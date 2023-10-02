Top 10 Best oakley backpack kitchen sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Outfitted with serious hardware and several separate storage areas, the Kitchen Sink Backpack is a complete package with heavy-duty appeal. Specialized pockets inside and out organize items including shoes and most 17″ laptops, while abrasion-resistant fabric keeps them protected. A padded back and adjustable mesh-lined shoulder straps keep you comfortable and cool when hauling over long distances, and a removable wrist strap offers an additional carrying option. Equipped with a hard media-player compartment and reinforced clip and zip closures, this rugged backpack blends toughness, style and diverse function ideal for everything from day trips to extended excursions.

Approx. capacity: 34 L

Exterior Dimensions: 20” H x 14” W x 8” D

420 denier nylon fabric exterior

300 denier nylon fabric accent panels

200 denier polyester fabric lining

