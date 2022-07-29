Top 10 Best oil rubbed bronze bathroom faucet widespread Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Widespread Bathroom Faucet Matte Black Waterfall 3 Hole 2-Handle 8-16 Inch



At a Glance:

Including 5 pcs waterlines, deck plate, pop up drain, hardware

Double lever handle design is made for maximum durability and effortless flow & temperature control.

Heavy Duty solid brass material construction

Oil Rubbed Bronze finish adds a touch of sophistication to any bathroom. From its durable, long-lasting construction to the contemporary and decor-complementing design

Type: Widespread Bathroom FaucetFinish: Oil Rubbed BronzeMounting: Deck-mounted/Three HoleBody Material: BrassHandle Material:Zinc AlloyWater Mode: Waterfall/Stream Water Feature: Mix Hot and ColdWater Pressures: Minimum 0.5 bar, 1.0 bar recommended

What’s in the box?

1 x Brand New Bathroom Faucet.

2 x G3/8” Standard water supply lines.

1 x User Manual.

1 x Pop up Drian With Overflow

Mounting Hardware

✔ High Quality



Homevacious always uses the best material to bring the best quality to our customers and we are constantly investigating new methods of quality improvement.

✔ ALL PARTS INCLUDED



All parts are ready for Installation of bathroom faucet. 1 pcs pop up drain with overflow,2 pcs standard G3/8″ water supply line, cover plate, hardware included, super easy to install and clean. Brief design makes it possible to install it all by yourself.

✔ Reliable ceramic cartridge



The ceramic disc cartridge can survive 600,000 times open & close test. Sophisticated ceramic engineering provides both convenience and control precision

✔cUPC Supply Hose



Stainless steel braiding for extra protection and for long lasting durability.The braided tube designed prevents kinking and breakage

Product Details



Installation Method

Deck Mounted

Maximum Deck Thickness

2.36 inch

Sink Holes Required

3 holes

Test

24h acid salt spray test and 100% pressure system test

Certifications

cUPC, NSF, AB1953, CE

Series/Collection

Widespread Bathroom Sink Faucet

Widespread Sink Faucets

Fit 3-hole configuration on larger sinks with holes spread out morethan 4 inches(typically 8-16 inches)Widespread body with contemporary design, waterfall style. 3-hole mount, easy to install.

Widespread Installation

Easy To Install, 3 holes mount compatible with Widespread installations at any distance between 8 and 16 inches.

Faucet Connectors

Provided high quality water supply lines x 2 Pcs (1 Pair). Original fits G3/8″ standard valve.

✔OIL RUBBED BRONZE – Oil rubbed bronze for a rich antiqued appearance and complement most transitional style, premium finishing process, resist corrosion and tarnishing

✔ALL PARTS INCLUDED – Widespread Bathroom faucet include everything you need, pop up drain assembly, 2 pcs standard G3/8″ water supply line, mounting hardware, super easy to install and clean. Brief design makes it possible to install it all by yourself

✔Easy to install – 3-hole mount compatible with widespread installations between 8 and 16 inches

✔TWO HANDLE – 2-handle lever for easy water adjustments. Lead-free solid brass heavy duty material construction for reliable and durable

✔DRIP-FREE VALVE – Built in high sealing ceramic cartridge, rotates smoothly to ensure long-term use without dripping water and leakage, and accurately control water temperature