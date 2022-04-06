Top 10 Best natural gas air conditioner Reviews

Top 10 Best natural gas air conditioner in 2022 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
Goodman 3.5 Ton 14 Seer 80,000 Btu 80% Afue Gas System GSX140421 - CAPF4860C6 - GMH80805CN
- GSX14 Air Conditioner uses an energy-efficient compressor
- Evaporator Coils are designed for use with Goodman Gas Furnaces, Split System Air Conditioners and Heat Pumps, as well as modular, two-piece blowers. Suitable for use with R-410A and R-22 refrigerants.
- GMH8 Gas Furnaces comes with a two-stage gas valve
- R410-A refrigerant
- GSX140421 - CAPF4860C6 - GMH80805CN
Bestseller No. 2
Goodman 3 Ton 14 Seer Package Air Conditioner GPC1436H41
- High-efficiency compressor with internal relief valve
- PSC blower motor
- Quiet horizontal discharge
- R410-A refrigerant
- GPC1436H41
Bestseller No. 3
Cooper & Hunter 30,000 BTU Mini Split AC/Heating system Sophia Series, 18 SEER, 208/230V with 25ft Installation Kit
- Cooper & Hunter Sophia Single Zone 30,000 BTU Wall-Mount Ductless Mini Split Air Conditioner With Heat Pump WiFi Ready (Additional USB adapter is required but NOT included)
- Uses 208-230V, ETL Intertek Approved, AHRI Certified. Works for heating with ambient temperature up to 5F°
- Whisper Technology for Quiet Operation, Great for Bedrooms, Additions,Living Rooms and Commercial Applications.
- Includes Installation Kit 3/8"-5/8" with 25ft Pre-Flared and Insulated Copper Line Set, Communication Wires, Small Accessories and a Drainage Extension. Professional installation is required.
- You are well protected by a 7 year warranty on the compressor, a 5 year parts warranty and smart, experienced technicians should you ever need assistance. Licensed HVAC technician is required to perform installation for the warranty to be valid.
Bestseller No. 4
Goodman 2 Ton 15 Seer Heat Pump System with Multi Position Air Handler
- This listing includes Goodman 2 Ton 14 SEER Heat Pump, Goodman 2 Ton Multi Position Air Handler
- This comes with a 10-year parts limited provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online
- Accessories such as Linesets, thermostats, LP conversion kits, Sold Separately
Bestseller No. 5
Bestseller No. 6
Koldfront WTC12001W 12,000 BTU 208/230V Through the Wall Heat/Cool Air Conditioner
- 12000 BTU cooling: 1330W/6.6A; 10600 BTU heating: 3450W/15.5A
- 450-550 sq. ft. coverage area; remote control included
- 4-way air directional louvers; Three (3) fan speeds; Four (4) operation modes
- Compatible with the Koldfront wall air conditioner sleeve (WTCSLV) sold separately
- Dehumidification capacity: approximately 60 pints/day; Input voltage: 208/230 V/60 Hz; EER 9.5
Bestseller No. 7
Amana 17,000 BTU Air Conditioner with 3.5 kW heat kit.
- This listing consists of the Amana 17,000 BTU/h Air Conditioner with 3.5kW heat kit.
- This unit comes with a 5-year parts limited warranty and a 1-year unit limited warranty provided it is installed by a qualified installer and registered online
- Accessories such as wall sleeves, aluminum grills, Digi Smart Remote Thermostat, etc Sold Separately
Bestseller No. 8
Whynter ARC-148MHP 14,000 BTU and Heater, Dehumidifier, Fan with Activated Carbon and SilverShield Filter Plus Auto Pump for Rooms up to 450 sq ft
- Self-Evaporative System – exhausts most or all condensate under average ambient conditions in cooling and dehumidifying modes
- Drain Methods: Continuous, Manual, and Auto Pump (heating mode only)
- Upper and lower direct drain option for continuous operation without excess condensate accumulation (cooling and dehumidifying modes)
- Heat Mode AutoPump for continuous operation (required in heating mode)
- Adjustable digital thermostat control range from 62° – 88°F (ambient conditions above 45° F in heating mode
SaleBestseller No. 9
BLACK+DECKER 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control, White
- QUIET & POWERFUL - Our 4,000 BTU (8,000 BTU ASHRAE) compact air conditioner (16.5 x 11.5 x 26 in,) will keep you cool and comfortable all summer. An adjustable fan speed cools the air to 65°F at the coolest setting. Sleep mode makes it extra quiet while you rest
- PERFECT FOR SMALL ROOMS - This floor-standing portable AC unit provides steady, fast, effective cooling for rooms up to 150 sq. ft. It’s the ideal small air conditioner for dorms, apartments, cabins, campers, offices, bedrooms, or living rooms
- SIMPLE & QUICK TO INSTALL – Just wheel this portable air conditioner into any room with a double hung or sliding window. Attach the included hose (4’ 11”) & window adapter, & plug it in to an outlet! At the end of the season, just unhook & store. Top mounted control panel with LED display
- EASY TO USE & CLEAN – The simple remote control & top-mounted LED display with 24-hour timer allow you to precisely control the air temperature. To clean the filter, just slide it out twice a month, rinse it thoroughly under running water, & put it back
- 3-in-1 FUNCTIONALITY - Combines 3 energy efficient functions for all of your cooling & ventilation needs with cool, fan, & dehumidifying modes all in one machine. Bucket-less, self-evaporating operation makes your living space cool, clean and dry
SaleBestseller No. 10
Keystone 10,000 BTU 230V Through-The-Wall Air Conditioner | 10,600 BTU Supplemental Heating | LCD Remote Control | Sleep Mode | 24H Timer | AC for Rooms up to 450 Sq. Ft. | KSTAT10-2HC
- SUPERIOR COOLING AND HEATING: With a 9.5 energy efficiency ratio (EER), this 12,000 BTU through the wall air conditioner can effectively cool rooms up to 550 sq. ft and dehumidify up to 2.5 pints per hour. (Product is not suitable for window installation). Integrated electric heater provides supplemental heating of 10,600 BTUs.
- 230-VOLT/20-AMP ELECTRICAL OUTLET REQUIRED: This air conditioner has a 6.5ft power cord with a NEMA 6-20P grounding plug that will not fit a standard 115V electrical outlet.
- TEMPERATURE SENSING “FOLLOW ME” REMOTE CONTROL: With a thermostat built into the remote control, say good-bye to uneven room temperatures. The remote makes it easier to control the unit from anywhere in the room and its integrated thermostat signals the AC to cool the space based on where you are.
- FRONT-ACCESS FILTER: Let’s face it. Filters collect dust. With our front-access design, cleaning that dusty filter is a piece of cake. Simply pull it out, vacuum or rinse and dry, and slide back into place. No hassle and no disassembly required.
- GUARANTEED FIT: This air conditioner will fit in your existing 24.5” to 27” sleeve. We guarantee it. At 20.3” D x 24.2” W x 14.5” H, we provide the foam seals and installation kit necessary to retrofit your existing sleeve. If you don’t have a sleeve, the matching Keystone KSTSLV1 is also available for purchase (sold separately).
Our Best Choice: Goodman 5 Ton 16 Seer 120,000 Btu 96% Afue Gas System GSX160601 – CAPF4961D6 – GMEC961205DN – TX5N4
Our rating: (4.8 / 5)
[ad_1] Gasoline Warmth Techniques are Break up Systems which consist of the outside warmth pump or air conditioner, the indoor cased evaporator coil and the purely natural gas furnace. Bought by default as a vertical, upflow configuration. Remember to guarantee this is the suitable configuration for you or specify at time of acquire if you require horizontal or downflow solution. Numerous furnaces are intended for multi-placement set up, whilst coils may well not be. Furnace is convertible to liquid propane (LP) fuel with conversion package (bought individually). Look at the manufacturer solution specifications to ascertain compatibility for your demands. Remember to seek the advice of with your accredited HVAC contractor to ensure process is proper for your installation. This listing is for the products only. Set up is not involved.
GSX16 Air Conditioner has a superior-effectiveness scroll compressor
Evaporator Coils are made for use with Goodman Gas Furnaces, Split Method Air Conditioners and Warmth Pumps, as perfectly as modular, two-piece blowers. Suitable for use with R-410A and R-22 refrigerants.
GMEC96 Gas Furnace with two-phase fuel valve and a Multi-Velocity ECM Motor
R410-A refrigerant
GSX160601 – CAPF4961D6 – GMEC961205DN – TX5N4