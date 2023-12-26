Top 10 Best no swimming sign for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Made in the USA

Products at SmartSign are completely made in the USA. Our South Dakota factory has been proudly making signs for over 100 years. Our customer base includes municipalities, government agencies, and private property owners, who place their trust in us because our products have positively impacted their way of life and work.

3M Authorized Sign Components

We are a Certified 3M Sign Fabricator – a tag only a few USA manufactures have earned. We don’t just use 3M films but use the entire audited 3M Matched Component System, which includes inks, films, and laminates. With so many low-cost digitally printed products, it is easy to get overwhelmed with too many choices. For the best warranties and the most durable signs, choose 3M.

**Certified by 3M, Certification Number: 16127689. Issued on September 17, 2018, Effective from August 23, 2018.

Signs Save You from Liability!

Pools are a great source of recreation but also accompanied by safety hazards. No Lifeguard on Duty Signs inform pool users that simply entering the pool without any training or supervision can be dangerous. If a lifeguard’s negligence causes injury to a pool user, the lifeguard’s employer would have to pay for damages.

Posting a warning sign is a great tool from saving pool owners from any kind of liability, compensations and unwanted lawsuits in case of drowning accidents or injuries.

No Lifeguard Sign is Required by Law

Some states do not require all public-use pools to always have lifeguards on duty. If no lifeguard is on duty or no lifeguard service is provided, states like Arkansas, Delaware, Connecticut, Kansas, New Hampshire, Tennessee, Wyoming, and so many more require warning signs and other safety devices. This warning should be posted in a way so that it is visible from all pool area entrances for pools without a lifeguard.

Best ingredients for durability: Bend-proof metal, digital printing, pre-drilled holes!

Installation is a Breeze

Customers prefer our signs and labels not just because of their print and durability, but also because they can be installed in a hassle-free manner. Our aluminum signs come with pre-drilled and pre-cleared mounting holes for quick installation. Corners are made rounded for injury-free handling.

Ideal for Outdoor Application

Durability of our signs is unmatched. Heavy-duty, 80 mil thick aluminum signs come with a 10-year outdoor life, but most signs end up lasting much longer. Signs look the same in extreme heat, moisture, or wind. The tough aluminum metal resists chemicals, rust, wear, and tear.

Warning Header Can’t Be Missed

No Lifeguard on Duty Signs come with a “Warning” header that grabs attention even from a distance. Even on crowded pool decks or high-traffic pools, our warning signs will stand out. However, pool owners must install these signs conspicuously for everybody to see and abide by the warning.

Digital Printing Doesn’t Fade

Our signs are digitally printed which means they won’t fade and look brand new even after years of use. Digitally printed text and symbols in full color look very clean, detailed, precise, and professional. The colors appear perfectly on the sign and there are no issues with harsh lines.

DURABLE ALUMINUM: ‘Watch Your Children’ signs are made from heavy-duty 40 mil thick aluminum. Unlike steel signs, our aluminum signs do not rust. Signs easily last up to 7 years outside.

EASY INSTALLATION: Signs have four 3/16 inch corner holes. Mount with screws, nails, tie-wraps or wires. Signs can also be attached with foam or double-sided velcro tape. Sign attachment accessories are not included.

LAMINATED PROTECTION: With lamination, graphics are protected from weather and abuse to preserve a fresh look. Graffiti can be cleaned off too. Clear UV laminate resists chemicals, UV rays, water, and abrasion.

MADE IN USA: All components are made in the USA and offer superior quality.

PACK CONTENTS: One 14 x 10 inch red, blue and white aluminum sign.