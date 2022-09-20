Top 10 Best oil rubbed bronze bathroom fan with light Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Add wonderful common fashion and 12 months-spherical convenience to your household with the Carolina LED ceiling enthusiast. This fan's light-weight package consists of electricity and price-saving LED light-weight bulbs that supply superb illumination. Prolonged-long lasting LED efficiency removes the will need to change mild bulbs in difficult-to-access supporters. The gentle package is adorned with amber alabaster glass and oil rubbed bronze details to match the prosperous oil rubbed bronze complete of the supporter.

Reversible blades in complementary finishes give you solutions for matching your room’s decor. The Carolina LED supporter is designed for flush mount installation, great for substantial rooms with small ceilings. This Westinghouse ceiling lover is backed by a life span motor guarantee and a two-calendar year warranty on all other components.

Westinghouse is a reliable, worldwide brand. Westinghouse knows lighting and offers goods with outstanding excellent, reliability and functionality. Product reference quantity 72096. Motor: Silicon Steel Motor 153mm x 17mm,Capacitor Form: Triple,Mount Variety: Hugger,Guide Wire Duration (inches): 12,Leading of Cover to Bottom of Blade (inches): 6.88,Major of Canopy to Bottom of Swap Residence (inches): 9.75. Width of Motor Housing (inches)-11.10. Top rated of Cover to Base of Glass (inches)-13.75

Indoor 52-inch oil rubbed bronze ceiling supporter, ideal for rooms around 225 sq. ft (15 ft by 15 feet)

Five reversible blades in applewood / cherry finish, amber alabaster glass bowl gentle package includes two 8-watt (60-watt equal) T7 LED light-weight bulbs

Potent, electricity-economical air motion and tranquil general performance, reverse change for summer months/winter season operation

Airflow: 3361 cfm, Vitality Use: 52 watts devoid of lights, Airflow Efficiency: 65 cfm per watt

Contains set up guidelines and mounting hardware