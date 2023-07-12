Top 10 Best nocry safety glasses Reviews

Top 10 Best nocry safety glasses in 2023 Comparison Table
- BISON LIFE Everyday Safety Glasses, Clear Lens Clear Temple, Pack of 12 pairs.
- BUILT FOR COMFORT & SAFETY: Incredibly light, all-around ballistic impact protection with a snug, comfortable, and secure fit that helps minimize slippage. Easily wear for long durations of time to protect eyes against flying debris and airborne contaminants, wet or dry. Deep, universal-fit temples provides full brow and side protection equal to that of eye wear with large side shields.
- ANTI-SCRATCH: Full coverage and Scratch Resistant coating for the best protection for your eyes and for the maintenance of the glasses. Built for all around visibility and a high level of direct and peripheral eye protection from flying particles or debris. Exceeds ANSI Z87.1 standards.
- Anti-Fog Wide-Vision Lab Safety Goggle,Eye Protection for Classroom Lab, Home, and Workplace Safety
- Safety Goggle Chemical Splash and Impact Resistant Goggle Clear Anti-Fog/Anti-Scratch Coating Protective Eyewear
- Polycarbonate lens: clear lens, good visual effect, splash-proof, effective UV blocking
- Soft edge design: the frame is made of lightweight PVC, soft and bendable, comfortable to wear, no pressure feeling
- Adjustable head belt: The elastic band design to facilitate the fastening of the head circumference. It has wide space and it's suitable for various head circumferences.
- Lightweight, frameless design
- Wrap-around coverage for superior protection
- Scratch resistant polycarbonate lens provides 99% UVA/B/C protection
- Meets standard ANSI Z87.1 and CAN/CSA Z94.3-07 safety specifications
- STRONG, DURABLE DESIGN. Thanks to the tough, polycarbonate wraparound construction, these hard-wearing safety glasses provide superior eye protection from both direct and peripheral threats.
- LIGHT, COMFORTABLE AND ADJUSTABLE. These protective glasses have extendable arms and an adjustable soft nose pad so you always get the perfect fit. They're also armed with non-slip rubber grips so your protective eyewear stays on.
- VANGUARD PLUS COATING. Compared to most anti fog safety glasses, the premium coating on our eye protection glasses is 5x more fog resistant and 2x more scratch resistant. No fog, no scratch, and zero optical distortion.
- COMPLETE UV380 PROTECTION. The clear lenses block 90-100% of harmful UV radiation. They make great lab glasses, shooting glasses, and work glasses. They’re great for construction, dental work, cycling, racketball, woodworking and more.
- BUILT TO LAST. Your safety glasses for women and men come with a limited lifetime warranty. If there’s an issue, we’ll replace them or refund you because we stand behind the high quality of every product and we’ve got your back, no matter what.
- EYE PROTECTION FOR WORKING PROFESSIONALS. Get ready for the ultimate dual protection. Protect your eyes from droplets, dust and flying particles. Keep your prescription glasses safe from scratches. How is this possible? These “over the glasses” safety glasses fit most standard frames — up to 5.6in wide, 1.3in high on the sides and 1.7in high at the center — protecting both.
- STRONG, DURABLE WRAPAROUND DESIGN. The polycarbonate wraparound lenses protect you from the front and the sides. Here’s the best part: the lenses have a clear UV 400nm scratch resistant coating. This means they block out 90-100% of harmful UV radiation without causing any optical distortion. They’re durable too: ANSI Z87.1 and CSA Z94.3 safety certified, OSHA approved. ( Z87+ embossed on the frame).
- COMFORTABLE AND DESIGNED FOR YOU. Wearing a pair of safety glasses that fit over your eyeglasses can be a hassle. That’s why we added soft tips that eliminate pressure behind your ears and adjustable, extendable arms that help you get the fit just right. These thoughtful touches make this protective eyewear perfect for men, women, youth and anyone who wants to put the safety of their eyes and prescription glasses first.
- VERSATILE WORK AND PLAY PROTECTION. Confidently wear these eye protection glasses at the shooting range (after double-checking the local safety requirements of course). Or put them on for woodworking, construction, chemistry or science lab work, doing yard work, using power tools, and doing dental work. In short, wear them anywhere you’d like to use PPE glasses. You can even wear them for extra eye protection during travel.
- DON’T FORGET TO PROTECT YOUR PRESCRIPTION GLASSES. To avoid scratches, make sure that no part of your own prescription lenses are in direct contact with the protective lenses of the OTG safety glasses. (You can also wear these safety glasses on their own as oversized eye protection.) And —if you have any problems— get in touch. We offer hassle-free support and replacements.
- Classic Design that Performs: These black-frame safety glasses have a classic style that will encourage wear, promoting compliance and safety.
- Side Shields: Clear side shields provide preserve peripheral vision while adding a layer of protection against splashes and debris; Side shields are permanent.
- Wiper Case Included: Glasses are sold with a wiper case to make it easy to keep the glasses clean and smudge-free; Glasses are packed one pair per wiper case.
- Scratch-Resistant Polycarbonate Lenses: Clear, polycarbonate lenses meet ANSI Z87.1 2015 high impact standard and are scratch-resistant. Clear lenses won't distort colors or impair vision.
- Lightweight Nylon Frame: Lightweight frame is comfortable to wear, promoting worker compliance; The frames come with soft grey temple pads installed for comfort.
- WRAP-AROUND ANTI FOG SAFETY GOGGLES. On top of a premium UDC anti-fog and anti-scratch coating, these clear lenses also come with complete UV protection. The wide-angle lenses are impact resistant at up to 260 mph, offering serious eye protection.
- SO COMFORTABLE YOU CAN WEAR THEM ALL DAY. The frame molds to your face and the soft TPR seal keeps dust and debris out. These goggles are great for nurses, chemistry lab, medical, healthcare, dental or construction workers and science students
- UNIQUE INDIRECT VENTED DESIGN. The angled vents promote airflow, reduce fogging, and seal the inside of the goggles from splashes. If your goggles do mist up, readjust them slightly to let some air flow through. Store them in a protective NoCry case.
- EASILY FIT OVER YOUR PRESCRIPTION EYEGLASSES. Want to wear your safety goggles over glasses? This piece of protective eyewear looks great on men and women and easily fits over most regular eyewear. It's a great PPE gear for work, school or DIY.
- CONNECTS WITH THE 6X3F FACE SHIELD. These over the glasses safety goggles are ANSI Z87.1 certified and OSHA compliant. When combined with the NoCry 6X3F face shield, you get full face, dust proof protection for mowing, sanding, cutting grass and more.
- Safety Goggles Designed To Fit: The soft rubber sealing molds perfectly to the shape of any face, eye protection from all sides. Smartly aligned ventilation slots, which are covered by the lens, ensure good airflow and prevent flying particles from entering the inside of the goggles. An adjustable headband provides individual and firm fit.
- Retina Edge Coated Lenses: Due to the special coating, our protective eyewear is highly scratch resistant, will not fog up and protects against harmful UV rays. Our Safety Goggles are certified according to US ANSI Z87+ and German DIN EN 166 & EN 170.
- Most Comfortable: Ultimate wearing comfort is created by a soft rubber sealing, so say goodbye to painful pressure points. Safety goggles over glasses that combine complete protection with a panoramic view - protection from all sides without limitations!
- Best Materials Smart Choice: Say goodbye to chemical odors and skin irritations! We only use skin-pleasing, skin-neutral substances. Meaning, the anti fog, anti scratch lens give perfect protection and next-to-skin comfort.
- LIGHTWEIGHT: Unisex protective eyewear combines versatility and value with a comfortable, contoured fit.
- WRAP AROUND DESIGN provides extended eye protection and unobstructed viewing.
- ANTI-FOG LENS COATING makes this protective eyewear ideal for humid environments.
- ANSI Z87: Meets the High Impact Requirements of CSA Z94.3-2007 and the High Impact Requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2020.
- POLYCARBONATE LENSES absorb 99.9% UV rays.
- 3M Scotchgard Anti-Fog Coating lasts longer than traditional anti-fog coatings, helping to increase eyewear performance in wet and steamy environments
- Workers may enjoy reliable, clearer sight longer, because the coating with its active ingredient is bonded to the lens. The coating retains its effectiveness for at least 25 washings with water, allowing workers to wear their eyewear longer
- The coating withstands disinfection with diluted bleach soaking or alcohol wipes without losing its anti-fog performance
- 3M ScotchgardAnti-Fog Coated Eyewear meets the requirements of ANSI Z87.1-2015 and CSA Z94.3
- Based on 3M internal testing per EN168 test method when compared to traditional anti-fog coatings
Our Best Choice: NoCry Work and Sports Safety Sunglasses with Green Tinted Scratch Resistant Wrap-Around Lenses and No-Slip Grips, UV 400 Protection. Adjustable, Black & Green Frames
From the model
No restrictions. No settling. NoCry.
Our story
How we obtained our start off?
Two people today. A single small home in Estonia. And one powerful obsession: to create the most effective function and protection gear. That is how NoCry started off back in 2014. These days, we’re 15 full-timers and various contractors, functioning from 8+ distinct nations around the world.
What can make our product or service special?
We believe that each individual man or woman requirements large high-quality, very affordable perform and protection equipment. One thing they can believe in. Which is fantastic to use and will work every time. That is why we commence with the best equipment on the sector and then make it even improved.
Why we really like what we do?
We’re here to adjust peoples lives, we choose delight in our products and solutions and are devoted to producing, testing and enhancing our items. We intention to present our consumers the ultimate 5-stars expertise in each and every touchpoint with us.
Polycarbonate
The NoCry Protection Sun shades retain your eyes risk-free from immediate and peripheral threats, many thanks to the powerful and tough polycarbonate wraparound construction. Reward: they also shield your eyes from 90-100% of dangerous UV radiation.
The curved 5in temple arms can be prolonged and angled, although the non-slip suggestions and tender rubber nose piece allow for for tailor made suit and convenience. The 6in body width will match any encounter sort or head measurement – gentlemen, girls and youth.
The inexperienced tinted lenses provide you total glare security for clear visibility, no optical distortion or light-weight blindness both of those outdoor and indoors. Make sure to clean up and shop your eyeglasses appropriately to protect their scratch resistant capabilities – we have sneaked some guidelines in the package.
Created for participating in out of doors sporting activities, cycling, functioning, driving, fishing and looking, steel and construction do the job, perform underneath brilliant lights indoors or at a taking pictures vary (constantly double-check out the basic safety prerequisites of your neighborhood taking pictures range) – just about anything you would need PPE eyewear for.
If your security sunglasses really don’t conduct as they ought to or only aren’t for you, let us know, and we will deliver you a no cost replacement or problem a brief refund.