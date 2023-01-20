Top 10 Best office chair mat for carpet Reviews

Top 10 Rated office chair mat for carpet in 2023 Comparison Table
- CHAIR MAT protects your carpet and flooring from surface friction from your desk chair wheels. The transparent chair mat allows flooring colors to show through the mat.
- 1/4" THICK CARPET PILE is the ideal pile for this chair mat. The gripper-back surface of the mat works best with 1/4" thick carpet pile.
- RAMPED EDGES that allow for easy off/on rolling.
- EXTENDED LIP allows for under desk coverage. This chair mat for carpets measures 36" x 48" and is 2.2 mm thick.
- MAT UNCURLING takes 48-72 hours. Please review the easy process in the image carousel.
- 🌟【Premium Quality and Eco-Friendly Material】The chair mat size is 55x35 inches. It is made of 100% polyester fibre, white non-woven fabric, and glue layer PE film. 100% recyclable materials to keep your healthy indoor environment. No folding, non-curling, non-fading, odourless, pet friendly, non-toxic. This chair mat is designed for HARD FLOOR only, not for carpet. NOTE: Please tear off the PE film on the back before use.
- 🌟【Non-slip & Move Steadily】The back of chair mat is made of upgraded version adsorbed material, ultra non-slip. So when using it, be sure to tear off the film on the back and stick it firmly on the hard floor to prevent it from bunching up. NOTE：This chair mat can only be used on HARD FLOOR, not on carpet. And the surface is a soft loop-like fabric like a carpet. This kind of material will make the office chair roll steadily on the chair mat and not roll out too fast.
- 🌟【Effectively HARD FLOOR Protector】The floor mat prevents wear and tear on your wheels or floor, such as hardwood, tile, laminate, linoleum floors (NOT suitable for any carpets or half rug), and prolong their service life. It also help reducing the noise of rolling chair, even playing games or working at night will not affect the others. PLEASE NOTE: This is a carpeted chair mat, not plastic or rubber. And there is an adhesive layer on the back, It doesn't have any residue.
- 🌟【Easy to Use & Clean】Please ensure the chair mat and floor are completely dry and clean, tear off the film on the back, and put it on the floor, press lightly so it can gently stick to the floor. If it is used again, the adsorption effect will not be weakened. If the surface of the chair mat is dirty, you can use the vacuum cleaner directly or put it in the washing machine to clean. Looks great and the perfect match to any office/desk.
- 🌟【Freely Cuttable & 100% Satisfaction Guarantee】You can cut it into any shape you need, such as a living room chair mat, a kitchen desk mat or a fitness equipment floor mat. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us, we will give you a response within 24 hours., we will provide 1 year warranty, replacement, or refund service.(even if outside the Amazon return window)
- Sold as 1 Each.
- Standard carpet mat for use in office to prevent carpet wear caused by chair casters. Made of resin; pile 0.37"; 110 mils thickness. Dimensions: 36"W x 48"L. Lip dimensions: 10" x 20". Ramped edges make moving chairs on and off this carpet chair mat simple. Cleated chair mat for low pile carpet. Meets or exceeds GREENGUARD standard.
- Lifetime manufacturer limited warranty.
- Rounded AnchorBar cleats (studs) that are gentle on carpets and hands (no sharp spikes). Made in USA.
- Protects low pile carpet up to 3/8"" thick (including padding depth) from chair caster wear and tear. This product is manufactured for WorkLife Brands LLC by a certified WBE (women owned business).
- Stays in place: This plastic mat lets you twist, slide, and turn your chair without the worry of slippage
- Protects carpeting: Keep low pile carpets from damage with a protective floor mat made of strong, and durable polypropylene
- Safe and healthy: Polypropylene is a thermoplastic, flexible polymer used in many common household items
- Improve comfort: People who spend long hours laboring at a desk may sustain pain from an aching back or stiff neck. Rolling and fidgeting are common efforts to get comfortable. A non-skid floor mat can help you move about
- Oversized: This easy-glide PVC mat complements your favorite computer chair easily, regardless of seat size, and it measures 47.5 long x 35.5 inches wide x .1 tall (121.9 x 91.1 centimeters)
- Specifications: 47inch x 35inch x 0.2inch (length x width x height), weighing about 14LB. the thickest and heaviest compared to other chair mats of the same size.
- Dual Purpose: Suitable for carpet or hard floor, it is made of hard material, and it cannot be folded or curled, completely flat, similar to glass chair mat, but more durable heavy duty than glass mat.
- Transparency: As crystal-clear as glass, the hard floor or carpet pattern can be clearly seen through MuArts upgrade version chair mat.
- Heavy Duty and Durable: 0.2 inch thick, weighing about 14LB, It is made from non-toxic and odorless special material, which can withstand 1200lb of pressure.
- Peace of Mind Included: Every purchase includes our worry-free 12-month warranty and lifetime technical support. If you have any questions, Boyou Office Direct friendly customer service team will be more than happy to help out.
- Size and material: 4 x 4.6 feet (47 x 55 inches), diameter 4.6 ft, 100% premium material makes it has excellent touch feeling and quality
- Super soft area rugs: junovo shaggy area rugs has soft touch feeling and excellent texture, a fluffy carpet is perfect to kids room decor, not only look cute and fashional, but also create a warm and comfortable space for children
- Non-slip Backing Design:The rubber bottom and ultra soft surface makes your children and baby more comfy and warm when they play on the floor
- Versatility: This carpet is not only designed for the princess tent but a perfect decoration in nursery, kids room, dormitory, etc
- Care instructions: Please try to hand wash or wipe clean，then shake it to fluff up the faux fur and choose a site that's well ventilated, lay rug out or hang to dry naturally, please do not use dryer
- Non-Slip & Move Easily:Made of upgraded version adsorption material,prevents mat from slipping,and the surface is a soft loop-like fabric like a carpet.The mat allows the chair to move easily on it without skidding.Note:Please remove the plastic film from the back before using it.
- Protective Floor:Our chair mat can prevent scratches and stains that might cause inadvertent damage to your precious floor.It also help reducing the noise of rolling chair,even playing games or working at night will not affect the others.
- Applicable Scene:Office chair mat for hardwood floor,vinyl,hardwood,laminate,stone,tile and concrete.Freely cut to adapt multiple irregular corners,such as office,hallway,living room and study.
- Easy to Use & Clean:Please remove the film on the back,put it on the floor,press lightly so it can gently stick to the floor.Easy to clean,washable,reusable.You can use a brush, carpet cleaner, vacuum cleaner, but please don't use a washing machine.
- After Sales Service:We believe in our chair mat quality.We also provide the better experience to customer,that you can buy with confidence.If you are at all unsatisfied with your product,please contact usand we will be happy to provide you with your choice of a replacement or refund.
- FOR LOW PILE CARPET: Designed with cleats to protect low pile carpet measuring 1/4 (0.25) inches or less, with a smooth top surface for easy chair movement
- PRODUCT DETAILS: 46 x 60 inch chair mat, suitable for large work spaces with small or large standard 5 wheel chairs – packaged in a cylinder for shipping stability and lays flat once unrolled
- BLENDS WITH YOUR DÉCOR: Designed with industry leading clarity to seamlessly fade into your floors
- ODOR FREE & NONTOXIC: Greenguard Certified and BPA and Phthalate free for recommended use in offices, schools, and healthcare facilities;Recommended Location:Indoor
- 1 YEAR WARRANTY: Backed by a 1 Year Limited Warranty that guarantees chair mats are free from defects in material and workmanship, limited to replacements and specifically excludes special or consequential damages
PERFECT FOR HARD FLOORS: Protect your flooring from scratches and dust of any kind with this perfect office floor mat for hardwood floors, tile, laminate, vinyl, concrete, and linoleum. The office chair mat is designed for Hard Floors only.
SAFE FOR YOUR HOME: The chair mat is no BPA & phthalate for a healthy indoor environment. It is 100% pure polyethylene chair mat. Rest assured you are buying a safe option for your home or office.
EFFORTLESS ROLL STABLE GRIP: The unique surface texture allows your office chair casters to move easily while carrying out daily tasks, but has enough grip to maintain controlled rolling so the chair doesn't skid around. Ease of rolling between tasks promotes ergonomic posture and helps to considerably reduce the risk of physical fatigue.
SURFACE DURABILITY & FLEXIBILITY: The mat’s surface is super tough, so our office chair mat won’t be crack or shatter while protecting your office floor from damaging chair casters. Because of the mat’s strong, sturdy and solid surface, your chair’s wheels will easily glide across the mat, without scratching, sinking, or leaving indentations. The desk chair mat is also flexible and can be laid flat without curling.
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Each chair mat you purchase comes with a 100% 60 DAYS RETURN SERVICE. If you are not happy with your chair mat, contact us directly (even if outside the Amazon return window). We only aim to provide the best products and customer service.
- 🌻【Premium Quality and Eco-Friendly Material】The chair mat size is 35x55 inches. It is made of 100% polyester fiber, white non-woven fabric, and glue layer PE film. 100% recyclable materials to keep your healthy indoor environment. No folding, non-curling, non-fading, odourless, pet friendly, non-toxic. It is specially designed for HARD FLOORS, not for carpets. NOTE: Please tear off the PE film on the back before use.
- 🌻【Excellent HARD FLOOR Protector】This chair rolling mat is perfect for hard floor protect. The floor mat is about 0.16” thin, it can protect the wheels of the chair effectively, so that the chair will not damage your wooden floor or ceramic tiles during use, and it can prevent the noise from affecting other people effectively. PLEASE NOTE: This is a carpeted chair mat, not plastic or rubber. And there is an adhesive layer on the back, It doesn't have any residue.
- 🌻【Non-slip & Move Steadily】The back of chair mat is made of upgraded version adsorbed material, ultra non-slip. So when using it, be sure to tear off the film on the back and stick it firmly on the hard floor to prevent it from bunching up. NOTE：This chair mat can only be used on HARD FLOOR, not on carpet. And the surface is a soft loop-like fabric like a carpet. This kind of material will make the office chair roll steadily on the chair mat and not roll out too fast.
- 🌻【Easy to Use & Clean】The office desk mat can be easily used, tear off the film on the back and put it on a clean floor. When not in use, it can be easily rolled up and stored, and the mat will not leave any residue on the floor. If it is used again, the adsorption effect will not be weakened. If the surface of the chair mat is dirty, you can use the vacuum cleaner directly or put it in the washing machine to clean.
- 🌻【Freely Cuttable & 100% Satisfaction Guarantee】You can cut it into any shape you need, such as a living room chair mat, a kitchen desk mat or a fitness equipment floor mat. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us(even if outside the Amazon return window), we will provide 1 year warranty, replacement, or refund service.
Our Best Choice: OFM ESS Collection Chair Mat with Lip for Carpet, 36″ x 48″, Clear
[ad_1] Essentials by OFM Chair Mat Model ESS-8800C safeguards your lower-pile carpet and retains your chair stable with a durable anti-skid area. Extremely-apparent vinyl safeguards carpet while demonstrating off its elegance. This .25″ thick mat safeguards your carpets from stains, dust, casters, and heels so your flooring will very last for a longer period. Molded cleats and studs keep the chair mat securely in place. Thick and sturdy plastic would not crack, chip, break, or shatter beneath regular utilization. Anchor bars keep mat firmly in location, even on thick carpeting. Not intended for use on tricky flooring. Backed by the OFM Confined Warranty. Ships totally assembled.
Vinyl
MOLDED CLEATS & STUDS: This laptop or computer chair mat stays the place you want it devoid of damanging or piercing the carpet backing in your household office
Resilient CARPET Protection: This thick and strong plastic desk mat will not likely crack or shatter whilst safeguarding your office environment floor from damanging chair casters. OFM presents quality flooring security at an economical price.
Effortless ROLL, ANTI SLIP: The textured put on resistant pvc chair mat allows your workplace chair to shift simply without having skidding
Encourages ERGONOMICS: This home business office ground mat promotes ergonomic posture by permitting you to roll between tasks. Delivers security for reduced-pile carpets up to 1/4-inch thick
Very clear CHAIR MAT: The clear rectangular tender ground chair mat lets the pure beauty of your carpeted flooring glow by way of