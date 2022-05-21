Top 10 Best neutral safety Reviews

neutral safety – Are you searching for top 10 best neutral safety for the budget in 2022? Our AI system had scanned more than 87,987 customer satisfaction about top 10 best neutral safety in 2022, we have come up with the top 10 rated products you may be interested in. We have ranked the best brands from Artificial Intelligent and Big Data, as you see below:
- Standard Motor NS85T T-Series Neutral Safety Switch (NS85T)
- Part number: NS85T
- Package Weight: 0.15 pounds
- Package Dimensions: 24.384 L x 11.43 H x 11.684 W (centimeters)
- For use with AW4 transmission
- OE Style
- Direct Fit
- Package Dimensions: 10.414 cms (L) x 9.144 cms (W) x 10.414 cms (H)
- Product Type: Electronic Switch
- Package Quantity: 1
- Country Of Origin: China
- REPLACEMENT OEM PART NUMBER ----- 01V919821A / 01V 919 821 A;01V919821B / 01V 919 821 B. Especially designed for VW Audi A4 A6 A8 S4 Passat 2000-2006.
- COMPATIBLE ----- 2003-2006 A4/S4 CABRIO/QU, 1999-2004 A6/S6/QUATTRO,2001-2005 ALLROAD QUATTRO, (all road may use 8 pin round connector multifunction switches too, please check careful before order) 2000-2002 A8/S8 QUATTRO, 2002-2007 Skoda Superb.
- OEM FIT & FUNCTION ----- Auto Trans Position Selector Switch with 9 pins Socket for ZF 01V transmission, 5 Speed Gearbox. Direct Replacement for the broken one. Location on vehicle: Side of Transmission.
- PREMIUM QUALITY ----- Made with high strength Aluminum alloy for maximum durability. Good corrosion resistance and anti-rust.
- 1-YEAR WARRANTY ----- Order Transmission Range Sensor from SURIEEN we offer 1-year limited warranty. If either actuator fails on your Audi simply contact us for a replacement or refund in limited time. If you have any questions, please feel free to contact us, and will do our best to help you.
- Country Of Origin : China
- The Package Height Of The Product Is 1.93 Inches
- The Package Length Of The Product Is 4.4 Inches
- The Package Width Of The Product Is 2.92 Inches
- Fitment Notes
Production Date To August 2013 - Compatible with 4 Cylinder 2.4L 2014 Scion xB Neutral Safety Switch
- Direct Fit Replacement
- Installs The Same As Factory Unit
- Same Dimensions as Original OE Vehicle Parts
- AW4; Automatic Transmission
- Compatible with or fits: 1997 - 2001 Jeep Cherokee Automatic
- Neutral Safety Switch
- Review Description to Ensure Proper Fit
- Professional, premium aftermarket replacement
- Provides the performance and dependability you expect from ACDelco
- Manufactured to meet expectations for fit, form, and function
- Country Of Origin : China
- The Package Height Of The Product Is 2.42 Inches
- The Package Length Of The Product Is 5.62 Inches
- The Package Width Of The Product Is 4.07 Inches
- [OEM]: 31918-1XK0A, Pls carefully verify your year & make & model in the product description or check your parts pictures & parts No. with ours before purchasing, so as to prevent buying wrong and unnecessary expenses. If your not sure or don't know, please contact us.
- [Compatible]: Fits For Sentra 2013-2014/ Versa 2012-2015 / Versa Note 2014-2015 (More models are below);
- [Premium Quality]:Cheap and cheerful, easy to install with related installation video, durable, engineered from high-quality materials to improve reliability and durability
- [Installation]:Searching related installation video on the internet will be recommended and always wear eye protection and start with installation tools
- [Note]:Please make sure your original part number matches before purchasing to ensure fitment. If you buy a wrong type for your vehicle, please not damage the label and barcode, return it in the original package. If you have installed, please clean it and put into the resaleable original package. THANKS!
Our Best Choice for neutral safety
Standard Motor Products NS277 Neutral/Backup Switch
[ad_1] NEUTRAL SAFETY SWITCH
Package dimensions: 4.1 ” L x 4.2 ” W x 1.8 ” H
Package quantity: 1
Product type: Electronic_Switch
Fit type: Vehicle Specific
