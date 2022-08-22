Top 10 Best nakto electric bike Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

NAKTO Fat Tire Mountain Snow 350W36V Power Assist E-Bike



Add a boost of swag to your travels with the NAKTO E-Bike! Reinforced with quality materials and a long-lasting battery, this electric bicycle is the answer to revamping your everyday commute. From major cities to country sides, this spectacular e-bike can take you just about anywhere. Twist the throttle and speed 20-25 MPH as you race to class with power assist or break a sweat as you pedal through your morning errands. The NAKTO electric bike packs enough punch to up to 25-30 miles on just power alone or, for even more distance, start pedaling. Go full throttle then change to pedaling or switch between the two at intervals for a great workout, with the NAKTO E-Bike you can ride whenever and however you want.

350W36V Brushless Motor

Strong Driving Force350W High-Magnification Brushless MotorMotor than ExcellenceSuper anti skid quiet motorSuper fast speed and continue strong power,reinforced seal technology,Waterproof and dustproof safer

Front Suspension Fork

Oil Spring Locked–The right oil spring locked switch,adapted to different road conditionsI-Shaped Arches Design–The I-Shaped design have a stable structure,use sturdy and durableSoft and Hard Fine Tuning– Left key clockwise and counter clockwise, left houlder suspension soft and hard adjustmentThickening Suspension– Encounter potholes the front fork will be compressed up and down, it can effectively alleviate the impact.

Removable 36V Lithium Battery

Water -Resistant t echnology for batteryLong Lasting Lithium Cell Removable BatteryOvercharge Protection,Over release Protection,Temperature Protection,Overvoltage Protection, Equilibrium Function

This electric bicycle adopts a 36V 10.4Ah Lithium-Ion battery, 350W stable brushless motor, empowering each and with more speed, more freedom and more fun. This ebike cruises up to 25-35 miles on a single charge and reach top speeds of 25-30 MPH. Switch to pedal mode, your range and top speeds aren’t limited by motor or battery life. Just enjoy your journey freely!

6 speed professional transmission system

anti-slip wear resistant tire

Enjoy your travel with NAKTO Mountain E-BIKES



The Fresh Air | The Warm Sunshine | The Beautiful Scenery

What nature brings to us are always so wonderful.Roll through the city with speed and style on one of our city commuter bikes.Whether you are beating the traffic in urban environments or taking the long route for fitness and fun, these city e-bikes put some adventure into your daily routine.For our beautiful planet, please choose your reliable travel partner, NAKTO electric bike

Main Components & Electric System



Motor

350W36V Rear Hub Brushless Motor

Battery

36V*10AH Lightweigh, Long Lasting Lithium Cell Battery In A Sealed Removable Pack

PAS

Derailleur

6-Speed Gear

Brake

Front and rear disc brakes

Max speed

25-30MPH

Ranger

30-35Mile

Max Loading

300LB

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Date First Available‏:‎January 26, 2018

Manufacturer‏:‎NAKTO

ASIN‏:‎B079BXNLCP

❤ High-quality material ❤ ：The electric bicycle adopts high-strength 100% aluminum alloy frame, the front fork is made of high-strength carbon steel, and the 9CM buffer zone has better shock absorption effect. The frame is made of 1.6MM high-quality aluminum alloy and 8 process paints. The double-disc brake system can effectively and smoothly stop the brakes when it is in emergency braking.It adopts 4.0 wide tires and thicker plus，effective shock absorption, to cope with various road conditions.

❤ Strong Motor & LED Display ❤ ：300W Famous AOMO Brushless High-speed Waterproof Motor, 20 X 4.0 Fat Tire in All Road Fat Tire-Durable All Condition Road–More than Safe,balance,Fast and Stable for Your Cycling . 58 LBS Load Capacity: 260LBS.Easily increase MAX Speed can up to 25MPH, Ride ranger 25-35Mile per charging, 35-45Mile per charging with pedal assist.LED turntable instrument, simplify operation button, make your riding operations easier and convenient.

❤ Three working modes ❤：1.Pure electric bicycle: throttle start is equivalent to portable electric vehicle; 2.Auxiliary bicycle: adopt higher-end 1:1 power assist system (PAS technology), a new type of human-computer interaction technology While riding and assisting, the ride is more labor-saving and comfortable: 3.Bicycle mode: equivalent to the high-end configuration bicycle in the market, making riding effortless. Combine the three modes and choose according to your needs and enjoy cycling.

❤ Best price and most intimate service ❤：Affordable Direct to Consumer Pricing, US local warehouse shipments, reducing intermediate costs, providing customers with the best price concessions; Why are our bikes often less than half the price of comparable bikes on the Market? Because we sell direct to you, the consumer.We ensure that you’re always getting the best deal on your electric bike.Having fun riding for everyone is what we want!

❤ 7x24h on-line Service & 100% 1 YEAR WARRANTY ❤ NAKTO Provide 7X24 Hour ON-line Serivce, NAKTO Team will resolve your trouble if customer have any problem. NAKTO Electric Bikes parts are free for the customers during the quality assurance period, NAKTO Provide best Purchase Experience and Best NAKTO E-bikes Ride Experience!

