Top 10 Best non toxic carpet cleaner Reviews

[ad_1] Earth Decision 3-in-1 Carpet Cleaner Focus is a innovative concentrated carpet cleaner specifically formulated to be 3 items in 1: Traffic Lane Prespray, Spot Cleaner and Extraction Cleaner. No will need for different presprays or location cleaners. Identified for Safer Chemistry by the U. S. EPA Design for the Ecosystem.

Product Dimensions‏:‎12 x 12 x 12 inches 34.4 Kilos

Merchandise design number‏:‎BND02186

Date 1st Available‏:‎August 2, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎OdoBan

ASIN‏:‎B07VXZ17WJ

Place of Origin‏:‎USA

Prespray, spot cleaner and extraction cleaner all in one

Patented detergent-no cost technologies

For carpet and upholstery

Identified for safer chemistry by the U. S. EPA Layout for the Environment

1 gallon of concentrate can make up to 64 gallons of cleaning alternative