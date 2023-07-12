Top 10 Best nocry safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

From the model

No restrictions. No settling. NoCry.

Our story



How we obtained our start off?

Two people today. A single small home in Estonia. And one powerful obsession: to create the most effective function and protection gear. That is how NoCry started off back in 2014. These days, we’re 15 full-timers and various contractors, functioning from 8+ distinct nations around the world.

What can make our product or service special?

We believe that each individual man or woman requirements large high-quality, very affordable perform and protection equipment. One thing they can believe in. Which is fantastic to use and will work every time. That is why we commence with the best equipment on the sector and then make it even improved.

Why we really like what we do?

We’re here to adjust peoples lives, we choose delight in our products and solutions and are devoted to producing, testing and enhancing our items. We intention to present our consumers the ultimate 5-stars expertise in each and every touchpoint with us.

Polycarbonate

The NoCry Protection Sun shades retain your eyes risk-free from immediate and peripheral threats, many thanks to the powerful and tough polycarbonate wraparound construction. Reward: they also shield your eyes from 90-100% of dangerous UV radiation.

The curved 5in temple arms can be prolonged and angled, although the non-slip suggestions and tender rubber nose piece allow for for tailor made suit and convenience. The 6in body width will match any encounter sort or head measurement – gentlemen, girls and youth.

The inexperienced tinted lenses provide you total glare security for clear visibility, no optical distortion or light-weight blindness both of those outdoor and indoors. Make sure to clean up and shop your eyeglasses appropriately to protect their scratch resistant capabilities – we have sneaked some guidelines in the package.

Created for participating in out of doors sporting activities, cycling, functioning, driving, fishing and looking, steel and construction do the job, perform underneath brilliant lights indoors or at a taking pictures vary (constantly double-check out the basic safety prerequisites of your neighborhood taking pictures range) – just about anything you would need PPE eyewear for.

If your security sunglasses really don’t conduct as they ought to or only aren’t for you, let us know, and we will deliver you a no cost replacement or problem a brief refund.