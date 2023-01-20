Top 10 Best nu line air conditioner drain line build up remover Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

NL1 – 8 Fluid Oz. Bottle (237 mL)

Assists Avoid Clogs and H2o Leaks in A/C Drain Traces

Helps to Eliminate Build-Up in Drain Traces

Biodegradable & Non-Corrosive

8 Fluid Oz. Bottle Treats up to a 4 Ton Unit

Nu-Line presents cleaning motion for soil and establish up and h2o deposits in air conditioner and refrigeration drain strains , pans and condensate pumps. Also for ice machines , consuming fountains and tender drink machine drain pans and lines. Exact Proven System…Brand name New Packaging!

Instructions for Use:

Shut of air conditioner , Pour 8 fluid oz. into drain pan , drain line or condensate pump. Restart procedure soon after 20 minutes. Repeat this course of action each and every 90 days. ** Note: Entirely clogged drain strains will have to be cleared prior to use. **

Replaces / Supersedes:

NuLine , Nu Line , Nu-Line , NL2 , NL-2 , AC Line WACL32 , 021449976909 and Similar Drain Line Products.

Product Weight‏:‎8 Ounces

Product product number‏:‎NL1-2PK

Date To start with Available‏:‎February 27, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎NuLine

ASIN‏:‎B06XBZRLRC

Place of Origin‏:‎USA

Replaces / Supersedes: NuLine Rectorseal NL1 NL-1 AC Line WACL8 WACL-8 332792 021449976855 RPS SCLWACL8 721404888888 97685 CHM0775 CHM-0775 CHM00775 and Very similar Drain Line Items