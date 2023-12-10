Top 10 Best office chair casters for carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

About hjh office

We are Germany’s online market leaders in office chairs. At hjh OFFICE, you will find an extensive range of office chairs, executive chairs, XXL swivel chairs, children’s desk chairs and guest chairs as well as ergonomic desks and computer tables.

Our selection also covers a variety of lounge furniture such as bar stools and lounge chairs. With hundreds of options, you are ensured to find the right product for your taste and budget.

Run smoothly on carpet floors



with hjh office caster wheels

Not being able to move on carpet floors is over! Our caster wheels are perfect for using on different carpet floors.

High-quality special casters for all kind of carpet floor

High-quality twin casters for carpet floors, Heavy Duty Office Chair Caster Wheels Maximum Weight Rating: 100 lbs EACH and 500 lbs as a set of 5

Fits Most Office Chair Models Available – Stem diameter: 7/16″(11mm)

This Premium Casters are made to Protect all kinds of carpet floors

Easy pull and snap installation; Made in Germany

Floors

Hard Floors

Hard Floors

Hard Floors

Hard Floors

Carpet Floors

Package Dimensions

6.9 x 5.4 x 2.3 inches

7.5 x 6.7 x 2 inches

6.7 x 4.2 x 1.9 inches

9.5 x 4.9 x 2.6 inches

9 x 6.7 x 2 inches

Item weight

1.1 pounds

1.5 pounds

12.8 ounces

2.12 pounds

1.2 pounds

Wheel diameter

2 9/16″ (65mm)

2 61/64″ (75mm)

1 31/32″ (50mm)

1 31/32″ (50mm)

2 61/64″ (75mm)

