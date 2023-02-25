Top 10 Best office chair pad for carpet Reviews

Top 10 Rated office chair pad for carpet in 2023 Comparison Table
- CHAIR MAT protects your carpet and flooring from surface friction from your desk chair wheels. The transparent chair mat allows flooring colors to show through the mat.
- 1/4" THICK CARPET PILE is the ideal pile for this chair mat. The gripper-back surface of the mat works best with 1/4" thick carpet pile.
- RAMPED EDGES that allow for easy off/on rolling.
- EXTENDED LIP allows for under desk coverage. This chair mat for carpets measures 36" x 48" and is 2.2 mm thick.
- MAT UNCURLING takes 48-72 hours. Please review the easy process in the image carousel.
- Sold as 1 Each.
- Standard carpet mat for use in office to prevent carpet wear caused by chair casters. Made of resin; pile 0.37"; 110 mils thickness. Dimensions: 36"W x 48"L. Lip dimensions: 10" x 20". Ramped edges make moving chairs on and off this carpet chair mat simple. Cleated chair mat for low pile carpet. Meets or exceeds GREENGUARD standard.
- Lifetime manufacturer limited warranty.
- Rounded AnchorBar cleats (studs) that are gentle on carpets and hands (no sharp spikes). Made in USA.
- Protects low pile carpet up to 3/8"" thick (including padding depth) from chair caster wear and tear. This product is manufactured for WorkLife Brands LLC by a certified WBE (women owned business).
- 🌟【Premium Quality and Eco-Friendly Material】The chair mat size is 55x35 inches. It is made of 100% polyester fibre, white non-woven fabric, and glue layer PE film. 100% recyclable materials to keep your healthy indoor environment. No folding, non-curling, non-fading, odourless, pet friendly, non-toxic. This chair mat is designed for HARD FLOOR only, not for carpet. NOTE: Please tear off the PE film on the back before use.
- 🌟【Non-slip & Move Steadily】The back of chair mat is made of upgraded version adsorbed material, ultra non-slip. So when using it, be sure to tear off the film on the back and stick it firmly on the hard floor to prevent it from bunching up. NOTE：This chair mat can only be used on HARD FLOOR, not on carpet. And the surface is a soft loop-like fabric like a carpet. This kind of material will make the office chair roll steadily on the chair mat and not roll out too fast.
- 🌟【Effectively HARD FLOOR Protector】The floor mat prevents wear and tear on your wheels or floor, such as hardwood, tile, laminate, linoleum floors (NOT suitable for any carpets or half rug), and prolong their service life. It also help reducing the noise of rolling chair, even playing games or working at night will not affect the others. PLEASE NOTE: This is a carpeted chair mat, not plastic or rubber. And there is an adhesive layer on the back, It doesn't have any residue.
- 🌟【Easy to Use & Clean】Please ensure the chair mat and floor are completely dry and clean, tear off the film on the back, and put it on the floor, press lightly so it can gently stick to the floor. If it is used again, the adsorption effect will not be weakened. If the surface of the chair mat is dirty, you can use the vacuum cleaner directly or put it in the washing machine to clean. Looks great and the perfect match to any office/desk.
- 🌟【Freely Cuttable & 100% Satisfaction Guarantee】You can cut it into any shape you need, such as a living room chair mat, a kitchen desk mat or a fitness equipment floor mat. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us, we will give you a response within 24 hours., we will provide 1 year warranty, replacement, or refund service.(even if outside the Amazon return window)
- Specifications: 47inch x 35inch x 0.2inch (length x width x height), weighing about 14LB. the thickest and heaviest compared to other chair mats of the same size.
- Dual Purpose: Suitable for carpet or hard floor, it is made of hard material, and it cannot be folded or curled, completely flat, similar to glass chair mat, but more durable heavy duty than glass mat.
- Transparency: As crystal-clear as glass, the hard floor or carpet pattern can be clearly seen through MuArts upgrade version chair mat.
- Heavy Duty and Durable: 0.2 inch thick, weighing about 14LB, It is made from non-toxic and odorless special material, which can withstand 1200lb of pressure.
- Peace of Mind Included: Every purchase includes our worry-free 12-month warranty and lifetime technical support. If you have any questions, Boyou Office Direct friendly customer service team will be more than happy to help out.
- Designed for HARD FLOOR surfaces only. No gripper. Transparent surface, anti-slide coating on the underside which is designed to keep them firmly in place while in use. Please put the smooth side facing down, the rough side is up.
- No Phthalate, No Toxins, No Cadmium, No Tin and No Lead. keep a healthy indoor environment while give your floor and furniture the best protection.
- This PVC chair mat is ergonomically designed to provide added ease of movement, it's very flexible, which proven to reduce leg fatigue by taking the strain off your legs. you can choose the Rectangle one or the one with lip as you like
- Effectively helps to prevent damage to hard flooring caused by your office chair casters or wheels. Under standard use will not crack, curl, break, scratch or discolor
- Multipurpose Use: ChairMat, Wood Floor protector,Computer/Office Mat. Suitable for hard floors including vinyl, stone, tile, wood, laminate and concrete. Not recommended for carpet, please see our carpet mat if you need.
- 【Specialized Designed】Designed for HARDWOOD FLOOR surfaces only. No gripper. Transparent surface, anti-slide coating on the underside which is designed to keep them firmly in place while in use.
- 【Best Protection】Effectively helps to prevent damage to hard flooring caused by your office chair casters or wheels. Under standard use will not crack, curl, break, scratch or discolor.
- 【Specifications】This PVC chair mat is ergonomically designed to provide added ease of movement, it's very flexible, which proven to reduce leg fatigue by taking the strain off your legs.
- 【Safe For Your Home】 The chair mat is Odorless, No Phthalate, No Toxins, No Cadmium, No Tin and No Lead. keep a healthy indoor environment . It is 100% pure polyethylene chair mat. Rest assured you are buying a safe option for your home or office.
- 【Multipurpose Use】 ChairMat, Wood Floor protector,Computer/Office Mat. Suitable for hard floors including vinyl, stone, tile, wood, laminate and concrete. Not recommended for carpet, please see our carpet mat if you need.
- Non-Slip & Move Easily:Made of upgraded version adsorption material,prevents mat from slipping,and the surface is a soft loop-like fabric like a carpet.The mat allows the chair to move easily on it without skidding.Note:Please remove the plastic film from the back before using it.
- Protective Floor:Our chair mat can prevent scratches and stains that might cause inadvertent damage to your precious floor.It also help reducing the noise of rolling chair,even playing games or working at night will not affect the others.
- Applicable Scene:Office chair mat for hardwood floor,vinyl,hardwood,laminate,stone,tile and concrete.Freely cut to adapt multiple irregular corners,such as office,hallway,living room and study.
- Easy to Use & Clean:Please remove the film on the back,put it on the floor,press lightly so it can gently stick to the floor.Easy to clean,washable,reusable.You can use a brush, carpet cleaner, vacuum cleaner, but please don't use a washing machine.
- After Sales Service:We believe in our chair mat quality.We also provide the better experience to customer,that you can buy with confidence.If you are at all unsatisfied with your product,please contact usand we will be happy to provide you with your choice of a replacement or refund.
PERFECT FOR HARD FLOORS: Protect your flooring from scratches and dust of any kind with this perfect office floor mat for hardwood floors, tile, laminate, vinyl, concrete, and linoleum. The office chair mat is designed for Hard Floors only.
SAFE FOR YOUR HOME: The chair mat is no BPA & phthalate for a healthy indoor environment. It is 100% pure polyethylene chair mat. Rest assured you are buying a safe option for your home or office.
EFFORTLESS ROLL STABLE GRIP: The unique surface texture allows your office chair casters to move easily while carrying out daily tasks, but has enough grip to maintain controlled rolling so the chair doesn't skid around. Ease of rolling between tasks promotes ergonomic posture and helps to considerably reduce the risk of physical fatigue.
SURFACE DURABILITY & FLEXIBILITY: The mat’s surface is super tough, so our office chair mat won’t be crack or shatter while protecting your office floor from damaging chair casters. Because of the mat’s strong, sturdy and solid surface, your chair’s wheels will easily glide across the mat, without scratching, sinking, or leaving indentations. The desk chair mat is also flexible and can be laid flat without curling.
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Each chair mat you purchase comes with a 100% 60 DAYS RETURN SERVICE. If you are not happy with your chair mat, contact us directly (even if outside the Amazon return window). We only aim to provide the best products and customer service.
- Durable vinyl chair mat for protecting hard floors from damage caused by desk chair wheels or feet; protects laminate, hardwood, vinyl, stone, tile, and concrete
- Smooth glide surface with ample space for easy chair movement; ideal for use at desks or work stations with chairs with either rolling wheels or stationary feet
- Transparent, heavy-duty construction provides excellent protection while allowing your flooring to show though; slip and scuff resistant; pet friendly plastic with no BPA, phthalate, cadmium, tin or lead content
- Supplied in flat format to avoid the 48-72 hours unrolling time
- Size; 47" x 35" Rectangular chair mat; Backed by Amazon Basics 1-year limited warranty
- FOR LOW PILE CARPET: Designed with cleats to protect low pile carpet measuring 1/4 (0.25) inches or less, with a smooth top surface for easy chair movement
- PRODUCT DETAILS: 46 x 60 inch chair mat, suitable for large work spaces with small or large standard 5 wheel chairs – packaged in a cylinder for shipping stability and lays flat once unrolled
- BLENDS WITH YOUR DÉCOR: Designed with industry leading clarity to seamlessly fade into your floors
- ODOR FREE & NONTOXIC: Greenguard Certified and BPA and Phthalate free for recommended use in offices, schools, and healthcare facilities;Recommended Location:Indoor
- 1 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by a 1 Year Limited Warranty that guarantees chair mats are free from defects in material and workmanship, limited to replacements and specifically excludes special or consequential damages
