply lines x 2 Pcs (1 Pair). Original fits G3/8″ standard valve.
Finish Types
Matte Black
Matte Black
Matte Black
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Oil Rubbed Bronze
Number Of Handles
2 Handle
2 Handle
2 Handle
2 Handle
Number of Faucet Holes
3 Hole
3 Hole
3 Hole
3 Hole
Installation Type
Wide-Spread
Wide-Spread
Wide-Spread
Wide-Spread
Drain Included
✓
Pop Up Drain With Overflow
Pop Up Drain Without Overflow
✓
✓
✓
Waterline Included
5 pcs
5 pcs
5 pcs
5 pcs
✔OIL RUBBED BRONZE – Oil rubbed bronze for a rich antiqued appearance and complement most transitional style, premium finishing process, resist corrosion and tarnishing
✔ALL PARTS INCLUDED – Widespread Bathroom faucet include everything you need, pop up drain assembly, 2 pcs standard G3/8″ water supply line, mounting hardware, super easy to install and clean. Brief design makes it possible to install it all by yourself
✔Easy to install – 3-hole mount compatible with widespread installations between 8 and 16 inches
✔TWO HANDLE – 2-handle lever for easy water adjustments. Lead-free solid brass heavy duty material construction for reliable and durable
✔DRIP-FREE VALVE – Built in high sealing ceramic cartridge, rotates smoothly to ensure long-term use without dripping water and leakage, and accurately control water temperature