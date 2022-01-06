Top 10 Best off grid solar kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Our products and solutions is a trusted, simple, and hassle-free bending moveable photo voltaic panel ,With up to 23% high effectiveness monocrystalline photo voltaic cell,you will get higher electric power effectiveness and It performs greater than likewise rated polycrystalline solar panels at low-light situations. It makes it possible for you to take pleasure in your outdoor adventures absorbing photo voltaic electricity though climbing,tenting,RVs, trailers, boats, sheds, and cabins

Unmatched Significant-effectiveness

Designed with superior laminated technological know-how and the extensive-long lasting ETFE substance will allow prolonged outside use the panels can previous for a long time.Options the best-performance Monocrystalline photo voltaic cell,5% increased than typical monocrystalline.

Resilient AND Adaptable

IP65 rated junction box gives complete protection against environmental particles and small tension drinking water jets.greatly appropriate with most of transportable ability station on the market place.

Straightforward Installation

Pre-drilled holes on the panel let for quickly mounting and hanging.Conveniently to installed with most photo voltaic turbines or lithium electrical power stations. Strategy for camping, RV, overlanding and other out of doors things to do.

Technical specs:

Dimensions: 42 x 11 x .1 inch

Photo voltaic Mobile:Monocrystalline

Cell Effectiveness: ≥23.5%

Optimum Electrical power(Pmax): 200W

Utmost Electrical power Voltage(Vmp): 18V

Maximum Energy Present(Imp): 8A

Open Circuit Voltage(Voc): 24.3V

Shorter Circuit Present(Isc): 11A

Greatest Program Voltage(Vmax): 1000V DC

Working Temperature: (- 10℃－+65℃)

Module temperature: 25℃

Fat: 16 lbs

Offer Incorporate :

4 piece adaptable photo voltaic panel

1 piece 12V/24V 40A controller

1set cable with battery clips

1established cable with solar connector

1pair 2 in 1 PV adapter

4 carabiners

