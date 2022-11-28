Top 10 Best mr buddy portable heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

About samdew

samdew is committed to providing you with high-quality products to help you, your family and friends have a more enjoyable outdoor experience, and make your life more convenient.

samdew SD00601 Portable Buddy Carry Bag



Specially designed for portable buddy heater, only compatible with Mr. Heater MH9BX Portable Buddy Heater. Please check that your buddy heater model is MH9BX before purchasing.

Specification:

Product Dimensions：13.5 x 7 x 13 Inches

Item Weight: 1.74 Pounds

Compatible With: Mr. Heater MH9BX Buddy Heater

Reasonable Compatibility

Reasonable size can compatible with the Mr. Heater MH9BX Buddy Heater (put down the upper handle), so that your buddy heater is well protected.

Special Design

The double-open “U-shaped” zipper design can fully open the entire bag, revealing a large enough space for you to take out and store the heater at any time.

Two Ways to Carry

The 2 padded handles on the side make it easy to move the heater from the home or the car to the outdoors. The long shoulder strap can transport the heater to where you want to go.

Front Pocket

There is a zippered pocket on the front of the bag, which provides extra storage space. You can put hoses, regulators and other accessories inside to avoid omissions.

Mesh Pockets

In order to make your experience more enjoyable, the bag has added 2 side mesh pockets, which can each hold a 1-pound propane gas cylinder for quick access and use.

Back Pocket

There is a small pocket on the back of the bag, where you can put other small items such as the user manual to keep your things neatly and avoid losing them.

