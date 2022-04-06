Top 10 Best no drill air conditioner support bracket Reviews

Top 10 Best no drill air conditioner support bracket in 2022 Comparison Table
- UNIVERSAL ADJUSTABLE BRACKET – Easily Expands from 24” to 38” to Fit in Most Single or Double Hung Windows; Adapts to Exterior Wall Thickness of 4” to 11”
- HEAVY-DUTY STEEL CONSTRUCTION – Durable, Premium Steel Plate Coated with Epoxy Ensures Long Lasting Support for Window Units Weighing Up to 200 lbs.
- QUICK, CONVENIENT INSTALLATION – Installs in Minutes from Inside Your Home; No Tools, Drilling, Ladders or Hardware Needed to Secure Bracket in Window Frame
- ENHANCED SAFETY FEATURES – Support Legs & Extension Beams Provide Extra Support Inside & Outside; Integrated Rubberized Feet Add Stability
- EASY, TOOL-FREE ASSEMBLY – Parts Easily Lock into Each Other Without the Need for Tools; User Guide Provides Clear Instructions for Frustration-Free Assembly
- NO TOOLS, NO DRILLING – Our A/C mounting bracket is easily installed in minutes from inside the room. Just attach the wings and legs and place as directed in the window. Molded Parts-Rubber
- HEAVY DUTY CONSTRUCTION– The only rust proof window air conditioner bracket, it has an anti-corrosive treatment on all surfaces. It’s made of premium 18-gauge powder-coated steel, and holds up to 200 pounds
- MAXIMIZED SAFETY – The tabs on the wings are made of 13 gauge steel, and use pins for increased strength and durability. The exclusive, 4-sided enclosed leg design provides unparalleled support and stability
- UNIVERSAL CONVENIENCE – With an adjustable width and depth, this air conditioner brace fits most double or single hung windows from 24” to 38” wide with a 6” to 12” wall thickness and 10” of clearance below the window
- WINDOW SILL PROTECTION – Superior support prevents damage to your window sill and wall by removing the pressure and weight of an air conditioner unit
- Designed to Fit: A bracket specially designed to support window A/C unit on hung window, thousands sold off-line with great customer satisfaction
- Durable Material: Heavy duty steel constructed, ribbed design on all metal parts to provide extra strenght, a light weight bracket with a sturdy structure
- Bracket for Outdoor Service: A nice powder coating surface treatment, this bracket will last years under all common weather elements
- Quick Installation: Instruction included for easy install, all necessary hardwears are provided
- Universal Design: Designed to support most of the window A/C unit, you are welcome to drop any questions if in doubt
- Bracket safely supports any window air conditioning unit of up to 80 lbs.
- Relieves stress on window and window frame
- Designed to work with walls 4 to 11 inches thick
- Fast and easy installation with included stainless steel hardware and screws
- Heavy-gauge, epoxy-coated steel construction for durability.Nylon fixtures and neoprene rubber mounting pads
- PATENT PENDING STEEL CONSTRUCTION DRILL-LESS DESIGN - Our bracket support eliminates drilling into your window sill completely making for an easy, drill free installation.
- ADAPTS TO ANY WINDOW STYLE - The AC Bracket works with a wall thickness of 3" to 12" and works for window openings that are 24-38 inches wide.
- SAFE, DURABLE & CONVENIENT - Dual AC brackets relieves the stress on the window and holds well over 200lbs with simple installation from inside your window.
- WORKS WITH ALL BRAND NAME AIR CONDITIONERS - All necessary air conditioner mounting bracket hardware is included & works with all brand name air conditioners.
- WINDOW SILL PROTECTION – Sturdy and strong support that will prevent damage to your window sill and wall by removing the pressure and weight of an air conditioning unit.
- Universal Design - Adapts to single or double hung windows from 22-38 inches wide, not fit large window ledge. Fits wall thickness from 4" to 11", Support up to 200 lbs.
- Indoor Installation - Easy breezy install, without exterior work, no damage to outside wall or window sill.
- Relieve Stress on the Window - Transfers the stress and weight from the window sill and sash to the support and window frame for safety.
- Heavy Duty and High-density Material - Solid epoxy-coated thick steel plate prevent rust and rot, matte surface prevent the A/C to drop out of the window.
- No fasteners, hardware, tools or drilling needed and all weather construction.
- Universal Design - Fits wall thickness from 3" to 15.2", Support up to 180 lbs, adapts to most window units (check description below for window requirements
- Double Support - Dual AC brackets relieves stress on the window sill, eliminates exterior work
- Indoor Installation - Easy breezy install, Adjustable Cross bar, only Drilling at window sill
- High density durable material - made of heavy-gauge, epoxy-coated steel,warranty a lifetime of use
- Exclusive built-in bubble level to correct mounting slope position. All necessary hardware included and all weather construction. Note: Please unlock the feet pad of the bracket leg and turn it over then fix it in the leg again if you found it cannot justly face the wall. US Patent Pending. All Rights Reserved.
- Universal air conditioner support installs completely from the inside
- Supports window a/C units up to 100 lbs
- Easy removal for moving or storage of a/C unit
- Powder coated, rust free finish
- Fits wall thicknesses up to 10 inch thick and installs around most decorative exterior trim
- [ EASY INDOOR INSTALLATION ] - No exterior work needed, the whole installation can be done indoor, just drilling 3 holes into window sill, less harm for windows ; safety and convenient installation.
- [ UNIVERSAL DESIGN ] - Supports any window ac unit of up to 85 lbs, adapts to window sill thickness 2'' to 15’’ space, fits to common single / double hung window with window sill, Usually fits for brick, cement and wood sills, not suitable for hollow aluminum sills.
- [ DURABLE MATERIAL ] - Made of heavy-gauge steel with epoxy-coated surface treatment for long lasting outdoor service, which prevent the AC unit from dropping out of the window .
- [ STURDY STRUCTURE ] - Built-in Bubble Level to indicate mounting angle, easy adjustment. This bracket which design to hold your AC unit and transfer the pressure from the window to your wall.
- [ IN THE BOX ] -All necessary hardware included, anti-slippery Rubber mounts design which fits different walls, no damage to outside wall.
- 19” UNIVERSAL AC SUPPORT BRACKET | Adjustable Shelf Allows You to Safely Secure Window Air Conditioners of All Shapes, Sizes & Styles Up to 170 Pounds | Includes Main Support Platform, Various Spacers, Extenders, Screws, Bolts, Washers & More
- SUPER STRAIGHTFORWARD SETUP | Installation is Fast, Easy & Simple Enough for the Average Homeowner! | Base Screws Directly onto the Ledge from Inside, Fully Cradling the AC Unit & Supporting its Weight to Prevent Against Dangerous Falls
- MULTIPLE SLOTS FOR LEG ADJUSTMENT | One-Size-Fits-All Designs Adapts to ACs, Windows & Houses of Every Type, Style & Shape Imaginable | 19” Platform Fits Most AC Sizes, While Foot Locks Securely into Place to Accommodate Frame Thickness
- PIVOTING FOOT WITH RUBBER PAD | Don’t Worry About Chipped Paint, Scratched Sills or Damaged Siding | Integrated Support Foot with Thick Rubber Padding Provides Added Reinforcement Without Compromising the Exterior of Your Home
- HARDWARE & BUBBLE LEVEL INCLUDED | Get it Right the First Time! | Enjoy a Built-In Level & Simple On-the-Spot Adjustment with No Additional Tools Necessary | Set Arrives with All the Heavy-Duty Accessories You Need for Years of Reliable Cooling
Our Best Choice: Ivation Window Air Conditioner Mounting Support Bracket – Easy To Install Universal AC Mount, No Tools Required – Heavy Duty Steel Construction Holds Up To 200 lbs – Fits Single Or Double Hung Window
