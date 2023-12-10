Top 10 Best office chair casters for carpet Reviews

Top 10 Rated office chair casters for carpet in 2023 Comparison Table
- THE LAST OFFICE CHAIR WHEELS YOU'LL NEED – Not all caster wheels are created equal. Our heavy-duty chair wheels are made from industrial-grade steel, precision ball bearings, and durable polyurethane chair casters. Its not compatible with IKEA chairs and not either with some off brand chairs, our stem size is 7/16" x 7/8"
- DESK CHAIR MAT WILL NOT BE NEEDED ANYMORE – Our desk chair wheels replacement will NEVER scratch, smudge or damage your floors. Enjoy a carefree, safe glide across wood, hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile and carpet floors all day long. P.S. Regarding the smooth rolling on carpet it depends on the pile carpet that you have, some roll better and some aren’t as smooth. High pile carpet usually rolls less smooth then low pile.
- REPLACEMENT FOR MOST OFFICE CHAIRS – Rest assured that our office chair wheels are compatible with almost any rolling chair (please check the size of your wheel stubs before ordering). IMPORTANT: NOT compatible with IKEA chairs." (our stem size is 7/16" x 7/8")
- SMOOTH GLIDING IS AS QUIET AS A MOUSE – A squeaky, rickety office chair wheel is a telltale sign that they’re cheap and poorly made. You’ll slide and glide around in total silence with our swivel casters
- YOUR TOTAL SATISFACTION IS OUR #1 PRIORITY – We put considerable effort into ensuring we created the best desk chair wheels on the planet. After a quick install and glide around, we’re positive you’ll agree. If by some miracle you don’t, we’ll give you a full refund!
- ★ LIFETIME WARRANTY - Our warranty never expires, so if you EVER have any issues, we'll send you a brand new set of wheels. There are many cheaper knock offs available, but we’re the only brand that offers and stands behind a full lifetime warranty.
- ★ SAFE FOR ALL FLOORS - Many chair wheels use cheap, low quality materials that destroy your flooring. We don't. Encased with soft, polyurethane material our rollerblade style wheels are guaranteed not to scratch or leave marks on any surface (including hardwood, carpet, tile, laminate and more).
- ★ QUICK AND EASY INSTALLATION - No tools required! Easily remove and replace the wheels in your desk chair in less than 30 seconds. Simply pull out your old caster wheels and pop these in. Check out our quick replacement video for more details.
- ★ UNIVERSAL SIZE - Upgrade any rolling office chair with these smooth caster wheels. The universal size stem will fit almost every office chair on the market. If for some reason they don’t fit your specific chair, we’ll give you a full refund and even pay the return shipping.
- ★ SUPPORTS UP TO 650 LBS - Manufactured with the best available materials these casters are built to last a lifetime. Heat treated high-grade steel, precision ball bearings, and durable polyurethane provide years of effortless rolling. The heavy duty chair wheels easily support 650 lbs.
- ✅ PROTECT YOUR FLOORS AND MONEY：Stop damaging your expensive hard wood floors. Many chair wheels use cheap, low quality materials that destroy your flooring. We don't. Encased with soft, polyurethane material our new style wheels are guaranteed not to scratch or leave marks on any surface. So feel free to finally toss that old computer chair floor mat!
- ✅ RELIABLE HEAVY DUTY CONSTRUCTION. Entire support bracket and internal parts are made of high grade steel, providing years effortless rolling and durability. The heavy duty design supports up to 650 lbs as a set of 5.
- ✅ ENJOY SMOOTH & QUIET GLIDING. Smooth and Quiet Rolling; Our precision ball bearings combined with vibration reducing polyurethane tires will give you a smooth and silent roll. They roll amazingly on hardwood floors, carpet, tile, concrete, stone or vinyl.
- ✅ DIFFERENT FROM TRADITIONAL WHEELS!: Have solved that traditional chair wheels get tangled with carpet, hair, and scratches on floors. Protect your expensive hardwood safe.
- ✅ USER FRIENDLY - Very Easy to Install; No tools required; Pull out your old office chair casters and push in your new wheels until stem is firmly seated and secure. - 1-year Warranty - Money Back Guarantee.(It is not compatible with I-K-E-A chairs, OUR STEM SIZE - 7/16" (11mm) x 7/8" (22mm))
- SAFE FOR ALL FLOORS-NO CHAIR MAT NEEDED- These office chair caster wheels are encased with a high-quality, extra-thick non-marking soft polyurethane layer to stop scratch or leave marks on any surface even if there is no carpet or chair mat. Widely used for the office floors, wood, hardwood, parquet, laminate, vinyl, tile, and carpet floors.
- SMOOTH AND QUIET ROLLING- No squeaking and rattling from your office chair anymore. Precision ball bearings and a soft polyurethane wheel-shell make chair rolling silky smooth and quiet on any surface without disturbing anyone. The rubber chair casters designed for universal standard stem size: 7/16"x7/8"(11x22mm), suitable for 99% office chairs brands of Miller Steelcase, Aeron, Herman, Dxracer, Humanscale Freedom, Lazyboy Serta, Hon, Boss, etc. IMPORTANT: Not for IKEA chairs.
- HEAVY-DUTY CONSTRUCTION- To avoid slips and increase friction, our chair caster wheels adopt roller skates technology and passed the top-level test of BIFMA and ROHS. The chair casters built with sturdy steel structure with premium dual-steel ball bearings and PU rim could strong enough to load up 650 lbs by a set of desk chair wheels.
- EASY ASSEMBLY- Your office chairs will look more attractive by using these office chair caster wheels. Our caster wheels did not require tools for replacement, simply pull out the old wheels from the chair base, push the stem of your new chair wheels into the socket and finish in 10 MINUTES.
- QUALITY ASSURANCE- All our products are produced under strict quality inspection. Your satisfaction is always our top priority. If you have any problems with our product. Contact our Professional after-service team via email. Our Direct after-sale Team will reach out to you and timely solve your problems.
- UNIVERSAL FIT - Our desk chair wheels are designed to fit your lifestyle. Whether you're looking for a smoother work experience, an upgrade to your gaming chair, or some new blade casters, these wheels will fit.
- MAT NOT REQUIRED - No mat? No problem. Our chair casters can glide on short carpet, wood, tile, and hardwood without any scratching or catching (we don't recommend using these on medium to long pile carpeting).
- SWIVELS WITH EASE - Nothing but smooth sailing with these desk and gaming chair wheels. The rollerblade-style swivel makes quiet maneuvering a breeze, without any squeaks or creaks.
- ULTRA DURABLE - These chair and rollerblade wheels are made of top-grade steel that can safely hold up to 650lbs, providing years of effortless rolling. The perfect upgrade for any desk and chair set!
- EASY INSTALLATION - No tools needed! Installing these office chair casters is simple – just push them into the allotted slots on your chair or rollerblade, and BOOM! You're done!
- 【UNIVERSAL FIT,NOT SUITABLE FOR IKEA CHAIRS】The office chair wheels perfect fit to 99% of rolling office & computer gaming chairs on the market,such as Herman Miller, Steelcase, Aeron, Dxracer, etc.Also fit other swivel chairs .Pull out old wheels and push in new casters, just 2-5 minutes,easy to install (𝗡𝗼𝘁𝗲: 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗔 𝗰𝗵𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘀). Our stem size is 7/16" x 7/8"(11 mm x 22 mm)
- 【DOUBLE BEARING】Our 3 inch heavy-duty chair casters adopt high-quality stainless steel bearings, and the rollers are made of industrial-grade steel, precision ball bearings, and durable polyurethane material, with uniform hardness, good wear resistance, flexible 360°steering, no rust and long service life
- 【SMOOTH GLIDING AND QUIET】Huracan desk chair wheels replacement stable load-bearing capacity 650lbs, high quality, smooth and quiet, no damage to the floor, strong and durable.And you don't have to worry about disturbing your family, colleagues and others
- 【NO MATS NEEDED】Our chair wheels casters will not scratch, stain or damage your floor. Enjoy carefree and safe glide on wood, hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile and carpet floors throughout the day (Note: Regarding the smooth rolling on carpet it depends on the pile carpet that you have. High pile carpet usually rolls less smooth then low pile.)
- 【AFTER-CUSTOMER SERVICE】A 360-day warranty as standard.If Huracan swivel casters do not meet your satisfaction, please feel free to send email back to us. Our kindly service team will supply 100% Money Back for your no risking purchasing
- [PERFECT DESIGN STYLE]: Office chair wheels is one-wheel mode, not double-row wheel mode, This makes everyone look more beautiful and practical. Our heavy-duty chair wheels are made from strong steel fabric & precision ball bearings & transparent polyurethane material, this make the office chair more stable and firm, let everyone rest assured (our stem size is 7/16" x 7/8")
- [SUITABLE FOR MOST OFFICE CHARI]:The outer layer of casters is made of rubber-like plastic material coated with soft polyurethane. This soft shell not only prevents damage to your floor, but also rolls freely on the carpet. Our desk chair wheels replacement will never scratch, smudge or damage your floors. Of course, if the chair cushion must be used, the casters can also work well. Enjoy carefree and safe glide on wood, hardwood, laminate, vinyl, tile and carpet floors throughout the day.
- [EASY TO INSTALL & STURDY ]: Mounting of the casters is very simple - without any tools needed. Just pull out the old wheel and push our new wheels into the socket, its not compatible with IKEA chairs and not either with some off brand chairs.
- [SILENT & SMOOTH GLIDING]: The casters are made of rubber, they have a good cushioning effect and will not make a squeaky rubbing sound on the floor when in use, enjoy smooth and quiet rolling and stay focused and relaxed with these casters, a squeaky, rickety office chair wheel is a telltale sign that they’re cheap and poorly made.
- [AFTER-SALES SERVICE & WARRANTY]: 100% satisfaction guarantee. We will provide 45 days money back guarantee and 12 months Warranty, purchase with worry free! please feel free to contact us if you need any help.
- UNIVERSAL OFFICE CHAIR CASTERS: The office chair casters are made of premium rubber material, the wheels fit 99% of all standard stem 2 inches 5 wheel office chairs. Fit 99% of the standard stem size, It's not applicable with IKEA chairs.
- HEAVY-DUTY CASTER: The heavy-duty design supports up to a capacity of 300 lbs as a set of 5, the support brackets provide long-lasting durability, you will be able to enjoy it for many years.
- SMOOTH & SILENCE: Precision ball bearings in the caster swivel and axel provide smooth, easy rolling. Enjoy smooth rolling with our swivel casters. Don’t have to worry about disturbing your family, colleagues, and others.
- PROTECT YOUR FLOOR: These replacement wheels for office chairs are used to protect hardwood, laminate, tile, slate, and all other hard floors from damage. Note: Not recommended for thick/tall carpets!
- EASY TO INSTALL: Installation step is particularly simple, without using tools, simply pull off old casters from your office chair, then firmly insert the new casters and make sure they are be secured.
- Long-Lasting Durability - Made from industrial-grade steel, precision ball bearings and polyurethane, our chair roller wheels provide you with years of use. It's the only roller chair you'll ever need!
- Your Next Smart Investment - Save your floors from expensive repair fees and chair mats with our office chair caster wheels for carpet. Enjoy gliding across wood, hardwood, tile or carpeted floors all day long.
- Universal Caster Wheels Chair - Designed for use with most office chairs, our computer chair wheels are long-term casters that fit gaming chairs, computer chairs, desk chairs, and office chairs.
- Smooth Rolling Experience - Our office chair wheels for wood floors won't scratch or leave any markings on your flooring. Its top-notch design lets you slide and glide around in total silence!
- Premium Rolling Chair Wheels - Enjoy our set of 5 desk chair casters and never worry about replacing them for years. Get our sturdy and reliable gaming chair carpet wheels by clicking 'Add to Cart' now!
- [Universal & Premium] Designed for universal compatibility - offers a direct replacement solution for almost any rolling chair with standard stem. Made with quality and premium components - heavy-duty powder-coated carbon steel bracket, precision shielded ball bearings, wear resistant polyurethane casters. Please note that our design incorporated universal grip ring stem (7/16" x 7/8" or 11mm x22mm) which unfortunately does NOT fit IKEA chairs.
- [Quiet & Smooth] Designed to every detail, and built with tight tolerances. Aiming to achieve boundary and gap free rolling experience - achieves smooth, quiet, and non-scratch gliding experience on all flooring types without chair mat ever. The 3" elastic polyurethane casters offers a greater surface contact, achieving enhanced comfortless and quietness without any sacrifice in maneuverability and durability. Our caster system supports up to 650 lbs.
- [Everywhere & Whenever] With the added rubbery touch, feel free to rock on any surfaces even during the quietest moment. Eliminates Desk Floor Mat, great for office sharing space, professional gaming environment, or even around your sleeping babies at home office. These rollerblade wheels are great alternatives for office chair wheels replacement parts while upgrading office accessories and home office supplies.
- [Invest & Protect] Extend your daily reach with minimal investment and efforts, protects all that surrounds you, not just the hardwood flooring but also who you care about. Simply revamp that squeaky, noisy poor chair with our system, obtaining total silence cruising around freely.
- [TICONN BRAND QUALITY COMMITMENT] – We stand behind the quality of our products. If for any reason you are not satisfied with your purchase, please contact us. We provide 30-day money back and 12-month warranty. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee for risk-free shopping!
Our Best Choice: hjh OFFICE 3 inch Office Chair Caster Wheels (Set of 5) 7/16 inch Stem Diameter, Casters for Carpet Floors
Product Description
About hjh office
We are Germany’s online market leaders in office chairs. At hjh OFFICE, you will find an extensive range of office chairs, executive chairs, XXL swivel chairs, children’s desk chairs and guest chairs as well as ergonomic desks and computer tables.
Our selection also covers a variety of lounge furniture such as bar stools and lounge chairs. With hundreds of options, you are ensured to find the right product for your taste and budget.
Run smoothly on carpet floors
with hjh office caster wheels
Not being able to move on carpet floors is over! Our caster wheels are perfect for using on different carpet floors.
High-quality special casters for all kind of carpet floor
High-quality twin casters for carpet floors, Heavy Duty Office Chair Caster Wheels Maximum Weight Rating: 100 lbs EACH and 500 lbs as a set of 5
Fits Most Office Chair Models Available – Stem diameter: 7/16″(11mm)
This Premium Casters are made to Protect all kinds of carpet floors
Easy pull and snap installation; Made in Germany
Floors
Hard Floors
Hard Floors
Hard Floors
Hard Floors
Carpet Floors
Package Dimensions
6.9 x 5.4 x 2.3 inches
7.5 x 6.7 x 2 inches
6.7 x 4.2 x 1.9 inches
9.5 x 4.9 x 2.6 inches
9 x 6.7 x 2 inches
Item weight
1.1 pounds
1.5 pounds
12.8 ounces
2.12 pounds
1.2 pounds
Wheel diameter
2 9/16″ (65mm)
2 61/64″ (75mm)
1 31/32″ (50mm)
1 31/32″ (50mm)
2 61/64″ (75mm)
✅ Heavy Duty Office Chair Caster Wheels Maximum Weight Rating: 100 lbs EACH and 500 lbs as a set of 5
✅ Fits Most Office Chair Models Available – Stem diameter: 7/16″(11mm)
✅ Polyurethane surface coating; Minimizes friction and abrasion
✅ Easy pull and snap installation; Made in Germany