Top 10 Best newair portable air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best newair portable air conditioner in 2023 Comparison Table
Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 Evaporative Air Cooler by Ontel - Powerful, Quiet, Lightweight and Portable Space Cooler with Hydro-Chill Technology For Bedroom, Office, Living Room & More
- Personal Air Cooler for Indoor & Outdoor Spaces: Switch to an eco-friendly solution with Ontel Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0. Featuring Hydro-Chill Technology and cooling control with dual cooling jets, it helps cool and humidify the air around you.
- Space-Saving Portable Design: The compact, sleek design allows you to place the box cooler on your office desk, nightstand, coffee table, or kitchen counter. It is lightweight, so you can easily carry it around the house or while travelling.
- Energy Efficient Cooling Device: The Arctic Air Pure Chill cooler operates on 8-10 watts of power to minimize energy consumption. The multi-directional air vents allow you to adjust the direction of airflow, making it perfect for any room or office.
- Easy to Use Cooler: Pour water in the top-fill tank, plug it in and enjoy refreshing cooler air all night long. Runs for up to 10 hours* so you don’t have to worry about frequent refilling. *Depending on speed setting, room temperature & humidity levels.
- Convenient Controls - The personal air cooling unit is equipped with easy-to-use touch controls to switch between the 4 speed settings, and built-in LED nightlight with 7 fun color options - everything you need to operate your cooler, in one place
Whynter ARC-14S 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Dehumidifier and Fan for Rooms Up to 500 Square Feet, Includes Activated Carbon Filter & Storage Bag, Platinum/Black, AC Unit Only
- Portable AC Unit: Our portable room air conditioner keeps your room cool while aligning with better environmental standards and helping reduce your energy consumption
- Multipurpose: Portable AC air conditioner with dehumidifier features a cooling range of 500 square feet and 3 operational modes: air conditioner, fan, or dehumidifier
- Auto-Drain Technology: Our dual-hose portable ac units for rooms use and recycle moisture collected during the cooling process to produce cool air and feature a dehumidifying capacity of 71 pints per day
- Powerful, Efficient, and Quiet: This Energy Star Rated 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner features CFC-free Green R-32 refrigerant and lead-free RoHS-compliant components; Noise is kept to under 56 dBA
- Includes: Portable air conditioner comes with protective cover, window kit, remote control, activated carbon air filter and washable pre-filter, and user manual; Exhaust hose extends up to 60 inches; Window kit measures 6.5 inches W by 20-46 inches L
SereneLife Compact Freestanding Portable Air Conditioner - 10,000 BTU Indoor Free Standing AC Unit w/ Dehumidifier & Fan Modes For Home, Office, School & Business Rooms Up To 300 Sq. -SLPAC105W
- 10, 000 BTU COOLING POWER: With 920W rated power and 10, 000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room up to 300 sq ft! Air flow is rated at 360 m3/hr, moisture removal/dehumidifier at 1. 2 liters/hr w/ an operating noise level of only 57 dBa
- 3 OPERATING MODES: The ac unit portable room air conditioner features a simple electric plug-in operation and has 3 modes - cooling, dehumidifier, and fan. Also features automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent for maximum air circulation
- BUILT-IN DEHUMIDIFIER: you don’t only get the cooling effect of the portable AC but also helps reduce humidity levels, a huge financial and space saving!
- REMOTE CONTROL: This stand up air conditioner portable AC unit features push-button control panel w/ led display & comes w/ a remote control so you can easily adjust the mode, time, temperature & fan speed & select the temperature unit (°C / °F)
- FREE STANDING DESIGN: The portable air conditioning unit features a free-standing design w/ modern style, sleek body housing & can be used in any bedroom, living room or garage at home or office. Also has rolling wheels & includes window mount kit
BLACK+DECKER Air Conditioner, 14,000 BTU Air Conditioner Portable for Room and Heater up to 700 Sq. Ft, 4-in-1 AC Unit, Dehumidifier, Heater, & Fan, Portable AC with Installation Kit & Remote Control
- Portable AC: Use our personal air conditioner & heater (16.5" x 11.7" x 27.9") in rooms up to 700 sq. ft. Stay cool in summer & warm in winter with our BLACK+DECKER air conditioning and heater in one.
- 4-in-1: Our 14000 btu portable air conditioner & 11,000 BTU heater has a dehumidifier & fan. This ac unit for bedroom (63 lbs.) comes with a remote control & top mounted control panel & LED display.
- Great Features: Set the right temperature with this ac portable air conditioner. Our portable air conditioner and heater also has a slide-out washable filter, auto water evaporation, & 24-hour timer.
- Easy Mobility: Thanks to casters on the bottom and side handles on both sides of the small air conditioner, this air cooler & heater and fan combo can be moved from room to room without any hassle.
- Installation Kit: When it comes to fans that blow cold air, this indoor ac unit includes an easy-to-install window kit. A large, vented airflow outlet ushers in cool air bypassing window installation.
SereneLife SLPAC8 Portable Air Conditioner Compact Home AC Cooling Unit with Built-in Dehumidifier & Fan Modes, Quiet Operation, Includes Window Mount Kit, 8,000 BTU, White
- THE ENVIRONMENT YOU NEED, AT YOUR FINGERTIPS: Convert every place you go to with a comforting and chilly ambience with our portable home AC. With 8,000 BTU of portable cooling power and 350 sq ft of coverage, save time and money while enjoying the temperatures you need.
- 3-IN-1 OPERATIONS - AN AC, A DEHUMIDIFIER, AND A FAN: A chilly room temperature from a room air conditioner is not always the requirement, because of which it comes with a built-in dehumidifier and a fan mode with 3 speed settings. Switching between these modes is super easy with the remote controller.
- DESIGN AND AESTHETICS THAT STAND OUT: The small portable window air conditioner comes with a sleek and free-standing design that allows you to carry your vibe along. It becomes an aesthetic centerpiece at your office, bedroom, living room, meeting room, garage, and more. Also, the operating noise levels of only 55-57 dBa ensures an even luxurious experience.
- AUTO-SWING, TIMER, PUSH BUTTON CONTROL AND MORE: SereneLife’s portable ac unit for rooms comes with loads of features for ultimate convenience. A built-in 24 hours timer comes with an automatic swing mode. You can control everything for your indoor air conditioner with the remote controller or the LED display with a push button control panel. It also comes with automatic self-evaporation technology.
- EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE WITH AN EXHAUST KIT AND A REMOVABLE AIR FILTER: Your quiet portable air cooler for room is quick and easy to set up. Just take your AC where it is required and install the window mount exhaust kit and the exhaust hose in a few minutes and you are done. Also, the removable air filter makes it super easy to wash.
ZAFRO 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control for Room up to 200 Sq.Ft, Portable AC with 3-in-1 Functions/Digital Display/24Hrs Timer/Installation Kit, Portable AC Unit for Home/Office/Dorms, White
- 【8,000 BTU Powerful Cooling & 24Hrs Timer】- ZAFRO 8,000 BTU portable air conditioners are suitable for rooms up to 200 Sq.Ft to provide you stable/fast/ effective cooling. Our 24hrs adjustable timer can cool a room to the temperature between 61°F-90°F for you in this summer.
- 【3-in-1 Functions & Easy to Operate】- Our portable ac combines 3-in-1 functions with Cool/Dry/Fan modes and features an easy-to-operate digital display/compact remote control to Provide you a comfortable environment.
- 【Sleep Mode & Low Noise】 - Our portable ac unit is equipped with sleep mode and a 2023 generation of high-efficiency compressor, which achieves low noise(≤54dB) level to ensure no interference in this summer night.
- 【Washable Air Filter】- The room air conditioner has a removable and washable double-layer filter to protect your family from dust/pet dander and so on. (We highly recommend you clean the air filter every two week of operation to get the better performance).
- 【Easy to Install & Move】- Just roll this portable air conditioner with wheels into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose & window adapter, plug it into an outlet. Easy to move the free-standing air conditioner from room-to-room with four caster wheels.
SereneLife SLPAC10 SLPAC Portable Air Conditioner Compact Home AC Cooling Unit with Built-in Dehumidifier & Fan Modes, Quiet Operation, Includes Window Mount Kit, 10,000 BTU, White
- THE ENVIRONMENT YOU NEED, AT YOUR FINGERTIPS: Convert every place you go to with a comforting and chilly ambience with our portable home AC. With 1150W rated power and 10000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 6,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, the cold air can cover a room up to 270+ sq ft, saving time and money while you enjoy the temperatures you need.
- 3-IN-1 OPERATIONS - AN AC, A DEHUMIDIFIER, AND A FAN: A chilly room temperature from a room air conditioner is not always the requirement, because of which it comes with a built-in dehumidifier and a fan mode with 3 speed settings. Switching between these modes is super easy with the remote controller.
- DESIGN AND AESTHETICS THAT STAND OUT: The small portable window air conditioner comes with a sleek and free-standing design that allows you to carry your vibe along. It becomes an aesthetic centerpiece at your office, bedroom, living room, meeting room, garage, and more. Also, the operating noise levels of only 52-56 dB ensures an even luxurious experience.
- AUTO-SWING, TIMER, PUSH BUTTON CONTROL AND MORE: SereneLife’s portable ac unit for rooms comes with loads of features for ultimate convenience. A built-in 24 hours timer comes with an automatic swing mode. You can control everything for your indoor air conditioner with the remote controller or the push button control panel.
- EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE WITH AN EXHAUST KIT AND A REMOVABLE AIR FILTER: Your quiet portable air cooler for room is quick and easy to set up. Just take your AC where it is required and install the window mount exhaust kit and the exhaust hose in a few minutes and you are done. Also, the removable air filter makes it super easy to wash.
TOSOT 10,000 BTU(ASHRAE) 6,000 BTU (DOE) Portable Air Conditioner - Quiet, Remote Control, Built-in Dehumidifier, Fan, Easy Window Installation Kit- Cool Rooms Up to 400 Square Feet
- Powerful Cooling: Cool spaces up to 400 square feet with an ASHRAE-rated 10,000 BTUs of cool air (6,000 BTU 2017 DOE Standard) perfect for your home office, bedroom, or living room.
- 1 Product, 3 Uses: This is not only a Portable AC but also a fan and dehumidifier capable of removing 2.5 pints(1.2L/hour) of water per hour. Drier air feels much cooler than humid air and allows your AC to work more efficiently.
- Sleep Well: Sleep through the night with lower noise mode. You can also use the sleep function to adjust your optimal sleeping temperature while you are busy counting sheep, or activate the night mode to shut off all lights on the control panel.
- Easy Install: Both horizontal and vertical sliding windows can be used to install this machine while the detailed instructions in our user manual can have you set up in 15 minutes or less.
- New X-Fan Technology: When activated, the X-Fan will keep the fan spinning at a slow, silent speed to dry residual water in the machine and the air exhaust hose.
SereneLife SLACHT128 SLPAC Portable Air Conditioner Compact Home AC Cooling Unit with Built-in Dehumidifier & Fan Modes, Quiet Operation, Includes Window Mount Kit, 12,000 BTU + HEAT, White
- OWN THE TEMPERATURE AROUND YOU WITH A PORTABLE AC + HEATER: SereneLife’s portable AC + Heater lets you control the temperature and environment around you wherever you go. With 12,000 BTU (ASHRAE) / 7,000 BTU (SACC) cooling power, 12,000 BTU Heating power, and cold air coverage of up to 550+ sq ft, air flow is rated at 380 M3/hr - You can bring portability to your comfort zone.
- 4-IN-1 OPERATIONS - AN AC, A HEATER, A DEHUMIDIFIER, AND A FAN: Not just a powerful AC, but you get to choose from 4 modes: A built-in dehumidifier that offers moisture removal at 1.8 Liters/Hour, fan mode with 3 speed settings, the AC and the Heater mode. Switching between these modes is super easy with the remote controller.
- HANDY, PORTABLE, AND SLEEK: The SereneLife portable Air Conditioner + Heater system features a lightweight, handy, sleek, and aesthetic body design that will uplift the look of your bedroom, living room, or garage at home or office. It features rolling wheels for easy portability. Also, the operating noise levels of only 56-59 dBa ensures an even luxurious experience.
- AUTO-SWING, TIMER, PUSH BUTTON CONTROL AND MORE: SereneLife’s portable ac and heater unit for rooms comes with loads of features for ultimate convenience. A built-in 24 hours timer comes with an automatic swing mode w/ moving wind vent. You can control everything including the unit selector (°C/°F), sleep key, and other features for your indoor air conditioner + heater with the remote controller and the push button control panel.
- COMES WITH AN EXHAUST KIT AND A REMOVABLE AIR FILTER FOR EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE : Your quiet portable air cooler for room is quick and easy to set up. Just take your AC where it is required and install the window mount exhaust kit and the exhaust hose in a few minutes and you are done. Also, the removable air filter makes it super easy to wash.
Our Best Choice: NewAir Evaporative Air Cooler and Portable Cooling Fan Silver, 1.45 Gallon Removable Water Tank, Remote Control and Timer, Cost Saving Cooling for Dry Climate
