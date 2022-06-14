Top 10 Best nitehowl led safety necklace dog collar Reviews

Contents
- Our Best Choice: MASBRILL LED Dog Collar-USB Rechargeable Light Collar- Safety Collar for Small Medium Large Dogs (L, Pink)
- Pet luminous pendant: The biggest function of LED lights for dogs is to prevent pets from getting lost. Wearing them on a dog collar as a collar light can effectively prevent your pet from encountering unexpected dangers when walking at night and protect your pet's safety.
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL USE: The dog light is not only suitable for pets, but can also be used when people are running, cycling or camping outdoors at night. Also, it's a very nice ornament, each pendant comes with a patch on which you can write your pet's name.
- Pet LED Pendant Light: There are three lighting modes for you to switch at will. Press the first time to flash back and forth, press the second time to flash at the same time on both sides, and press the third time to light up at the same time, which can be used under various conditions.
- EASY TO USE: The LED light clip-on hook for dogs is designed for easy installation and removal. Simply clip the dog collar light to the dog collar or seat belt, effectively preventing your pet from unexpected danger when walking at night.
- Waterproof Design: Our pet night safety pendant adopts a waterproof design, which is convenient to use in harsh environments such as wet and dirty. It is also a very good safety light for dogs who like to play with water and roll on the ground.
- CARABINER CLIP LIGHT FOR YOUR DOG - This push button light attaches easily to your pet's collar using the integrated stainless steel carabiner, making your four-legged friend instantly visible
- REPLACEABLE LONG-LIFE BATTERIES - Included lithium 2016 batteries last up to 20 hours and can be easily replaced for use over and over again
- CHOOSE YOUR COLOR OR ENJOY COLOR-CHANGING DISC-O - This unique model uses Disc-O Select technology which lets you choose from 6 different colors with the press of a button, or to leave the light cycling through Disc-O mode
- PUSH BUTTON ON/OFF - Easily activate the SpotLit with a push, and save the batteries by turning it off the same way. You choose your color in the first cycle of Disc-O mode using this same button
- BUILT TO WITHSTAND THE ELEMENTS - The SpotLit is weather-resistant and has a durable stainless steel carabiner, so it can withstand even the rowdiest mud-loving pup's shenanigans
- MAKE PETS SEEN + SAFE - With this bright LED pet necklace that illuminates a full 360° around your dog's neck, your pet will be visible to you and others during nighttime activities.
- ADJUSTABLE FIT FOR YOUR DOG - This pet necklace can be cut to fit dog's necks small to large from 12" to 27". It should be worn in addition to their collar, not as a substitute.
- REPLACEABLE BATTERIES INCLUDED - Powered by replaceable alkaline batteries, this safety necklace can be used over and over again.
- HIGH VISIBILITY GLOW + FLASH MODES - Push button on, flashing, and off modes to keep your four-legged friend safe and visible during early morning and evening walks.
- WEATHER RESISTANT FOR THE WATER LOVING DOG - whether walking in the rain or splashing in the water bowl, this pet light is water resistant.
- ONE SIZE FITS ALL: Collar measures 70 cm - But can be cutted to any length using scissors to fit your pet.
- 3 LIGHT SETTING: Slow flash, quick flash and steady glow (Easy push button).
- RECHARGEABLE MINI USB: This item equipment with a rechargeable line.
- EASY TO CONTROL: The LED flashing tube can be set to flashing or light continuously by means of touch switch.
- DURABLE & TOUGH: The whole plastic tube part can be rub, extrusion in any shapes which won’t affective the light of this collar.
- 【3 Lighting Modes for Dog Leash Lights】2 brightness modes, which can be used when the dog is walking and playing at night; One red emergency Warning Flashing mode, which can be used for climbing, running, camping, Or where there are more people and cars
- 【USB Rechargeable & Lightweight】When fully charged, the battery life of this led dog collar light can last up to 20 hours. It can last for 5-8 hours in high brightness, 13-15 hours in medium brightness, and 18-20 hours in flashing mode.There is no potential applied to a dog's neck by the 0.03 lb dog light
- 【IP65 Waterproofing & Shatter-Proof】Under the protection of the IP65 Waterproofing, no matter rain, snow or sand dust, the dog light can not be affected in any way.Shatter-proof plastic is more durable than ordinary materials
- 【Bright Enough & 360°Rotation Angle】3W LED power supply and 360°rotation angle is necessary for dog safety. The dog collar lights for nighttime hung on their collars, creating enough vision for you, not only for you to see where you are stepping, but also for others to pay more attention to them，avoiding your dog being hit, stolen and lost
- 【What Will You Get?】2 Packs USB cable，2 Packs dog lights for night walking, 5-year warranty and 3-month return
- KEEP YOUR PET SAFE: This LED dog collar will make vehicles will see your dog well in advance in dark, efficiently prevent your dog from unexpected danger during night walking.
- LONG-LIFE BETTERY&USB RECHARGEABLE:This collar is equipped with 150 mA capacity battery, has a run time of up to 6 hours and fully recharges in 1 hour using a micro USB cable.
- ADJUSTABLE SIZE&WEATHER RESISTANT :This Pet led collar can be cut to fit dog's necks small to large from 12" to 22".And It’s waterproof and dust resistant, perform well under all bad weather condition.
- THREE MODES&SUPER BRIGHT:Fast flashing, slow flashing, glow steady.Visible approx up to 500 meters(547 Yards) in darkness.
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEE:You will get 2 LED dog collars,Worry-free 12-month warranty and lifetime customer service.
- 🐕🦺LED GLOW & SAFETY DOG COLLAR: Colaseeme LED dog collar is very bright and easily seen, it’s made of TPU and ABS, which improves your dog visibility and safety.
- 🐕🦺MULTIPLE GLOW MODES: It can be set to quick flash, slow flash or steady glow by pushing the button.
- 🐕🦺MINI USB RECHARGEABLE: The collar can be recharged by Mini USB cable with daily use device. And it is very Eco-friendly. Charge time: 2 hours. Usage time: 8 hours for quick flash, 12 hours for slow flash, 3 hours for steady glow.
- 🐕🦺ONE SIZE SUIT FOR ALL: This collar length is 27 inches (70 cm), the transparent TPU tube can be cut by customers into any sizes according to your dog’s neck size.
- 🐕🦺LIGHTWEIGHT & CONVENIENT: This collar is lightweight and easy to carry. Purchase this led dog collar today while stock lasts by clicking ”Add to Cart” above.
- ★HIGH VISIBLE SAFETY DOG COLLARS: it with two pcs leds at two ends, TPU light-guiding tube to glow in 360 degree, very bright in the dark to keep your pets be seen& be safe.
- ★ONE SIZE SUIT FOR ALL: this collar length is 70cm, the transparent TPU tube can be cuttable by customers into any sizes according to your pets neck size.
- ★ENERGY-SAVING& USB RECHARGEABLE DOG COLLAR LIGHT: that you can choose the flash modes( steady glow-quick flash-slow flash-off) according to different needs, and can be charged by mini USB after used up.
- ★EASY TO USE PUPPY COLLAR: Just pull one ends of the TPU tube, then wear it on your pets neck, then squeeze that end back into the collar again. and change the flash modes by pressing the silicone power button.
- ★AFTER-SALE SERVICE: If you have any problem for this item, please feel free to contact us anytime, we'd glad to reply you within 24 hours.
- High Visibility & Safety Light up dog collars -Masbrill led dog collar is with high quality flat optical fibers, over 50% brighter than others, keeping your dog safe in the darkness,and you will find your pet more easily, highly visible to car drivers,walkers, joggers, cyclists, motorists etc.MASBRILL lighted dog collar will keep your pets away from some potential dangers.
- Rechargeable led dog collar -Our light up dog collar is made by polyester webbing and there's a Flat TPU optical fiber in it.USB Rechargeable led dog collar would not waste your valuale time and money to find batteries.And it can work about 10 hours continuously once full charged.
- Waterproof Lighted dog collar - repellent,rust-proof components, lightweight, strong, durable make MASBRILL LED Pet Collar can work with all weather conditions.Premium Quality glowing dog collar,you are worth it.
- 3 Modes Light up collar - Single click selection of 3 different modes: FAST FLASH,STEADY FLASH & CONSTANT.The light up dog collar is fully adjustable to fit almost any size along with a quick release buckle,you can choose any mode that you need easily
- Buy it with confidence -Your satisfaction is our biggest motivation, if you have any problem with the light up dog collars whenever, please feel free to contact us, we will response as soon as possible in 24 hours and give you a satisfacted solution.
- KEEP YOUR PET SAFE: Attach it on collar will make vehicles will see your dog well in advance in dark, efficiently prevent your dog from unexpected danger during night walking.
- LONG-LIFE BETTERY&USB RECHARGEABLE:This light is equipped with 70 mA capacity battery, has a run time of up to 6 hours and fully recharges in 0.5 hour using a micro USB cable.
- WEATHER RESISTANT&WATERPROOF: It has a durable stainless steel carabiner and strong case, that make it waterproof and dust resistant, perform well under all bad weather condition.
- THREE MODES&SUPER BRIGHT:Fast flashing, slow flashing, glow steady.Visible approx up to 500 meters(547 Yards) in darkness.Very easy to clip on dog leash,collar,harness,keychain,backpack etc.
- SATISFACTION GUARANTEE:Worry-free 12-month warranty and lifetime customer service.
Our Best Choice: MASBRILL LED Dog Collar-USB Rechargeable Light Collar- Safety Collar for Small Medium Large Dogs (L, Pink)
Product Description
Give your pet a PRIVATE SECURITYMAX, He/She Deserve!
MASBRILL’ Security Light Up Pet Collar, Outstanding visibility more than 350 yards. Protect your puppies’ life at night, avoid car accident effectively. Different from other cheap collars that with short inconsistent LED strips or bulky bulbs, Our brand adopts the latest technology to make the slimmest individual bulb stripe in a soft belt. Make the light collar both bright and comfortable. Rechargeable battery saves you money and time for buying strange batteries , 2 hours full charge offers 10-15 hours lasting.
Why choose MASBRILL Light up Collar
Super Bright LED Light, Ultimate visibility from every angleWaterproof: No more worry that your love-swimming furry friends would broken the device easily.Long battery: Will be last 10-15 hour after full charge3 modes can be changed by a simple clickComfortable: Soft nylon collar with not heat bulk is perfect to suit puppies’ neck.
Multicolor for Choice
Several colors for choice, and we listen to our customer
If you have any idea, please feel free to let us know.
We will try our best to make our pet’s world more wonderful.
Totally Waterproof
IPX7 waterproof technology.
NOTICE: Please ensure the charging hole be covered by rubber protecter( attached)
Rechargable
Charged From Any Device with the original cable! Runs over 10 hours.
Fully adjustable
Large adjustable range, accompany your furry friends to grow up
Cool Refelective Technology
Cool Reflective Technology, Make your pet easy to find by otheres
A perfect companion for all of your dog’s activities – from dusk till dawn
5 Sizes for choice
Collar Width:
XS: 0.78”S – XL: 0.98”
Collar Length:
XS: 9.25-13.78”S: 10.23-15.75”M: 12.2-19.68”L: 14.17-23.62”XL: 16.13-27.55”
Item name
Dog harness
Led dog collar
Led dog collar
Dog Leash
Dog Safe Belt
🔴Life Saving：Don’t walk your dog at night without a light collar any more! MASBRILL LED Dog Collar, add a armour for your pet’s safety.
🔴New Design: A perfect combination of LED bulb and Polyester webbing, make the Flashing collar soft and High visibility.
🔴Rechargeable: Charge from any devices! Runs over 10-15 hours after full charge. Take it when camping trustingly. Easy to Tack your dog.
🔴Three Modes: Easy to use, just wear this safety light up collar on your pet’s neck and clik the switch button, 4 settings can be choice( Solid, Blink Fast, Blink Slow and Off).
🔴BUY IT WITH CONFIDENCE-Your satisfaction is our biggest motivation, if you have any problem with the product whenever, please feel free to contact us, we will response as soon as possible in 24 hours and give you a satisfacted solution.