Top 10 Best noaa radio hand crank solar Reviews

- Public-alert certified monitor receives 7 NOAA channels with flood, tornado, thunderstorm, and other warnings
- SAME alert programming sounds an alert only when specific counties are threatened
- 25-county memory system; 90 dB siren, voice alert, and flashing LED warning systems
- Uses three AA alkaline batteries for emergency power back-up in the event of power outage
- Built-in clock with alarm and snooze; measures 6.0 x 1.5 x 5.0 inches (W x H x D); 1-year warranty
- [2000MAH POWER BANK WILL KEEP DEVICES POWERED] FosPower's emergency radio incorporates a 2000mAh power bank capable of providing emergency power to any small tablet or phone.
- [3 POWER SOURCES POWER WHEN YOU NEED IT] Use the emergency weather radio's 3 power sources when you need a boost of power or need to recharge the radio. The radio's crank lever and solar panel are both capable of regenerating enough power to keep the radio, lights, and SOS alarm ready to go when you need it most. AAA Batteries ensure you have power when not able to regenerate power.
- [2 LIGHT SOURCES ALWAYS POWERED] The emergency crank radio can also provide light. The 4 LED reading light and 1W flashlight provides enough output to keep you and your loved ones out of the dark in an emergency situation.
- [NOAA EMERGENCY WEATHER BROADCAST ACCESS] The radio will dependably receive up to the second emergency weather forecasts and emergency news broadcasts from NOAA and AM/FM stations.
- [LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY] Includes a Limited Lifetime Warranty. Please visit FosPower's website for more information.
- Small, compact and easy to use design: Powerbear’s handheld radio was designed to be an on the go-the-radio that is small enough to be with you all the time. Its dimensions are 4.6 x 2.7 x 1.1 inches and it weighs 3.7 oz
- Portable FM/AM Radio stations on the go: looking to stay up to date with the ball game or looking to get the latest news? Rest assured, the Powerbear radio will be with you wherever you go, so you can tune into you favorite radio station any time
- Perfect for camping, severe weather (hurricane) or power outages: When off the grid, it can be a stressful time when you’re not in the loop of your local radio stations giving the latest update on the weather. With Powerbear, you can get all your local radio stations right from the palm of your hand.
- Lasts over 800 hours on one set of batteries. Unplug from the world around you and know that Powerbear radio will still work. This battery powered radio uses 2AA batteries (not included) to be reliable and durable. Pack it and know it will be there and last as long as you need.
- Earphone/headphone compatible: Looking for discreet listening? Powerbear radio allows you to get all your FM/AM stations with the convenience of your headphones. Simply, plug in any headphones with a 3.5 millimeter jack for privacy as you listen on the go
- 【HOME & OUTDOOR NECESSARY】As reported, we used to experience several times natural disasters per year like hurricanes"Harvey", Wildfire, and so on. The emergency weather Radio will keep your family safe through it all. This Weather Radio can timely report emergency weather alerts in your areas to be well prepared; A 2000mAh Built-in Li-ion battery to charge most of the device until power back; A LED flashlight with rugged cover design could light up your darkness.
- 【2000mAh PHONE CHARGER】When we are trapped in an emergency，This emergency radio with a 2000mAh emergency power bank may be our life-saving tool. The emergency portable radio works with most USB powered devices, which could provide enough emergency power for important calls to your family, the emergency services, or for contacting assistance in emergency situations.
- 【3-WAY POWER SOURCES】The solar crank radios with multiple power backup options are the best choice in the emergency package. 3 Power Source including Hand Crank, Solar Panel, Built-in Li-ion Rechargeable Battery, to make it easier to keep the emergency radio running during a prolonged situation where power is off and batteries have been used up. Never Power outage!
- 【PORTABLE RADIO WITH FLASHLIGHT】This pocket-sized portable emergency radio's dimension is 5*1.8*2.4inch and weight 0.5 LB, which is surprisingly small and light. Also, it comes with 1W LED Flashlight, which will cut through the blackness and maximize visibility. Carrying around a large unit is quite difficult when you have to move around during emergencies, this emergency radio is a smart choice.
- 【CUSTOMER TECHNICAL SUPPORT】Your voice drives us to be the best. We back our emergency weather radio with an 18-months Warranty! If you are not satisfied with this NOAA weather radio, we will provide the solution for you immediately as you contact us. And our customer service is here for you 24/7 for anything you need! NO RISK FOR YOUR PURCHASE！
- ★【 Newest Design MD-090P】Based on MD-090 emergency flashlight radio and customer's feedback, we've optimized and upgraded a lot of features. A biggest 4000mAh rechargeable battery can charge more than one smartphone, the most powerful lighting functions include super-bright 3 mode flashlight and motion sensor reading lamp. Also, external antenna, electricity label, comfortable hand crank, tap switch fit all your needs. The MD-090P is the best value for emergency radio in this market.
- ★【The Most Powerful Life Saver Radio】Nature is unpredictable, but you can be prepared and ready in the face of her fury. The emergency crank radio with weather band and phone charge professionally get weather broadcasts the latest weather and all hazard information for your areas like hurricanes, tornadoes and so on from 7 NOAA stations at a crystal-clear sound. Earns a critical time for you to get full preparation advance, keeping you and your family safe with this emergency weather radio.
- ★【4 CHARGING MODES】Compared with 2000mah or 1000mah emergency radio on the market, the solar radio has upgraded to 4000mAh rechargeable battery, found in every household and easy to buy in the local market or amazon store. Also, Micro USB charge, Solar charge, Hand-crank could also supply the flashlight radio last for days after the storm had passed until the power back on. No matter what emergency situation you find yourself in, this hand crank light never run out of electricity!
- ★【Super-Bright 3 Mode Flashlight And Motion Sensor Reading Lamp】 If you are an outdoor enthusiast or need to walk in places without lights, the flashlight radio with 3 modes flashlight is a great alternative, which farthest lighting range exceeds10m, farther than the most other solar emergency radio. Also, a reading lamp with a Motion sensor will greatly help you get up in the mid-night to avoid waking your family. Add to cart, you will never regret that you purchase this crank flashlight radio!
- ★【We Care About You and The ones Your loved】 In the past years, Our emergency radio has helped more than 10,000,000 USA Civilians to live through the hurricane, tornadoes and snowstorm season, like "Dorian", "Harvey, "Irma", etc. Your voice drives us to be the best. We back our emergency weather radio with 18-months Warranty! If you are not satisfied with this NOAA weather radio, we can refund you immediately as you contact us. And our customer service is here for you 24/7 for anything you need!
- NOAA WEATHER SCAN + ALERT - NOAA Weather Scan will automatically scan through 7 available weather (WX) band channels with flood, tornado, thunderstorm, civil danger warnings, and more. It also locks onto the strongest weather channel to alert you of severe weather updates. NOAA Weather Alert will sound an alarm indicating that there is a risk of severe weather hazards and emergencies in your area.
- PROGRAMMING - S.A.M.E. - The Specific Area Message Encoding automatically locks on to your county’s NOAA weather radio signal requiring minimal programming from the user. CUSTOM - Program your radio to receive weather alerts/warnings from up to 25 different counties and be alerted only when those specific counties are threatened.
- WARNING SYSTEM OPTIONS - Customize the way that you would like to be alerted: 85 dB siren alarm, voice alert, or visual LED flasher.
- EMERGENCY POWER BACK UP - The 4 “AA” Alkaline batteries (Not Included) keeps your radio operating during power outages or outside use.
- ALARM CLOCK - The built-in clock features an alarm with a snooze button and a AM/FM Radio. Wake up to local weather, AM/FM, or buzz. It automatically switches from AM/FM to pertinent all-hazard alerts..
- 【NOAA Weather Alert Radio Keeps You Prepared Ahead】Our NOAA Weather Radio is certified by National Weather Service. Choose WB band and one of the 7 preset weather band to tune into your local weather station. When the National Weather Service issues a severe weather alert, the radio will auto make a loud SOS alarm that lasts for 9 secs, meanwhile, the red light flashes.You will never miss it even at sleep. Great 𝗲𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗸𝗶𝘁 for tornadoes, tsunamis, Wildfire, hurricane & snowstorm.
- 【AM FM Shortwave Radio with Earphone Jack-Best Listening Experience】Easy to tune into your favorite broadcast, AM Radio(520-1710 Khz); FM Band(88-108MHz); SW Radio(7-19.00 MHZ). The crank radio has a comprehensive coverage of entertainment, sports, news or overseas broadcast like The BBC/Moscow/Beijing. The telescopic antenna makes it a portable radio with best reception. Big volume knob is designed for easy volume adjustment and the 3.5mm headphone jack for your enjoying radio shows privately.
- 【5 Power Sources-Long Runtime】This 𝘀𝗼𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 is ready and save your life in emergency. Built-in 5000 rechargeable battery, the 𝗘𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗰𝘆 𝗥𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 is easily recharged by solar/hand crank/power plug( 5V/2A, not included)and USB cord(included). Besides, it is also equipped with backup battery compartment(3pcs*AAA batteries, not included). No more power failure concerns in any situation. The full charged solar radio will last up to 13 hours only playing FM radio.
- 【All-in-One Portable Radio with LED Flashlight/Reading Lamp】Our 𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗰𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 is also designed for outdoor survival- provides 2 light sources.The side 3W LED flashlight provides strong and straight light to light up 80 meters away. A very vital survival gear and equipment if you are lost at night. 2.5W Reading Lamp with 2 adjustable brightness- Flipping up the solar panel makes the emergency crank radio a reading lamp with 6 built-in LED bulbs to illuminate 20㎡ room or campsite.
- 【Versatile for Emergency】Built in USB output port, this 𝗯𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘆 𝗼𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝗼 can charge more than one cellphone for important calls or texts. The side SOS button can make loud Alarm(116dB) with red light to look for help. Besides, the compact light weight noaa emergency weather radio comes with a compass, hand strap, perfect for outdoor camping, field survival, hiking, trekking and night biking. We care you and provide one-year warranty, just email us with any question.
- MULTIPLE POWER SOURCES - The ER310 features 3 sustainable power sources to recharge your radio: Solar Panel, Hand Crank, & Rechargeable 2600 mAh Battery. SOLAR PANEL - Simply recharge the internal lithium ion battery with direct sunlight. HAND CRANK - Recharge the radio during a power outage or anytime away from a power source. RECHARGEABLE 2600 mAh BATTERY - The rechargeable & replaceable long life battery provides up to 32 hours of radio operation. The ER310 can also be powered by 6 “AA” Batteries (Not Included) as a backup power solution.
- EMERGENCY FLASHLIGHT - The SOS FLASHLIGHT BEACON flashes Morse code in an emergency scenario and the Bright CREE LED (130 Lumens) can be used to signal for help. Select the Low brightness setting to conserve battery life or the High brightness setting for maximum illumination.
- NOAA WEATHER SCAN + ALERT - NOAA Weather Scan will automatically scan through 7 available weather (WX) band channels and locks onto the strongest weather channel to alert you of severe weather updates. NOAA Weather Alert will sound an alarm indicating that there is a risk of severe weather in your area. AM/FM radio is also available.
- CHARGE EXTERNAL DEVICES - Quickly charge your portable devices (cell phones, tablets, etc.) using the USB charging cable (included).
- ULTRASONIC DOG WHISTLE - Use the dog whistle to assist search and rescue teams in locating individuals during an emergency situation.
- ▶【3 Charging Mode】No electricity? No worries. Thanks to its 3 charging methods, the Rechargeable Radio is always ready to go! The powerful 2000mAh battery can be charged via a USB cable, the solar panel, or the hand crank
- ▶【2000mah Power Bank】A dead phone can be life threatening. Don’t let your phone die when you need it most! Simply plug your phone or other small electronics into the USB port of this emergency kit for some extra juice
- ▶【A Survival Tool】Hurricanes, tornadoes, rainstorms, fires, and more— the Esky Weather Radio will keep your family safe through it all. The rugged design is both durable and water-resistant, and can withstand even the harshest of conditions
- ▶【Ultra Bright Light】Don’t let the dark get you down. The 140 lumen built-in 3 LED flashlight will cut through the blackness and maximize visibility
- ▶【Portable & Lightweight】This lightweight AM/FM/NOAA radio is a hassle-free way to listen to important weather or news updates. Keep it in your trunk, your suitcase, or carry it by hand with the attached lanyard. It’s even small enough to fit in your pocket
- 【Strong AM/FM Radio Reception 】Equipped with a powerful DSP chip and a retractable antenna, radios portable AM FM has the excellent and stable signal quality to receive your favorite channel, like WWRC, talk shows, sports games, other local radio, etc. Frequency range:FM 87.5-108MHz , AM 520-1710kHz
- 【Enjoy Your Favorite Music】This small portable radio has a Bluetooth speaker function that hooks up to your phone in less than one second. You will easily play your favorite classic, country, and rock music by Bluetooth. Just enjoy a relaxed time with this Bluetooth speaker radio
- 【Clarity and Breathtaking Sound】With built in precision large speaker, You can even easy to the hear the clear sounds without any distortion in another room. This handheld outdoor am/fm radio with best reception is a good choice perfect for rest, family, outdoor walks in the park
- 【Two Types of Power Source】You’ll need AC 120V power for you to plug the charging cable(include) in the wall to enjoy the radio the whole day when in the bedroom, kitchen, or office. When you are outdoor, inserts 4 AA Cell batteries(not included) in the battery operated radio so that you can connect and get broadcast news or music in real-time
- 【A perfect gift for your loved ones】Simple and elegant function design， large dial tune knob easy to use, good hand feeling handle easy to carry, very friendly for elder people. This am fm shortwave radio case is made in the premium ABS materials, good solid build is sturdy and durable. It is the best choice to get a small portable AM FM radio for your parents or grandparents in your family
Our Best Choice for noaa radio hand crank solar
【Upgraded 2000mAh】 iRonsnow Solar Emergency NOAA Weather Radio Dynamo Hand Crank Self Powered AM FM WB Radios 3 LED Flashlight 2000mAh with Charging Indicator Smart Phone Charger Power Bank (Red)
High frequency Q&A:
1. Does iRonsnow IS-088 help AAA battery?
A: It doesn’t help. iRonsnow IS-090 supports.
2. Can iRonsnow IS-088 charge Iphone/iPad/Kindle/Gopro/Blackberry?
A: It can demand Apple iphone 5/6/7 Furthermore and iPad Air. Can charge Kindle/Gopro/Blackberry/Android cellphone which support USB demand.
3:Does iRonsnow IS-088 help headphone jack?
A: It doesn’t assist. iRonsnow IS-092 supports.
4.How does the weather radio function?
A: Only when you flip on the NOAA channel, it will difficulty the inform.
5.How vivid is the gentle on a scale of 1-10? 1 a dim candle and 10 a superbright LED.
A: It truly is about a 9. (answered by consumer Tigdi). Vendor reply: 5000lux @120mm, .25W/7 Lumen.
6. How is the range on the am/fm?
A: Commonly, 60KM (38 Miles) for FM, 100KM (62 Miles) for AM. Count the space, some client respond to: I live in the incredibly rural central Arizona outback, and I pick up my favourite Phoenix AM station, some 120 miles away, greater than my normal radio
7. what is the influence of the solar panel?
A: It rely the climate. Truly it is a SURVIVAL Emergency radio, can not perform as a qualified solar ability lender.
iRonsnow IS-088 Dynamo Crisis Photo voltaic Hand Crank Self Run AM/FM NOAA Weather Radio, LED Flashlight, Clever Mobile phone Charger Electric power Bank with Cables
iRonsnow is a registered brand on USPTO. Only iRonsnow Formal is licensed Seller.
Packages:
-iRonsnow IS-088 Radio
-USB Charging Cable
-Wrist lanyard
-USB Converter
-DC Cable
-User Guide
Warranty:
-30-Working day Money Again Assurance
-12 Month Substitute Warranty
-Life time Help Assure
【Classic Creator】 iRonsnow established this vintage unexpected emergency radio and upgraded to 2000mAh electricity financial institution, For charging Iphone / smartphone by using Micro-USB cable straight when you have to have.
【Charging Indicator】Add Charging indicator to know charging level whenever, 4 lights suggest 25% 50% 75% 100% of electricity. A need to for crisis, Take this AM/FM/NOAAportable unexpected emergency temperature radio with you anytime. A particular system made to acquire crisis warnings for several temperature occasions as thunderstorm, flood, snowstorm, hurricanes, tsunamis.
【Two Led Mode】1W Super-Vibrant flashlight is produced by LED & Very long Press Flashing Method. Right after upgraded, effectively extends the use time.
【3 Rechargeable Ways】USB speedy charging is the principal power way in everyday use, hand crank and solar energy these two power sources are able of regenerating ability to continue to keep the radio when you need in emergency. Ability up anytime and anywhere. Keep your phone&equipment on-line all the time.
【You get Compact Survival Radio】Size: 5 x 1.8 x 2.4 inches, iRonsnow crisis radio, Micro USB cable, User manual, and Just one yr exchange warranty.
